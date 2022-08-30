FALMOUTH – A popular community event won’t be happening this year at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds. Officials released a statement that this fall’s Harvest Festival has been cancelled. “While we were looking forward to hosting, our board of directors deemed that this would be the most prudent course of action for the Fairgrounds,” the statement […] The post Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled appeared first on CapeCod.com.

FALMOUTH, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO