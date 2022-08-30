These 4 QBs predicted to be better than Russell Wilson

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Broncos 2022 season will start on Sept. 12 against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Broncos made a blockbuster trade with the Seahawks in March to bring Russell Wilson to Denver .

ESPN recently released a list of the top 100 players ahead of the 2022 NFL season. ESPN said the list was created based on a panel of more than 50 NFL experts who rated players based on how good they will be this season in comparison to their peers.

“Emphasis was placed solely on expectations for the upcoming season and predicting potential greatness, rather than past performance, career résumé or positional value,” ESPN said .

Wilson was ranked at number 13 overall. ESPN projects Wilson will have 4,089 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions this season.

ESPN ranked four quarterbacks ahead of Wilson.

What players were ranked ahead of Wilson?

Here is a look at the players who are ranked higher than Wilson, according to ESPN:

Patrick Mahomes , quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs Aaron Donald , defensive tackle for the Los Angeles Rams Aaron Rodgers , quarterback for the Green Bay Packers Cooper Kupp , wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams Josh Allen , quarterback for the Buffalo Bills T.J. Watt , outside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers Justin Jefferson , wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings Jalen Ramsey , cornerback for the Los Angeles Rams Myles Garrett , defensive end for the Cleveland Browns Davante Adams , wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders Justin Herbert , quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers Micah Parsons , linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys

Keep up with Broncos’ news, scores, stats, and the schedule all season long on the Orange and Blue Report .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.