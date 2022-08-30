ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hornell, NY

Construction starts on $14M affordable housing center at former Hornell Bryant school

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K3K0c_0hayjidP00

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Construction has started on the former Bryant Elementary School in Hornell to turn it into a $14 million affordable housing center, the New York State Office of Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) said Tuesday.

The HCR Office said that state and local officials would celebrate the start of construction on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The former Bryant school is set to become a $14 million affordable housing center. The center will provide 39 apartments.

$24-million facility to bring 60 jobs to Bath breaks ground

The event on August 30 is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. and will include Hornell Mayor John Buckley, Assistant Commissioner Leonard Skrill from HCR, Mark Greisberger from Providence Housing and Andrew Bodewes from Park Grove Realty.

The school was sold to Park Grove Realty last year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Steuben County comprehensive plan process now underway

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The first countywide comprehensive plan in Steuben County’s history is now underway, and the county is looking for public input for the roadmap to the County’s future. Comprehensive plans, also known as general plans or master plans, develop a process that determines community goals and presents a vision for the […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hornell, NY
Hornell, NY
Sports
Hornell, NY
Government
WETM 18 News

Elmira DPW announces milling and paving of city streets

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Elmira Department of Public works has announced the milling and paving of several city streets for the month of September. The City said that they plan to start milling streets starting on September 6 through September 15., and the final paving of the streets is scheduled to occur […]
ELMIRA, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD says two men shot near Owen St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a double shooting that took place in the area of Lake Avenue and Owen Street overnight Sunday. Officers arrived to the scene at around 1:20 a.m. When they arrived officers located a 24-year-old man from Rochester who had been shot at least one time in […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#Education Construction#Linus Business#Hornell Bryant School#Bryant Elementary School#The Hcr Office#Hcr#Park Grove Realty#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

Holy Family Catholic School prepares for the school year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — As people around the country prepare for the 2022-23 school year, religious schools continue to ring the bell. Holy Family Elementary, built-in 1898, is the last remaining catholic school within Elmira city limits. The school teaches from grades PK-6 and has taught generations of Elmira residents. According to building historian Joe […]
ELMIRA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Missing Cattaraugus County 57-year-old found safe

UPDATE: Amy Hill and her dog, Tucker, have been found safe, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office announced. RANDOLPH, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office is searching for a 57-year-old woman who has been missing since Thursday. Amy Hill was last seen at her Bowen Road home around 5 p.m. on Sept. 1. Though […]
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Lee Zeldin visits Elmira, talks NY population loss, Governor Hochul

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Republican candidate for Governor Lee Zeldin visited Elmira today to speak about the upcoming election. 18 News spoke to Zeldin outside of Anne’s Pancakes in Elmira’s Southside. The campaign stop was a part of Zeldin’s trip through the Southern Tier. At the event, he was joined by his running mate Alison […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Construction
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Flashback – 1976 Chemung County Fair racing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We go back to the 1970’s on classic 16mm film. On this next installment of 18 Sports Flashback, travel back to 1976 and the annual Chemung County Fair. In this classic footage from the WETM-TV archives, stunt racing hit the dirt track at the fair and wowed the capacity crowd. Plus, […]
ELMIRA, NY
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: RPD said two apartment units on Thurston Road were struck by gunfire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department said two occupied apartment units were struck by gunfire on Wednesday morning. No one was hit. Police started investigating after responding to calls for shots fired at around 9:20 a.m. on Thurston Road, between Anthony Street and Flander Street. Our crew saw multiple RPD cars on Thurston Road.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Steuben County Sheriffs thoughts on Gun Laws

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- As of yesterday, the new gun laws have gone into effect in New York State. To see how the residents of Steuben County have been handling the change, 18 News spoke with Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard to get his thoughts. One of the biggest things he noted is that he’s already […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Eldridge Park holds Labor Day Weekend Events

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Eldridge Park season is coming to a close, but the park is hosting many events for the upcoming Labor Day Weekend. Whether you are eager about the arrival of fall weather or mourning the loss of the summer heat, Eldridge Park is helping ease the changing of the seasons with fireworks, […]
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy