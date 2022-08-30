Read full article on original website
Waterfront hotel in Massachusetts named best in United States
CHATHAM, Mass. — Three hotels in New England, including a gem in Massachusetts, have landed on a list of the 10 best waterfront hotels in the United States. The Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod was named the best waterfront hotel in the country, according USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice for 2022.
Mattapoisett Restaurant Gets Surprise Visit from Movie Star Bill Murray
Comedy legend Bill Murray is turning into quite the fanboy of the SouthCoast. He has been spotted at local restaurants a number of times over the past several years. Over the summer of 2019, Murray was seen at Patti's Pierogis in Fall River. He stopped into the popular South Main Street spot with movie maker and Rhode Island native Peter Farrelly.
Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled
FALMOUTH – A popular community event won’t be happening this year at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds. Officials released a statement that this fall’s Harvest Festival has been cancelled. “While we were looking forward to hosting, our board of directors deemed that this would be the most prudent course of action for the Fairgrounds,” the statement […] The post Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Sandy Neck Beach Closed, Walkers Pond Advisory Due to Water Quality Issues
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable officials have closed Sandy Neck Beach to swimming due to elevated bacteria levels. The closure joins a warning-level advisory at Hinckley Pond and a pet advisory at Long and North Ponds. Meanwhile, Fair Acres Beach has been reopened to swimming after testing lower counts of bacteria...
Divers recover body of missing boater underneath his boat in Saquatucket Harbor in Harwich
Divers recovered the body of a boater who had gone missing in Saquatucket Harbor in Harwich Saturday, the Harwich Fire Department said. Fire officials responded to Saquatucket Harbor around 3:50 a.m. Saturday to help search for a missing boater who was last seen Friday night preparing for a fishing trip. The man has not been identified by officials.
Bill Murray poses for photos at Massachusetts restaurant
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. — Actor and comedian Bill Murray took some time to pose for photos at a popular Massachusetts restaurant on Sunday night. Murray stopped by Turks Seafood on Marion Road in Mattapoisett and spent time hanging out with the waitstaff at the restaurant. The owner of Turks told...
Providence Man Discovers New Bedford Police Badge in Unexpected Spot
NEW BEDFORD — A Providence man sweeping a recently cleared area in the New Bedford industrial park with a metal detector over the weekend turned up something unexpected: a police badge pinned to a jacket. Former New Bedford resident Scott Kenney said he was taking the opportunity on Sunday...
Where You Can Watch The Plymouth Lighted Boat Parade
You're invited to the Lighted Boat Parade in Plymouth Harbor!(Photo from Plymouth Harbor Master) On the evening of Sunday, September 4th, the Plymouth Harbor will be lit up with lively lights for all onlookers to enjoy! The Plymouth Harbor Master announced the return of the Plymouth Harbor Lighted Boat Parade, and you're invited!
Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge
BOURNE – A traffic crash caused delays going over the Sagamore Bridge. The collision was reported eastbound and a photo from the scene showed one vehicle facing the wrong direction. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in...
Taunton man accused of murdering rival biker in Fall River found not guilty of all charges
A Taunton man accused of killing another man in Fall River in 2019 has been found not guilty in Fall River Superior Court. Joseph “JoJo” Noe of the Outlaw Biker Club was accused in the September 2019 shooting death of an Oak Bluffs man who was a member of the rival Sidewinders.
Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts
Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
Barnstable Police seeking missing female
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police are looking for Courtney Asdot. Courtney is a 41-year-old female 5’6″ tall and 200 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and a tattoo on the inside of her wrist. She left a business on 8/23/22, she was heading to New Bedford or Springfield operating a business vehicle. She was […] The post Barnstable Police seeking missing female appeared first on CapeCod.com.
ACCUSED OF TRAFFICKING DEADLY POISON IN THE MID-CAPE!
Sandwich Male Arrested for Trafficking Over 200 Grams of Fentanyl. [Barnstable PD Media Statement] Over the past several months Barnstable Police Detectives, Patrol Officers, and Task Force Officers from the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office; identified [31-year-old] Kevin Robie of Sandwich as an individual trafficking Fentanyl in the Mid-Cape area. As the result of an extensive investigation, search warrants were executed on his person and his current hotel room. The search warrants yielded 249 grams of Fentanyl, packaging materials, cutting agents, and over $38,000 in cash.
Husband stabbed wife to death before committing suicide in Hyannis home, officials say
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A murder-suicide is under investigation after police were called early Friday to a home in Hyannis, Massachusetts. The Barnstable Police Department responded just before 3 a.m. to the home on Murray Way after receiving a call reporting an assault inside the home. "Upon arrival they found...
Police investigating ‘murder-suicide’ in Hyannis, authorities say
Multiple crews respond to fiery motor vehicle crash on Route 495 that left injuries
One person was injured after a fiery crash that took place earlier today. According to the Wareham Fire Department, this morning, shortly before 10:00 a.m., Wareham Fire C-1, Engine 1 and Rescue 1, responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Route 495 at Route 58. When the...
Female City Council President charged with harassment of a married man not her husband and his wife #metoo
Female City Council President charged with harassment of a married man not her husband and his wife. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. A Westport Massachusetts female local elected official has been indicted over sexually-predicated harassing of a former paramour. The harasser apparently relied on a...
Massachusetts woman sentenced to prison concerning crash on Route 140 that killed 21-year-old Nicole Dondero
A Massachusetts woman was sentenced to prison last week for her role in the death of 21-year-old Nicole Dondero. In November of 2019, a preliminary investigation indicated that Caitlin Cleverly of Plymouth was traveling on Route 140 Northbound in a 2005 GMC Envoy when her vehicle collided with a 2013 Chrysler 200, which was turning left from Route 140 Southbound, across the northbound travel lanes, to enter the ramp for Route 24 Northbound.
Man indicted in cold case rape 10 years later
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Monday that a man charged in a decade-old rape case was indicted by a grand jury. Quinn’s office said that 28-year-old Dylan Ponte was indicted on two counts of rape, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14, and one case of witness intimidation.
Armed Massachusetts career criminal sentenced to state prison after shooting at police
A man has pleaded guilty to charges that he was an Armed Career Criminal in possession of a firearm when he fired at police and disrupted public safety for hours, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. Monday in Brockton Superior Court, Pharoah Yahtues, 40, pleaded guilty to...
