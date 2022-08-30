ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 4 QBs predicted to be better than Russell Wilson

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Broncos 2022 season will start on Sept. 12 against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Broncos made a blockbuster trade with the Seahawks in March to bring Russell Wilson to Denver .

ESPN recently released a list of the top 100 players ahead of the 2022 NFL season. ESPN said the list was created based on a panel of more than 50 NFL experts who rated players based on how good they will be this season in comparison to their peers.

‘Broncos Country, let’s ride’: Russell Wilson arrives

“Emphasis was placed solely on expectations for the upcoming season and predicting potential greatness, rather than past performance, career résumé or positional value,” ESPN said .

Wilson was ranked at number 13 overall. ESPN projects Wilson will have 4,089 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions this season.

ESPN ranked four quarterbacks ahead of Wilson.

What players were ranked ahead of Wilson?

Here is a look at the players who are ranked higher than Wilson, according to ESPN:

  1. Patrick Mahomes , quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs
  2. Aaron Donald , defensive tackle for the Los Angeles Rams
  3. Aaron Rodgers , quarterback for the Green Bay Packers
  4. Cooper Kupp , wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams
  5. Josh Allen , quarterback for the Buffalo Bills
  6. T.J. Watt , outside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers
  7. Justin Jefferson , wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings
  8. Jalen Ramsey , cornerback for the Los Angeles Rams
  9. Myles Garrett , defensive end for the Cleveland Browns
  10. Davante Adams , wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders
  11. Justin Herbert , quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers
  12. Micah Parsons , linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys
See full list of rankings here

Keep up with Broncos’ news, scores, stats, and the schedule all season long on the Orange and Blue Report .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos president comments on uniform and stadium statuses

After the Denver Broncos were acquired by a new ownership group led by Rob Walton, the club brought in Damani Leech to serve as the new team president. The first order of business for the new ownership group was approving a five-year contract extension for quarterback Russell Wilson. After that, the next big items on deck for the team's front office are the status of the stadium and Denver's uniforms.
CBS Denver

Russell Wilson gets five-year, $245M extension from Broncos

Denver quarterback Russell Wilson signed a five-year, $245 million extension Thursday that includes $165 million in guarantees, the biggest contract in Broncos history and one of the largest ever in the NFL."In addition to being a terrific quarterback and winner, Russell is a dynamic leader whose positive impact is felt throughout our entire team and community," co-owner and CEO Greg Penner said in a statement, adding, "Our organization is fully committed to winning and competing for Super Bowls with Russell as a Bronco for many years to come."Wilson's new deal comes three weeks after the league approved the record $4.65...
Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?

Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
Axios

Denver Broncos' Russell Wilson got paid

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos agreed to a five-year, $245 million extension on Thursday. Why it matters: It's one of the most lucrative contracts in NFL history. The total value ($245 million) ranks third behind Patrick Mahomes ($450 million) and Josh Allen ($258 million). His guaranteed money ($165 million)...
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

