Read full article on original website
Related
waovam.com
Indiana State Department of Health Starts Monkeypox Dashboard Online
The Indiana Department of Health has launched a new data dashboard showing the prevalence of monkeypox cases in the state, broken down by age group, gender, ethnicity, race, and public health district. Since mid-June, Indiana has reported 153 probable or confirmed cases of monkeypox. The dashboard, which is posted at...
waovam.com
Bicknell Heritage Labor Day Festival this weekend
The activities of the Bicknell Heritage Labor Day Festival are in high gear today across Bicknell. There will be a various food offerings and activities are set there from now through Monday. The Festival, like many other activities, did not happen in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. The Bicknell...
waovam.com
52nd Annual Bicknell Labor Day Festival Gets Into Full Swing Today
The activities of the Bicknell Heritage Labor Day Festival swing into high gear today across Bicknell. Various food offerings and activities are set there from now through Monday. Greg Risley is helping organize this year’s activities. Risley remembers when the whole thing started over 50 years ago, back in 1969....
waovam.com
Indiana Military Museum Salute to World War II Set for This Weekend
The Indiana Military Museum’s Salute to Veterans of World War II event will take place this year on September 3rd and 4th in Vincennes. J.D. Strange is with the Museum. Strange says some World War II veterans are still able to share their experiences this weekend. Strange also anticipates a record number of period dressed participants for this year’s event, with over 150 reenactors set for an appearance..
IN THIS ARTICLE
waovam.com
LHS at Home, NK on Road in Week 3 of High School Football
The Vincennes Lincoln Alices attempt to rebound from a loss to Reitz this week, as they host Mater Dei. Kickoff time is 7:30; hear the game on 92.1, WZDM. The North Knox Warriors are on the road this week, as they head to Braves Field to take on Tecumseh. Kick time there is also 7:30; hear the game on 105.7, WUZR.
waovam.com
Lincoln Cross Country over the weekend
The Vincennes Lincoln Girls finished 11th at Saturdays Terre Haute Invitational. Top Lincoln finisher was Megga Lutchefield 22nd and Gracie Kramer 33rd. The Lincoln Boys finished 14th at the Terre Haute Invitational. Top finisher for Lincoln were Daxx Weist 14th and Bradley Harris 64th.
Comments / 0