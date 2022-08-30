Read full article on original website
Jackson, Mississippi close to normal water pressure, but boil notice still in effect
Mississippi’s capital has taken a step closer toward restoring water service. Jackson officials announced Sunday that water pressure has been restored to most of the city’s customers. “All of Jackson should now have pressure and most are now experiencing normal pressure,” the city said in a news release....
Biden says the Mississippi governor ‘has to act’ on Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — President Joe Biden said his administration has offered Mississippi “every single thing available” to address the water crisis that has gripped the state’s capital and called on the governor to fix the problems. “We’ve offered every single thing available to Mississippi. The...
