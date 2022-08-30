Highgate Capital Management sold a pair of La Quinta Inn by Wyndham hotels in Miami-Dade County for a combined $33 million. Affiliates of Highgate, an Irving, Texas-based hospitality real estate firm, sold the La Quinta at 7401 Northwest 36th Street near Doral for $15.5 million, as well as the La Quinta at 3501 Le Jeune Road in Miami Springs for $17 million, according to records. Both properties are close to Miami International Airport.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO