Gamespot

The Best PS5 Deals Available Now: Exclusive Games, DualSense, And More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The PlayStation 5 is home to some of the best games on the market, with sprawling RPGs, fast-paced shooters, and even a few family-friendly titles gracing its catalog. Unfortunately, most of these games clock in at $70 a piece--making it a costly endeavor to purchase everything that looks enticing. But if you're patient and don't mind shopping around, you can almost always find some good PS5 price cuts. That's especially true right now, as tons of hit PS5 games (and accessories) are currently on sale.
Gamespot

Skyrim Anniversary Edition May Be Coming To The Nintendo Switch

Last August, Bethesda announced that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim would be remastered for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. But it appears that Skyrim may be coming to the Nintendo Switch too. Thanks to VGC, we now know Skyrim was rated in Taiwan...
Gamespot

GameSpot Swipe Mobile Showcase - What to Expect

Tune in for Swipe, GameSpot’s first ever mobile games showcase. Coming this September 8 at 10am PT, we'll be hosting a livestreamed event that puts the spotlight on the latest and greatest games for iOS and Android devices. We'll learn more about titles from Activision, EA, Ubisoft, Apple Arcade, Netflix, and much more. GameSpot Swipe will be broadcast on GameSpot, YouTube, and Twitch.
Gamespot

Best PlayStation Plus Games To Play Right Now

PlayStation Plus changed during summer 2022, going from one plan to three, with each plan offering various benefits including cloud saves, game trials, and, crucially, a bunch of games to download and play. If you have PlayStation Plus Premium, you’ve got hundreds of games at your fingertips, and if you’re suffering from choice paralysis, then have no fear, each month we’ll round up the new additions and guide you on what to play first.
Gamespot

Splitgate Developer Announces End To Feature Development, Shifts Focus To New Game

1047 Games announced today that its free-to-play portal-based arena shooter, Splitgate, will end feature development following the release of its next and final battle pass. Given the fact that the highly popular game is still in its infancy (and only came to consoles just over a year ago), many fans were caught off-guard by the announcement. Even more surprising was the revelation that the team at 1047 Games is working on a new game set in the Splitgate universe.
Gamespot

Ninja, Pokimane Scaling Back Twitch Streams

Two of Twitch's most popular streamers, Ninja and Pokimane, are scaling back their presence on the streaming platform. Ninja, whose real name is Tyler Blevins, announced on Twitter that he is taking a break from Twitch. His return to Twitch is uncertain. "I just need a break... I don't know when I will be back, or where." He did not offer any further details surrounding the nature of his departure.
Gamespot

Today's Wordle Answer (#440) - September 2, 2022

Friday is here, and that means that the end of the week is just a few hours away. What better way to take off into the weekend than by getting the Wordle correct? We've returned for another installment our of Wordle guides, this time for puzzle #440 on September 2. Despite a somewhat difficult week of Wordles, the RNG has blessed the Friday answer with a simple word.
Gamespot

Best Buy Labor Day Sale Is Live - Here Are The Best Deals

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Best Buy's annual Labor Day sale is in full swing, offering huge discounts on hit video games, powerful computers, and more than a few accessories and other electronics. The deals end on Monday, so make sure to take a quick break from your holiday plans to cash in on the savings.
Gamespot

Arcade1Up Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 Preorders Are Live Now

Arcade1Up's upcoming Marvel vs. Capcom 2 home arcade cabinet is available to preorder a little earlier than expected. Preorders were supposed to go live on September 8, but you can order the cabinet now for $600 at Target. The cabinet releases October 1, and Target estimates that orders will be delivered either on release day or shortly after.
The Vampires

The Vampires

Sign In to follow. Follow The Vampires, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot

How to Play The New Trickster Style In Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier began its fourth season recently, and with the Variant Mode event that had allowed players to play as Sephiroth wrapped up, an all-new Style Mastery was added: Trickster. With the game almost approaching 10 Mastery Styles, Trickster is definitely one of, if not the best, Mastery Style for players to use.
Gamespot

Mario Kart Tour To Remove Gacha System In September

Mario Kart Tour's gacha elements are getting removed, according to a tweet by the game's official account. Starting in late September, all pipes that can be fired by rubies will receive the axe and will no longer be available. Pipes are packages players can "fire" in order to receive karts,...
Gamespot

The Mystery Of Destiny 2's Pirate Pun - Iron Banter: This Week In Destiny 2

Just about every week brings something new to Destiny 2, whether it's story beats, new activities, or interesting new combinations of elements that let players devastate each other in the Crucible. Iron Banter is our weekly look at what's going on in the world of Destiny and a rundown of what's drawing our attention across the solar system.
Gamespot

Ooblets Tips For Beginners: A Guide To Getting Started, Spending Wishes, And More

Ooblets has hit its 1.0 release after a period of early access. This farming/life simulation management game combines the experience of revitalizing a small town with the collection aspects of Pokemon. While Ooblets is a relaxed experience, the game isn't always clear about its mechanics and some important pieces of information are obscured. Here's everything you need to know to get started on your journey in Ooblets.
Gamespot

Apex Legends Mobile Rising Through The Ranks Event Guide

Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5: Hyperbeat launched alongside a large collection of cosmetics (via both the Hyperbeat battle pass and the Hyperbeat Store) and an equally large number of seasonal events. The most recent of these events, Rising Through The Ranks, is the very first of its kind, and tasks players with ascending the tiers in Ranked Mode while unlocking prizes along the way.
Gamespot

I Heart Dark Souls Extended

While Dark Souls isn't the first game in FromSoftware's now massively successful Soulsborne series, it was one of the most influential, spawning an entire genre of games influenced by its mechanics dubbed Souls-likes. Dark Souls has also gained passionate fans all around the globe. This is the story of Dark Souls, as told by those fans.
