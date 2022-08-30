Read full article on original website
66% of Colorado Caregivers Don’t Use Car Seats Correctly, New Data Shows
Certified car seat safety technician Karissa Zahner performs a car seat check in Golden. New data shows firsthand evidence that a majority of parents aren’t properly securing their children in car seats, booster seats, or seat belts. The data was gathered from more than 81,027 car seat checks performed nationally by certified car seat safety technicians. Of the seat checks performed in Colorado, technicians noted a 65.5% misuse rate, worse than the national average of 60%.
Preparing for Disaster Emergencies
Why is it important to prepare for disaster emergencies such as wildfires and floods? Consider the flash flooding that has occurred in the burn scar areas during the current monsoon season. Tragically, there has been a loss of life, and damage to private property and public infrastructure. During the past 10 years, Larimer County has experienced significant natural disaster emergencies and extreme weather events that are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change and unusual weather conditions.
Protecting Your Garden from Summer Heat
The dog days of summer are lingering on, leaving some outdoor plants dry, droopy, or just plain scorched. It’s normal for our vegetable gardens to suffer a bit when temperatures reach into the 90s, but luckily there are a few things we can do to give them some much-needed relief.
2023 Non-Motorized Trails and LWCF Grant Cycles Are Now Open
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has announced the opening of the 2023 Non-Motorized Trail and Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant Cycles. These grant cycles are open now through Tuesday, October 4. Non-Motorized Trail Grants. To continue our goal to improve trail recreation opportunities while protecting wildlife, habitat, and cultural resources,...
Rising Appalachia Playing Three Shows in Colorado in Early September
Get ready and get set because world-traveling folk sister-duo Rising Appalachia is rising to the occasion for three shows in Colorado at the beginning of September. Aside from their next festival appearance at Park City Song Summit on September 5, you can catch them in Fort Collins at New Belgium Brewing on September 1, in Boulder at The Colorado Chautauqua on September 3, and in Buena Vista at the Surf Hotel on September 5.
What do Caffeine and Cushion Plants Have in Common? Convergent Evolution
Convergent evolution. Yep, it’s a big term. It’s also worth knowing. We all know that plants, like animals, evolve. Mutations and changing gene arrangements that create new traits occur constantly in plants, and some of these are passed onto offspring. Most of these mutations are silent (no visible effect) or deleterious, disadvantaging the plant in the environment it lives in. However, if these create an advantage in a given environment, they will persist or increase in a population.
Three Upcoming Loveland Museum Exhibits to Feature Colorado Artist James Disney
The Loveland Museum’s upcoming Main Gallery exhibits include James Disney & Erik Stensland: Double Vision as well as James Disney: Legacy. A complimentary Dunning Gallery exhibit will feature Climbing Mountains: The Life and Work of James Disney. About James Disney: Legacy. For over 50 years, James Disney’s paintings and...
New Laws to Cut Taxes for Child Care Centers and Workers, Seniors & Consumers
Signed by Governor Polis & Passed By Legislature Took Effect August 10, Certain Savings Kick in Immediately and Others Begin in Early 2023. New laws signed by Governor Polis and passed by the Colorado legislature took effect on August 10 including new laws to cut taxes for child care centers, early childhood educators, and seniors. Certain savings will kick in immediately and others will begin in early 2023.
Bennet, Hickenlooper, Polis Welcome Nearly $46 Million for Colorado Transportation Projects
Funding Comes From the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant Program, Created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Recently, Colorado U.S Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper and Colorado Governor Jared Polis welcomed $45.8 million for three Colorado projects from the U.S. Department of...
Realities Ride & Rally Back for 21st Annual Edition
“World’s Largest Motorcycle Poker Run” and nonprofit fundraiser set for August 26-27 The Realities Ride & Rally will return to the roads of Northern Colorado this summer, once again bringing together thousands of motorcyclists to raise money for local youth in need. Scheduled for Friday, August 26., and...
Recipients of Outdoor Regional Partnerships Grant Announced
Recently, Governor Polis, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), and Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) announced the recipients of the second round of the Outdoor Regional Partnerships grants. These grants will provide transformative support for organizations working to preserve and protect Colorado’s world-class outdoors, iconic wildlife, and precious water resources now and for generations to come. These grants are the result of a landmark Executive Order signed by Governor Polis creating the Outdoor Regional Partnerships Initiative. This effort will chart a long-term, equitable and sustainable vision for the future of Colorado’s outdoors and outdoor recreation in the face of climate change. The grants will provide better local collaboration and leadership in creating and implementing the Governor’s state-wide vision for Colorado’s world-class outdoors.
The U.S. Forest Service is Temporarily Closing The Area Around Upper George Creek
August 15-18, CPW begins non-native fish removal activity in the area. The U.S. Forest Service’s Canyon Lakes Ranger District is temporarily closing the area around upper George Creek August 15-18, as Colorado Parks and Wildlife begins non-native fish removal activity in the area. CPW is conducting the third phase...
Bennet, Daines Introduce Bill to Stop the Spread of Aquatic Invasive Species Across the West
The Stop the Spread of Invasive Mussels Act Strengthens Preventative Efforts to Protect Water Infrastructure and Ecosystems from Invasive Mussels. Recently, U.S. Senators Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and Steve Daines (R-Mont.) introduced the Stop the Spread of Invasive Mussels Act, legislation to slow the movement of aquatic invasive species, like zebra and quagga mussels, into Colorado, Montana, and other Western States.
New Program Offers Free Public Transit Throughout August Under Law Signed by Governor Polis
Free fares provide a no-cost alternative to cars to improve air quality during Colorado’s ozone season. Governor Jared Polis signed a new bipartisan law to provide free transit fares across the state and thanks to this new law, RTD and transit agencies across Colorado will provide at least a month of free transit fares for all Coloradans this summer and next — saving Coloradans money and increasing access to transit.
Tips for Teaching Kids about Money
Credit Union of Colorado and Youthentity Offer Advice as Kids Head Back to School. As families across Colorado gear up to head back to school, Credit Union of Colorado has partnered with the local nonprofit, Youthentity, to offer tips for teaching kids valuable life lessons about money. Youthentity provides financial literacy education for more than 6,000 students throughout Colorado.
