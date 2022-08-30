FICO: Average credit scores remain steady at 716

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Despite a small increase in missed credit card payments and increased debt load, the average FICO credit score for U.S. residents remained steady at 716, the credit analytics firm said in a new report Tuesday.

FICO said the average score remained the same as last year and the country continued to adjust to economic changes from the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. residents have turned to credit cards more during the pandemic to help make ends meet as the economy recovers.

"Our annual announcement of the national average FICO score stands as an important marker of the current financial health of U.S. consumers," Sally Taylor, vice president of Scores at FICO, said in a statement.

"We will continue to monitor emerging credit risk trends to determine how consumers are adapting to the current state of inflation and the economy more generally."

FICO said the leveling off the average scores this year has come with "modest degradation" in important metrics like a small increase in missed payments, customers taking on more debt and an increased rate of consumers obtaining new credit.

The company said, "2022 marks the first time the average FICO score did not increase in recent years, likely driven in part by the significant uptick in average FICO score that was observed over the first 12 months of the pandemic."

A score above 670 is generally considered a good credit score while a score over 740 is considered very good while 800 and above is considered exceptional.

This year, 23.3% of U.S. residents have credit scores above 800 while another 23.6% have accumulated a score from 750 to 799.