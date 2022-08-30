Construction starts on $14M affordable housing center at former Hornell Bryant school

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Construction has started on the former Bryant Elementary School in Hornell to turn it into a $14 million affordable housing center, the New York State Office of Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) said Tuesday.

The HCR Office said that state and local officials would celebrate the start of construction on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The former Bryant school is set to become a $14 million affordable housing center. The center will provide 39 apartments.

The event on August 30 is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. and will include Hornell Mayor John Buckley, Assistant Commissioner Leonard Skrill from HCR, Mark Greisberger from Providence Housing and Andrew Bodewes from Park Grove Realty.

The school was sold to Park Grove Realty last year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.