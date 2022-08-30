Read full article on original website
Maine gas prices continue to drop heading into Labor Day weekend
The pain at the pump still hurts a little bit more than Labor Day weekend last year, but prices are falling and the lowest they've been since March. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Maine is $3.93, but a year ago it was $3.10 a gallon.
Shaws in Scarborough closing soon
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- CBS 13 has confirmed that Shaws in Scarborough will be closing on or around October 8th. The pharmacy will end operations on September 21st. The statement below is from Shaws corporate office:. "Shaw’s announced it will be closing its Scarborough, Maine store location, located at 417 Payne...
Maine Turnpike slammed with traffic as families come up for Labor Day weekend
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Even with higher-than-normal gas prices, roads are expected to be packed this Labor Day weekend. Families are flocking to Maine to squeeze out one last weekend of summer. Many school districts throughout New England start the fall semester Monday. Right now, families are heading to their camps,...
Proposed night train project gains steam, excitement from Old Orchard Beach
OLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME)-- People looking to get to and from Canada from parts of New England could have another option if a proposed train project comes together. The Canadian group, Fondation Trains de Nuit, or the Night Trains Foundation, is proposing an overnight ride on the rails. While it...
Hospitality Maine says 2022 has been the busiest tourism season ever
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Hospitality Maine is reporting this summer as the busiest tourism season yet, surpassing its previous record last year. This is amid ongoing staffing shortages almost across the board, for retailers, restaurants and hotels. Despite the challenges restaurants and businesses in Maine are facing through staffing shortages, tourists...
Raymond community raises thousands for Make-a-Wish Maine
RAYMOND (WGME) - A small community raising big dollars for Make-a-Wish Maine Sunday. A charity auction was held at the Kokatosi Campground in Raymond. Folks staying at the campground all donated gift cards and appliances with the proceeds going to Make-a-Wish Maine. The organization helps fulfill the wishes of children...
Group behind cruise ship restrictions referendum pulls support, question remains on ballot
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The group behind four referendum questions on the November ballot in Portland has pulled its support for one of those questions after announcing a "compromise" this week. The question, which will still go before voters in November, centered around restricting the number of passengers who are allowed...
Maine man claiming to be employee accused of stealing merchandise from Limington store
LIMINGTON (WGME) -- A Maine man, who claimed to be an employee restocking shelves, is accused of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise from a Limington store. The York County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to an alarm at Sleepers Supermarket early Thursday morning and found a man who appeared to be leisurely shopping in the store.
Man accused of opening fire in Saco
SACO (WGME) -- A Maine man is accused of opening fire in Saco. Police say 61-year-old James Townsend of Saco started shooting Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. on Milliken Mills Road. Nobody was hurt and police took Townsend into custody Thursday afternoon. Police say Townsend wasn't allowed to have a gun...
Saco Police see alarming rise in OUI arrests
SACO (WGME) – Saco Police say they're seeing a huge rise in OUIs, and they're trying to get the word out to not drink and drive. In all of 2020, Saco had 77 OUI arrests. In all of 2021, there were 109 OUI arrests. So far this year, there...
Sea Dogs beat Fisher Cats10-3
MANCHESTER, NH -- The Portland Sea Dogs (63-60, 33-21) took advantage of nine walks issued by the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (52-71, 21-33) en route to a 10-3 victory on Thursday night at Delta Dental Stadium. The Sea Dogs have now won five in a row and remain in first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 2.0 games ahead of the second-place Somerset Patriots.
"It's too scary:" Portland mother, kids wake up Saturday to gunshots through their window
PORTLAND (WGME) - The sound of gunshots woke Nimo Abdi and her four young children around 3 a.m. Saturday. Police Police say two different shootings in the Riverton Park Housing Complex disrupted the hundreds of people living there. Around 8 p.m. Friday, on person reported hearing gunshots from the area...
Man dies after being stabbed in Sanford
SANFORD (WGME) -- Maine State Police say a man died after he was stabbed in Sanford. Just before 5 p.m. Friday, police responded to Bates and Bowdoin Streets after a 911 call. Police say a man was stabbed and that someone drove him to the hospital. Investigators say the victim,...
High School Football: Knights vs. Eagles
With a shortage of high school officials this year, the high school football season, which usually kicks off on Friday night instead beginning Thursday so the games could be spread out over a three day span. One of those games defending Class B North champion Windham opening up against Noble.
