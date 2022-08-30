ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joint Base Andrews, MD

316th Security Support Squadron completes SMC training

By By Airman 1st Class Isabelle Churchill 316th Wing Public Affairs
Southern Maryland News
 5 days ago
Five members of the 316th Security Support Squadron completed annual weapons proficiency training in an exercise known as “shoot, move, communicate,” or SMC, at Joint Base Andrews on Aug. 23.

The training is intended to maintain and build each defender’s technical skills, as well as test their ability to communicate and operate effectively under fire and engage threats. This ensures that every defender receives the same training, and will effectively work with any other team to eliminate threats.

Joint Base Andrews, MD
Southern Maryland News

