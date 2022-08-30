ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Luz. Co. prison employee charged with delivering drugs to inmates

By WILK News
NewsRadio WILK
NewsRadio WILK
 5 days ago
The Luzerne County District Attorney's office announced the arrest of an employee at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility. On Friday, Christopher Maloney of Scranton was charged in connection with distribution of controlled substances to an inmate. According to DA Sam Sanguedolce, Maloney, who was a kitchen cook at the facility had been delivering controlled substances inside the facility in exchange for cash. The DA's Office, along with the Luzerne County Drug Task Force, PA State Police and the FBI were also involved in the investigation. Maloney has a preliminary hearing on the charges next month.

Agnes Alden
5d ago

Why doesn't this surprise me 🙄... It has and still is... going on for God knows how long?.. It's just that this Fool got caught.. Good for him!! Now he can Jones with the rest of them in his... Newly 6×12 home( ooops forget the Jones part) 🤣... but you gotta admit it's a new twist on Get drugs off the street... instead supply your local criminals in jail 🤣

