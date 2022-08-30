Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa County woman's car hit by flying bullet in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Tuscaloosa County woman is sharing her near-miss with gunfire along Interstate 65 in Birmingham. Watch the video above to hear why Melissa Bush's commute to work was anything but ordinary.
16-year-old killed in Shelby County ID’d, likely knew killer, investigators say
A Leeds teen shot to death in Shelby County Thursday night likely knew his killer or killers, authorities said. Authorities on Thursday identified the victim as Cameron Paul Daffron. He was 16. Shelby County 911 received a call about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday reporting a person shot in the 400 block...
‘Beautiful inside and out’: Northside High School alum killed in crash near Northport
A crash near Northport Friday evening killed a 59-year-old, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division. The crash happened around 5:23 p.m., 15 miles north of Northport, according to a news release. That crashed killed 59-year-old Alisa Swindle, who was driving a Ford Edge at the time of the crash.
Family sought for 2 men who died recently in Jefferson County
Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding family for two men who died recently in Jefferson County. No foul play is suspected in either death, but their bodies are ready to be released for burial and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has been unable to locate their relatives.
16-year-old shot to death in Shelby County; suspects at large
A shooting death is under investigation tonight in Shelby County. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a report of shooting with injuries in the 400 Block of Alexander Road in the Leeds area. The incident happened at approximately 6:15 p.m. A 16-year-old male was found dead...
wvtm13.com
Road closed as homicide investigation underway on Arkadelphia Road in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Police officers have closed Arkadelphia Road, as a homicide investigation is underway. The Birmingham Police Department stated on social media that public information officers were on the way to the scene, located in the 900 block of Arkadelphia Road. Emergency crews were called to the...
Human remains found in Pelham
PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Pelham Police Department is conducting a death investigation after human remains were discovered Friday. According to a news release, PPD officers are investigating an area on I-65 near mile marker 243 after mowers found human remains near the wood line. Foul play is not suspected. No other information has been released at this […]
Man killed in I-59/20 crash identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man killed in a crash on I-59/20 was identified Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Oneil Xavier Frazier was stopped in the emergency lane on the shoulder of I-59/20 NB, between the Airport Hwy exit and the I-20 East entrance ramp, when he was involved in […]
2 killed in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The victims have been identified as Rodriquez Powell, 32, and Justin Taylor, 35. Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead in Birmingham Saturday afternoon. According to BPD, officers received a call around 1:40 p.m. in the 4200 block of Inglenook Street on multiple people shot. Upon […]
Homicide investigation underway near Birmingham-Southern
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide near Birmingham-Southern college. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks confirmed that a vehicle containing three occupants, including a driver and two children, was involved in a shooting caused by another vehicle in the 900 block of Arkadelphia Road around 5:50 p.m. The driver […]
Traffic Fatality Involving Oxford Man
Oxford, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, has claimed the life of an Oxford man. Bobby R. Edwards, 41, was fatally injured when the 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Edwards was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected. Edwards was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Wolf Pond Road, less than one mile northwest of the Talladega city limits, in Talladega County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.
2 injured in Alabama dog attack
Two people were injured after being attacked by their dog Thursday afternoon, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
Person killed in Homewood crash identified
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Robert Wayne Nelson Jr. was the passenger in a vehicle that collided with a truck on West Oxmoor Road at Oxmoor Lane on August 30 around 9:25 a.m. Nelson, of Alabaster, was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries the following morning around 5:42 a.m.
ABC 33/40 News
Man carjacked at gunpoint, dog stolen at Cullman County gas station
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Phillip Lewis' car was stolen at gunpoint in Dodge City late last month. His pet dog, Little Dude, was inside the car when it was stolen and hasn't been seen since. "I was definitely afraid for my life," said Lewis. Lewis was pumping gas...
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka police seek help with forged prescription
The Wetumpka Police Department is investigating a forged prescription and hopes the public can identify the suspect. Wetumpka police investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for a forged prescription. The offense occurred, Friday, August 26, 2022, at a local pharmacy in Wetumpka, Alabama. “Investigators say the suspect...
1 shot to death in Birmingham’s Gate City; 2nd shootout erupts as police investigate
An argument in Birmingham’s Gate City neighborhood turned deadly Wednesday night. The gunfire erupted about 7 p.m. in the 500 block of 66th Street South, which is in the Marks Village public housing community. The city’s gunfire detection system – Shot Spotter – recorded more than 20 shots fired....
14-Year-Old in Walker County Arrested for 3 Different Bomb Threats
A 14-year-old child in Walker County has been arrested after he reportedly made three different bomb threats in the area Tuesday morning. Police in Jasper were notified of the first around 11 a.m., when they were called to the Walker Baptist Medical Center on reports of a bomb threat. The...
Inmate found dead at Bessemer prison
The Alabama Department of Corrections is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.
$5,000 reward offered for information on Family Dollar robbery
According to a report filed with the Birmingham Police Department, an armed robbery occurred Monday at the Family Dollar located in the 5400 block of 1st Avenue North. Two Police said two armed male suspects entered the store just after 9 p.m. Detectives obtained photos of the suspects from surveillance video.
Two-vehicle crash in Calhoun County Has Road Closed
Jacksonville, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:43 a.m. Thursday, Sep. 1, has caused road blockage. All lanes on Post Oak Road near Stadium Drive, in Calhoun County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
