Reports of bullying and threats at schools in the metro area began cropping up shortly after the new school year opened last month. A 12-year-old girl at a New Orleans school was arrested in August after being accused of banging a gun on the side of a school bus filled with students, reportedly after she had been beaten by other students on the bus. Her mother was also arrested. Days later, at the same school, a second student was arrested after using a “taser-like device” on another student during a fight.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO