Recently, Governor Polis, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), and Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) announced the recipients of the second round of the Outdoor Regional Partnerships grants. These grants will provide transformative support for organizations working to preserve and protect Colorado’s world-class outdoors, iconic wildlife, and precious water resources now and for generations to come. These grants are the result of a landmark Executive Order signed by Governor Polis creating the Outdoor Regional Partnerships Initiative. This effort will chart a long-term, equitable and sustainable vision for the future of Colorado’s outdoors and outdoor recreation in the face of climate change. The grants will provide better local collaboration and leadership in creating and implementing the Governor’s state-wide vision for Colorado’s world-class outdoors.

COLORADO STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO