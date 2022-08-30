The Indiana Military Museum’s Salute to Veterans of World War II event will take place this year on September 3rd and 4th in Vincennes. J.D. Strange is with the Museum. Strange says some World War II veterans are still able to share their experiences this weekend. Strange also anticipates a record number of period dressed participants for this year’s event, with over 150 reenactors set for an appearance..

VINCENNES, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO