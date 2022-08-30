Read full article on original website
Adrienne Arsht sold her waterfront Coconut Grove estate for $106.9 million, marking a record in Miami-Dade County. Arsht, a Miami businesswoman and philanthropist, sold her compound consisting of two two-story homes at 3031 and 3115 Brickell Avenue, according to the seller’s broker. The sale has not yet hit records and the buyer is undisclosed.
Miami City Ballet benefactors Juan and Ophelia Roca bought a waterfront teardown in Bay Harbor Islands for $9.5 million, setting a price-per-square-foot record for the town. Records show Bella Nath LLC, an Alaska corporation managed by the Rocas, bought the home at 10321 East Broadview Drive from Jay and Joni Meiselman. Michele Tessler Berlowitz of Douglas Elliman represented the sellers, and Lydia Eskenazi with One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyers.
Manuel Grosskopf’s Château Group sold a Hallandale Beach shopping plaza that the developer had planned as the site of a major mixed-use project. Pacific Star Capital, through an affiliate, bought the 65,000-square-foot retail center at 600 East Hallandale Beach Boulevard for $58 million, according to records. The buyer took out $30 million in seller financing.
Highgate Capital Management sold a pair of La Quinta Inn by Wyndham hotels in Miami-Dade County for a combined $33 million. Affiliates of Highgate, an Irving, Texas-based hospitality real estate firm, sold the La Quinta at 7401 Northwest 36th Street near Doral for $15.5 million, as well as the La Quinta at 3501 Le Jeune Road in Miami Springs for $17 million, according to records. Both properties are close to Miami International Airport.
