Broadway Viaduct in Knoxville to reopen this week after years of work

By Melanie Vásquez Russell, Kellyanne Stitts
 5 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Meeting a deadline set before and during the coronavirus pandemic, the multimillion-dollar Broadway Viaduct project is set to be completed on time and reopen to Knoxville drivers.

Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman Mark Nagi affirmed the reopening date set for Wednesday, Aug. 31 after more than three years of construction.

TDOT began the State Route 1 (US 441) Broadway Viaduct project in May 2019; later, the initial closure of the old Broadway Viaduct occurred in November 2019 . The project also replaces the bridge on Broadway Street that connects North and South Knoxville.

The new bridge is slated to host pedestrians and cyclists as well as motorized vehicles.

The total cost of the project is around $17.3 million.

The old bridge had connected drivers and pedestrians since the 1920s. As recently as last week, TDOT said the contractor was working on installing the bridge lighting and bridge fencing.

In July 2020 , the project had been in the demolition phase for the old bridge replacement. Nagi had told WATE 6 On Your Side at the time that the bridge demolition was “very intricate and delicate work” due to the nearby businesses. When in use, Nagi says the bridge services around 10,000 vehicles per day.

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated with new information from TDOT.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

