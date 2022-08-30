ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, MA

capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled

FALMOUTH – A popular community event won’t be happening this year at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds. Officials released a statement that this fall’s Harvest Festival has been cancelled. “While we were looking forward to hosting, our board of directors deemed that this would be the most prudent course of action for the Fairgrounds,” the statement […] The post Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA
Dianna Carney

Where You Can Watch The Plymouth Lighted Boat Parade

You're invited to the Lighted Boat Parade in Plymouth Harbor!(Photo from Plymouth Harbor Master) On the evening of Sunday, September 4th, the Plymouth Harbor will be lit up with lively lights for all onlookers to enjoy! The Plymouth Harbor Master announced the return of the Plymouth Harbor Lighted Boat Parade, and you're invited!
PLYMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge

BOURNE – A traffic crash caused delays going over the Sagamore Bridge. The collision was reported eastbound and a photo from the scene showed one vehicle facing the wrong direction. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in...
BOURNE, MA
Boston Globe

Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts

Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
capecoddaily.com

Barnstable Police seeking missing female

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police are looking for Courtney Asdot. Courtney is a 41-year-old female 5’6″ tall and 200 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and a tattoo on the inside of her wrist. She left a business on 8/23/22, she was heading to New Bedford or Springfield operating a business vehicle. She was […] The post Barnstable Police seeking missing female appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA
hyannisnews.com

ACCUSED OF TRAFFICKING DEADLY POISON IN THE MID-CAPE!

Sandwich Male Arrested for Trafficking Over 200 Grams of Fentanyl. [Barnstable PD Media Statement] Over the past several months Barnstable Police Detectives, Patrol Officers, and Task Force Officers from the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office; identified [31-year-old] Kevin Robie of Sandwich as an individual trafficking Fentanyl in the Mid-Cape area. As the result of an extensive investigation, search warrants were executed on his person and his current hotel room. The search warrants yielded 249 grams of Fentanyl, packaging materials, cutting agents, and over $38,000 in cash.
BARNSTABLE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman sentenced to prison concerning crash on Route 140 that killed 21-year-old Nicole Dondero

A Massachusetts woman was sentenced to prison last week for her role in the death of 21-year-old Nicole Dondero. In November of 2019, a preliminary investigation indicated that Caitlin Cleverly of Plymouth was traveling on Route 140 Northbound in a 2005 GMC Envoy when her vehicle collided with a 2013 Chrysler 200, which was turning left from Route 140 Southbound, across the northbound travel lanes, to enter the ramp for Route 24 Northbound.
PLYMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

Man indicted in cold case rape 10 years later

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Monday that a man charged in a decade-old rape case was indicted by a grand jury. Quinn’s office said that 28-year-old Dylan Ponte was indicted on two counts of rape, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14, and one case of witness intimidation.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
