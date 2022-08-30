Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
NOLA.com
Louisiana schools test out anonymous reporting app to reduce bullying, school violence
Reports of bullying and threats at schools in the metro area began cropping up shortly after the new school year opened last month. A 12-year-old girl at a New Orleans school was arrested in August after being accused of banging a gun on the side of a school bus filled with students, reportedly after she had been beaten by other students on the bus. Her mother was also arrested. Days later, at the same school, a second student was arrested after using a “taser-like device” on another student during a fight.
WDSU
Students, teachers, staff of Eleanor McMain remember beloved teacher Ms. Peggy Frank with a memorial
NEW ORLEANS — The Eleanor McMain High School community is mourning the loss of a beloved educator, Peggy Frank. We are told of all the teachers at McMain, Frank taught at the school the longest. For over 40 years. The chemistry teacher died just days ago, after a brief...
Picayune Item
Auditorium still under construction
Construction projects within the Pearl River County School District are nearing completion. Pearl River Central School District Chief Operations Officer T.J said the remaining project include the auditorium on the Carriere campus, concession stands, new facility and new locker room constructions. The Board approved this project for their 2023 FY budget.
Covington, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Chalmette High School football team will have a game with Archbishop Hannan High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Chalmette High SchoolArchbishop Hannan High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
an17.com
Amite native tapped as Southeastern Young Alumna of the Year
New Orleans Attorney Ebony Morris has been named Southeastern Louisiana University’s 2022 Young Alumna of the Year. She will be officially recognized at the Southeastern Alumni Association Awards Evening to be held this fall during Homecoming Week. Morris graduated from Southeastern in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in political...
WDSU
New Orleans battle of the badges, first responders donating blood
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans first responders are competing with each other over which department can donate the most blood. First responders will compete in the battle of the badges at the WDSU parking lot on Friday, Sept. 9.
WDSU
Kenner police investigating Saturday morning homicide
KENNER, La. — The Kenner Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened around 4 a.m. Saturday. Officers found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a convenience store on Loyola Drive. The victim was later identified as Alejandro Quiroz, 43, of Kenner. He...
WDSU
Precautionary boil water advisory canceled for parts of New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO), in consultation with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), has canceled the precautionary boil water advisory for parts of New Orleans East, which included the area bounded by Paris Road, Vanderkloot Avenue, Morrison Road and Haynes Boulevard.
fox8live.com
Cantrell recall effort steps up signing events over Labor Day weekend
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Citizens lined up at locations around the city Saturday (Sept. 3) to add their signatures to a petition effort aimed at forcing a recall election for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Signing events were staged Saturday in Carrollton, Algiers and New Orleans East. More signing tables...
NOLA.com
Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area
High school football season has arrived in New Orleans, and this will be the place to keeep up with scores across the metro area and South Louisiana. There's an impressive slate of games on tap for Friday night in the New Orleans area, including Madison Prep-Brother Martin and Arch Manning's senior season debut in Newman-Hahnville.
WDSU
Man shot and killed in the Lower Ninth Ward on Sunday
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward on Sunday afternoon. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound on the 800 block of Tricou Street around 11:55 a.m. EMS declared the victim dead on the scene. No...
Could a Jackson-type water crisis happen in New Orleans? There are similarities
NEW ORLEANS — Sewerage and Water Board crews were in the Little Woods neighborhood Friday, repairing a water line break in the 7300 block of Hickman Street. It’s not far from where crews recently attached a new main to the city’s aging network of underground pipes. “800...
Warehouse District stabbing left woman hospitalized, suspects location unknown
The suspect left the scene soon after and the woman was taken to the hospital by EMS.
fox8live.com
NOPD seeks suspect in Gentilly shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are asking the public’s help to identify and locate a man suspected of shooting another man in the knee Friday (Sept. 2) in Gentilly. According to the NOPD, the pictured suspect shot the man Friday around 6 p.m. in the 6100 block of Franklin Avenue, near the Franklin Discount convenience store. The gunman fled the scene and the victim was taken for hospital treatment by private vehicle.
WDSU
Labor Day Weekend Storms Continue
NEW ORLEANS — Early morning to around Noon a 70% chance of showers and storms are expected mostly south of the lake, Sunday. Showers and storms will track between Ascension and Coastal LaFourche Parishes to the Greater New Orleans Area. From there, toward Slidell and Coastal Mississippi. A slight chance for other locations across the Northshore. A low risk for flash flooding includes all areas of Southeast Louisiana.
WWL-TV
One dead after a pair of midday Ninth Ward shootings
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating two Ninth Ward shootings, one of which resulted in a male victim's death. Police say they received a call of a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound in the 800 block of Tricou Street shortly before noon Sunday. EMS arrived and pronounced him dead on the scene.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Who were Sophie B. Wright, Eleanor McMain and Edna Karr?
I want to know more about three women who have New Orleans schools named after them. Who were Sophie B. Wright, Eleanor McMain and Edna Karr?. Sophie Bell Wright was born in New Orleans in 1866. According to Robert Meyer Jr.’s book, “Names Over New Orleans Public Schools,” a childhood fall left Wright with a spinal injury. She later opened a girls’ day school in her mother’s home as well as a night school for young men and Rest Awhile, a Mandeville lakefront retreat for single mothers.
WDSU
Man shot on I-10 East Saturday night
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a highway shooting after a man was shot on Saturday night. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times at the intersection of I-10 East and exit 236B around 10:17 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital by...
ladatanews.com
Lower Ninth Ward Hosts First Festival
On the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, many neighborhoods in New Orleans are still finding ways to recover, and revive their neighborhoods, both physically and economically from the damages and loss from 2005. Since the lifting of public gathering restrictions across the state, community events have played a considerable part in the rehabilitation of various parts of the city.
WDSU
Water main break causes boil advisory for parts of New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — A boil-water advisory has been issued for parts of New Orleans East. According to the Sewerage and Water Board, a precautionary boil-water advisory was issued for areas bounded by Paris Road, Vanderkloot Avenue, Morrison Road and Haynes Boulevard. The S&WB said a water main break in...
