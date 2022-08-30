ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Rinna Archives Instagram Post Supporting Garcelle Beauvais’ Son After Trolls Attacked Him On Social Media

By Kay
 5 days ago
About face. In the last few days, it was revealed that Garcelle Beauvais’ 14 year-old son Jax was relentlessly attacked on social media . His DMs and comments were full of hateful and racist rhetoric against his mom and older brother. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star tweeted that she was “in tears” about the incident.

Lisa Rinna was the first RHOBH castmate to put out a statement in support of Garcelle’s son. Last week she wrote in her Instagram Stories, “We are doing a tv show. We try to entertain you-why can’t you treat it like wrestling for gods sakes love us-love to hate us. But leave the kids alone!” Shortly thereafter, Bravo issued a statement urging fans to back off . Rinna, along with the rest of the RHOBH cast reposted it to their Instagram accounts. But now it’s gone from Lisa’s grid.

As reported by Page Six , Instagram fan account Cici Loves You confronted Rinna in her DMs about the disappearing post. Cici then shared the screen shots of Rinna’s response. Rinna wrote, “I archived it that’s all. I’ve been keeping my social page very edited if you will notice. I’m keeping it very positive non negative and fashion and fun.”

Rinna continued, “I don’t want anything negative on my feed and since my own children are being threatened as we speak I felt it best to archive it. She added, “The statement did nothing so why keep it up?” This is such a cop out. Sure, Rinna has the right to post what she wants. But she regularly uses her own Instagram for anything but “fashion and fun .” She’s repeatedly gone after other cast members, other franchises , and even RHOBH producers. So spare me about keeping things “non negative.”

Finally, Rinna concluded, “Our children are getting threats. All of our children. It’s gone beyond and I need to keep my family safe now. I will no longer be saying or posting anything about the show.” I have to wonder how long that’s going to last given that it’s the majority of what she posts now.

To further prove her point, Rinna went back to her Instagram Stories to say that she cleaned up her feed of “8,000 photos.” But she noted that she kept some RHOBH memories, one being the season 9 cast trip to Provence.

Last week, Jax revealed on his own Instagram some of the hateful comments he has revived. He wrote, “I’d like to start off by saying I am still a kid and wish to not be viewed as a fully matured adult, because I am not one. It is currently my first week of high school and, instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media.”

Garcelle later addressed those who have “been supportive of Jax and me” and said, “It means the world.”

TELL US – DO YOU THINK RINNA WAS WRONG TO ARCHIVE THE POST? DO YOU THINK HER REASON WAS VALID? WILL SHE KEEP HER WORD AND NOT POST ABOUT THE SHOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA?

