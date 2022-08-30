Read full article on original website
Related
Olympiacos sign Marcelo following release from Real Madrid
Greek giants Olympiacos have announced the signing of Real Madrid legend Marcelo on a free transfer.
Frank Lampard hails 'incredible' Jordan Pickford performance in Merseyside derby
Everton manager Frank Lampard praised the performance of Jordan Pickford after his saves earned the Toffees a point in the Merseyside derby draw with Liverpool.
Wesley Fofana opens up on 'dream' Chelsea transfer & 'hard' negotiations
Wesley Fofana opens up on the process of joining Chelsea from Leicester.
Transfer rumours: Antony's Man City snub; Chelsea's Rafael Leao bid
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Antony, Rafael Leao, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Arthur, Douglas Luiz & more.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hector Bellerin pens farewell message to Arsenal after sealing Barcelona return
Hector Bellerin bids farewell to Arsenal after returning to Barcelona.
Jurgen Klopp: No guarantees Darwin Nunez won't be sent off again
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had admitted that he can't guarantee Darwin Nunez won't see red again ahead of Saturday's Merseyside derby with Everton.
Manchester United predicted lineup vs Arsenal - Premier League
How Manchester United could line up against Arsenal in the Premier League.
Transfer rumours: Man City turned down Neymar; Man Utd's De Jong regret
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Neymar, Frenkie de Jong, Hakim Ziyech, Ruben Neves and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chelsea's head of international scouting leaves club
Chelsea have parted company with head of international scouting Scott MacLachlan after 11 years.
Marcos Alonso leaves Chelsea by mutual consent
Marcos Alonso has left Chelsea as a free agent and will join Barcelona.
Erik ten Hag: 'Good is not good enough' at Man Utd
Erik ten Hag has praised the improvement of Manchester United in recent games but remains defiant that 'good is not good enough' at Old Trafford.
Thomas Tuchel delighted to be on right side of VAR in West Ham win
Thomas Tuchel reflects on a controversial VAR call in Chelsea's 2-1 win over West Ham.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man City predicted lineup vs Aston Villa - Premier League
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Aston Villa in the Premier League.
Chelsea keen to hand Reece James & Mason Mount new contracts before World Cup
Chelsea are hopeful of tying Reece James & Mason Mount down to new contracts.
Tottenham 2-1 Fulham: Player ratings as Spurs return to winning ways
Player ratings from Tottenham's 2-1 win over Fulham in the Premier League.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea failed in £50m Lavia move; Arsenal's bid for Torres
The latest transfer rumours - including Chelsea's failed bid for Romeo Lavia and Arsenal making an offer for Ferran Torres.
UEFA confirm punishments for FFP violations; Barcelona, Chelsea & Man City on watchlist
UEFA have confirmed that eight teams have been sanctioned for breaches of Financial Fair Play over the last five years.
UEFA・
Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace: Hosts denied by controversial VAR call
Newcastle United were denied all three points in their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace after Tyrick Mitchell's own goal was controversially ruled out by VAR.
Armando Broja signs new six-year contract at Chelsea
Albania striker Armando Broja has signed a new six-year contract at Chelsea.
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham: Player ratings as Ben Chilwell inspires comeback off the bench
Match report and player ratings from Chelsea's Premier League meeting with West Ham.
90min
811
Followers
9K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0