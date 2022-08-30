ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WPFO

Shaws in Scarborough closing soon

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- CBS 13 has confirmed that Shaws in Scarborough will be closing on or around October 8th. The pharmacy will end operations on September 21st. The statement below is from Shaws corporate office:. "Shaw’s announced it will be closing its Scarborough, Maine store location, located at 417 Payne...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WPFO

Hospitality Maine says 2022 has been the busiest tourism season ever

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Hospitality Maine is reporting this summer as the busiest tourism season yet, surpassing its previous record last year. This is amid ongoing staffing shortages almost across the board, for retailers, restaurants and hotels. Despite the challenges restaurants and businesses in Maine are facing through staffing shortages, tourists...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Raymond community raises thousands for Make-a-Wish Maine

RAYMOND (WGME) - A small community raising big dollars for Make-a-Wish Maine Sunday. A charity auction was held at the Kokatosi Campground in Raymond. Folks staying at the campground all donated gift cards and appliances with the proceeds going to Make-a-Wish Maine. The organization helps fulfill the wishes of children...
RAYMOND, ME
WPFO

Man accused of opening fire in Saco

SACO (WGME) -- A Maine man is accused of opening fire in Saco. Police say 61-year-old James Townsend of Saco started shooting Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. on Milliken Mills Road. Nobody was hurt and police took Townsend into custody Thursday afternoon. Police say Townsend wasn't allowed to have a gun...
SACO, ME
WPFO

Saco Police see alarming rise in OUI arrests

SACO (WGME) – Saco Police say they're seeing a huge rise in OUIs, and they're trying to get the word out to not drink and drive. In all of 2020, Saco had 77 OUI arrests. In all of 2021, there were 109 OUI arrests. So far this year, there...
SACO, ME
WPFO

Sea Dogs beat Fisher Cats10-3

MANCHESTER, NH -- The Portland Sea Dogs (63-60, 33-21) took advantage of nine walks issued by the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (52-71, 21-33) en route to a 10-3 victory on Thursday night at Delta Dental Stadium. The Sea Dogs have now won five in a row and remain in first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 2.0 games ahead of the second-place Somerset Patriots.
MANCHESTER, NH
WPFO

Man dies after being stabbed in Sanford

SANFORD (WGME) -- Maine State Police say a man died after he was stabbed in Sanford. Just before 5 p.m. Friday, police responded to Bates and Bowdoin Streets after a 911 call. Police say a man was stabbed and that someone drove him to the hospital. Investigators say the victim,...
SANFORD, ME
WPFO

High School Football: Knights vs. Eagles

With a shortage of high school officials this year, the high school football season, which usually kicks off on Friday night instead beginning Thursday so the games could be spread out over a three day span. One of those games defending Class B North champion Windham opening up against Noble.
WINDHAM, ME

