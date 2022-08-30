Oxford, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, has claimed the life of an Oxford man. Bobby R. Edwards, 41, was fatally injured when the 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Edwards was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected. Edwards was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Wolf Pond Road, less than one mile northwest of the Talladega city limits, in Talladega County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.

OXFORD, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO