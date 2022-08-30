Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
CDL requirements impact Cape Girardeau city services
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As you are taking your garbage cans to the street this week, you probably don’t think of the training that the garbage truck driver had to do just to pick up your trash. Now, that training is becoming more complicated. Cape Girardeau was able...
KFVS12
Tree falls on vehicle injuring driver
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff man was injured in a crash involving a tree early Saturday morning, September 3 in Butler County. The crash happened at 5:20 a.m. on County Road 533, about seven miles north of Poplar Bluff. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Neal...
cityofedwardsville.com
Illinois Route 159 to be closed north of Route 143, IDOT announces
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that Illinois Route 159, from Illinois 143/Old Alton Road to just north of the Cahokia Creek structure, will be closed to all traffic Tuesday, September 6, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday, September 7. That section of road will close again during the same evening and overnight hours on Wednesday, September 7, and Thursday, September 8.
KFVS12
Shoppers take advantage of bargains at the Highway 61 Yard Sale
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Highway 61 Yard Sale brought in many to southeast Missouri to do a little shopping. People from the region and beyond took advantage of the many yard sales that were set up for 61 miles from Jackson up to Bloomsdale. Individuals were looking for unique...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
2 children die in crash on I-55 in New Madrid Co.
Shoppers are looking for bargains at the 61-Mile Yard Sale this weekend. Jazz Festival held in Cairo, Ill. A jazz festival was held in Cairo, Ill. People from around the area search for bargains at 61-Mile Yard Sale. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Shoppers from around the Heartland turned up...
kbsi23.com
Safety changes coming to SEMO District Fair
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Beginning September 10, Arena Park will host the 167th SEMO District Fair, but for the first time, fairgoers will have to pass through metal detectors before entering the fairgrounds. Cape Girardeau Police Department Public Information Officer Cpl. Ryan Droege said that while the goal...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Police Dept. requests funding for more safety measures
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau has $1.3 million left to spend from the American Rescue Plan. Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair wants to use some of that money to add to safety measures already in place downtown. In the spring, his department began using...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau hit-and-run suspect arrested
A superload will slow traffic on I-24 eastbound in western Kentucky. Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show TOO on 9/2. Send us your photo of the great outdoors to cNews@KFVS12.com or upload load it in the First Alert Weather App. We could share it on The Breakfast Show Too. United...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.
westkentuckystar.com
Kentucky State Police to conduct checkpoints for holiday weekend
Kentucky State Police will perform traffic checkpoints across the area over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible. Drivers with this information in hand, with no violation of law,...
kbsi23.com
Southern Illinois Truck Showdown draws hundreds of trucks, paves way for future success
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – A little rain couldn’t stop the Southern Illinois Truck Showdown from invading Rent One Park for the first time. About 300 trucks from 13 different states filled the ballpark’s parking lot with thousands and thousands of horsepower. Promoter Brett Sullivan said that with...
KFVS12
Reenactors educate visitors about Fort D over Labor Day weekend
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - While people are taking some much needed rest this Labor Day weekend, some reenactors are busy educating folks about a historic site. We caught up with people visiting Fort D in Cape Girardeau on Sunday as part of the Fall Muster event. Visitors were able...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX2now.com
Crash at WB I-270 causes lane closures
ST. LOUIS – Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash causing a major backup Thursday morning. The crash happened on I-270 westbound and Washington around 6:05 a.m. Cars have been instructed to move over to the side ramp as only one lane is open. Drivers can...
KFVS12
One person dead after car runs off the road in Butler County crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash in Butler County resulted in one man’s death after police say his car ran off the road. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Melvin Lewis, 75, of Fisk, Mo., was killed in a crash on Saturday, Sept. 3, around 7 a.m.
Water main break leads to boil advisory in Jefferson County
A water main break in Jefferson County leads to a voluntary boil advisory.
KFVS12
City of Carbondale seeking public comments for reconstruction of bike path
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale says it’s beginning plans to reconstruct and expand the Piles Fork Greenway Multi-Use Bike Path. The path currently runs along Piles Fork Creek, with termini at East Grand Avenue and East Walnut Street and a spur to South Wall Street. According...
FOX2now.com
One killed in multi-vehicle crash on WB 270 at New Florissant
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash late Thursday night on westbound 270 at New Florissant. The area was closed from the time the crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. to about 4:45 a.m. Friday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it involved...
KFVS12
Jazz Festival held in Cairo, Ill.
Shoppers are looking for bargains at the 61-Mile Yard Sale this weekend. 2 children die in crash on I-55 in New Madrid Co. Two children died and five others were injured in a crash on I-55 in New Madrid County, Mo. People from around the area search for bargains at...
mymoinfo.com
Aircraft Flies for Six Minutes Over Sound Barrier in Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) Was it a sonic boom, an earthquake, or something else between and 5 and 5:30 Ttuesday evening?. That’s the question people from Dent County to Ste. Genevieve County were asking themselves Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Many described it as a loud boom with reports of weak shaking...
Edwardsville police warning of utility service phone scam
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The Edwardsville Police Department issued a warning this week about a scam aimed at utility customers in the area. According to a Facebook post, residents have reported getting calls from people offering to reimburse residents for utility services. Police said the calls are not authentic and residents should never provide a credit card or bank information to strangers over the phone.
Comments / 0