Shelby County, AL

CBS 42

Human remains found in Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Pelham Police Department is conducting a death investigation after human remains were discovered Friday. According to a news release, PPD officers are investigating an area on I-65 near mile marker 243 after mowers found human remains near the wood line. Foul play is not suspected. No other information has been released at this […]
PELHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in I-59/20 crash identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man killed in a crash on I-59/20 was identified Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Oneil Xavier Frazier was stopped in the emergency lane on the shoulder of I-59/20 NB, between the Airport Hwy exit and the I-20 East entrance ramp, when he was involved in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The victims have been identified as Rodriquez Powell, 32, and Justin Taylor, 35. Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead in Birmingham Saturday afternoon. According to BPD, officers received a call around 1:40 p.m. in the 4200 block of Inglenook Street on multiple people shot. Upon […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Homicide investigation underway near Birmingham-Southern

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide near Birmingham-Southern college. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks confirmed that a vehicle containing three occupants, including a driver and two children, was involved in a shooting caused by another vehicle in the 900 block of Arkadelphia Road around 5:50 p.m. The driver […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Traffic Fatality Involving Oxford Man

Oxford, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, has claimed the life of an Oxford man. Bobby R. Edwards, 41, was fatally injured when the 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Edwards was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected. Edwards was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Wolf Pond Road, less than one mile northwest of the Talladega city limits, in Talladega County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.
OXFORD, AL
CBS 42

Person killed in Homewood crash identified

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Robert Wayne Nelson Jr. was the passenger in a vehicle that collided with a truck on West Oxmoor Road at Oxmoor Lane on August 30 around 9:25 a.m. Nelson, of Alabaster, was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries the following morning around 5:42 a.m.
HOMEWOOD, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Wetumpka police seek help with forged prescription

The Wetumpka Police Department is investigating a forged prescription and hopes the public can identify the suspect. Wetumpka police investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for a forged prescription. The offense occurred, Friday, August 26, 2022, at a local pharmacy in Wetumpka, Alabama. “Investigators say the suspect...
WETUMPKA, AL
CBS 42

$5,000 reward offered for information on Family Dollar robbery

According to a report filed with the Birmingham Police Department, an armed robbery occurred Monday at the Family Dollar located in the 5400 block of 1st Avenue North. Two Police said two armed male suspects entered the store just after 9 p.m. Detectives obtained photos of the suspects from surveillance video.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Two-vehicle crash in Calhoun County Has Road Closed

Jacksonville, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:43 a.m. Thursday, Sep. 1, has caused road blockage. All lanes on Post Oak Road near Stadium Drive, in Calhoun County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL

