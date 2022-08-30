ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
H.S. polls: Mishawaka climbing in 5A football

By South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 5 days ago
FOOTBALL

Associated Press

Class 6A

1, Center Grove 2-0, 2. Indianapolis Cathedral 1-1, 3. Brownsburg 2-0, 4. Carmel 0-2, 5. Hamilton Southeastern 209.

6. Warren Central 1-1, 7. Lawrence North 1-1, 8. Westfield 1-1, 9. Ben Davis 10-1, 10. F.W. Carroll 2-0.

11. Warsaw 2-0, 12. Zionsville 2-0.

Class 5A

1, Merrillville 2-0, 2. Decatur Central 1-1, 3. Whiteland 2-0, 4. F.W. Snider 1-1, 5. Mishawaka 2-0.

6. F.W. Dwenger 1-1, 7. Castle 1-1, 8. Michigan City 0-2, 9. Chesterton 1-1, 10. Bloomington South 1-1

11. Valparaiso 1-1, 12. West Lafayette Harrison 1-1., 13. Franklin 2-0, 14. (tie) F.W. North 1-1 and Evansville North 1-1, 16. Plainfield 0-2.

Class 4A

1, New Palestine 2-0, 2. Indianapolis Roncalli 2-0, 3. Mooresville 2-0, 4. East Central 2-0, 5. Jasper 1-1.

6. Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 0-2, 7. New Prairie 2-0, 8. Brebeuf Jesuit 1-1, 9. Kokomo 2-0, 10. NorthWood 2-0.

11. Northridge 1-1, 12. Evansville Memorial.

Class 3A

1, Indianapolis Chatard 2-0, 2. West Lafayette 2-0, 3. Gibson Southern 2-0, 4. Tri-West 1-1, 5. Western Boone 2-00.

6. Norwell 2-0, 7. Guerin Catholic 2-0, 8. Heritage Hills 2-0, 9. Mishawaka Marian 1-1, 10. Delta 2-0.

11. (tie) Hanover Central 2-0 and Lawrenceburg 1-1.

Class 2A

1, Evansville Mater Dei 2-0, 2. Easbrook 2-0, 3. Andrean 0-2, 4. Linton-Stockton 2-0, 5. Lafayette Central Catholic 1-1.

6. Eastside 1-1, 7. Indianapolis Scecina 2-0, 8. Heritage Christian 2-0, 9. Triton Central 2-0, 10. F.W. Luers 1-1, 11. Brownstown Central 1-1, 12. LaVille 2--0.

Class 1A

1, Indianapolis Lutheran 2-0, 2. Adams Central 2-0, 3. South Adams 2-0, 4. North Judson 2-0, 5. Monroe Central 2-0.

6. Park Tudor 2-0, 7. South Putnam 1-1, 8. Tri 2-0, 9. North Decatur 2-0, 10. Springs Valley 2-0.

11. Covenant Christian 1-1, 12. Triton 1-1, 13. Carroll (Flora) 2-0, 14. Sheridan 1-1.

Indiana Football Coaches Association polls

Class 6A

1, Center Grove 2-0, 2. Brownsburg 2-0, 3. Indianapolis Cathedral 1-1, 4. Ben Davis 1-1, 5. Hamilton Southeastern 2-0.

6. Carmel 0-2, 7. (tie) Warren Central 1-1 and Penn 2-0, 9. Carroll (Flora) 2-0, 10. Homestead 2-0.

Others receiving votes: Westfield 1-1, Fishers 2-0, Warsaw 2-0, Perry Meridian 1-1,Elkhart 2-0, Lawrence North 1-1, Noblesville 2-0, Zionsville 2-0

Class 5A

1, Merrillville 2-0, 2. Whiteland 2-0, 3. Mishawaka 2-0, 4. F.W. Snider 1-1, 5. Decatur Central 1-1.

6. (tie) Franklin 2-0 and Valparaiso 1-1, 8. F.W. Dwenger 1-1, 9. F.W. North 1-1, 10, West Lafayette Harrison 1-1.

Others receiving votes: Castle 1-1, Michigan City 0-2, Bloomington South 1-1, Concord 1-1,Chesterton 1-1, Bloomington North 1-1

Class 4A

1, New Palestine 2-0, 2. Indianapolis Roncalli 2-0, 3. Mooresville 2-0, 4. East Central 2-0, 5. Kokomo 2-0.

6. NorthWood 2-0, 7. Brebeuf Jesuit 1-1, 8. (tie) Greenfield Central 2-0 and New Prairie 2-0, 10. Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 0-2.

Others receiving votes: Jasper 1-1, Martinsville 2-0, Hobart 0-2, East Noble 1-1,Logansport 2-0, Northridge 1-1

Class 3A

1, Indianapolis Chatard, 2. West Lafayette 2-0, 3. Gibson Southern 2-0, 4. Western Boone 2-0, 5. Guerin Catholic 2-0.

6. Mishawaka Marian 1-1, 7. Tri-West 1-1, 8. Heritage Hills 2-0, 9. Norwell 2-0, 10. Lawrenceburg 1-1.

Others receiving votes: Hanover Central 2-0, Delta 2-0, Oak Hill 2-0, Charlestown 2-0,FW Concordia 1-1, Southridge 2-0\

Class 2A

1, Evansville Mater Dei 2-0, 2. Eastbrook 2-0, 3. Linton Stockton 2-0, 4. Andrean 0-2, 5. Indianapolis Scecina

6. F.W. Luers 1-1, 7. Triton Central 2-0, 8. Heritage Christian 2-0, 9. (tie) Eastside 1-1 and Lafayette Central Catholic 1-1.

Others receiving votes: LaVille 2-0, Alexandria 1-1, Eastern (Greentown) 1-1, Eastern (Pekin) 1-1, Brownstown Central 1-1, North Posey 2-0, Sullivan 2-0, Tipton 1-1

Class 1A

1, Indianapolis Lutheran 2-0, 2. Adams Central 2-0, 3. South Adams 2-0, 4. Monroe Central 2-0, 5. North Judson 2-0.

6. Park Tudor 2-0, 7. North Decatur 2-0, 8. Tri 2-0, 9. Carroll (Flora) 2-0, 10. South Decatur 0-2.

Others receiving votes: South Putnam 1-1, Springs Valley 2-0, Triton 1-1, Sheridan 1-1, Pioneer 1-1, Covenant Christian 1-1

BOYS SOCCER

Indiana Soccer Coaches Association polls

Class 3A

1, Zionsville, 2, Chesterton, 3. Fishers, 4. Noblesville, 5. Hamilton SE.

6. Carmel, 7. Penn, 8. Castle, 9. Lake Central, 10. Columbus North

11. Valparaiso, 12. Perry Meridian, 13. Munster, 14. Bloomington South, 16. Warsaw.

17. Center Grove, 18. Pike, 19. Elkhart, 20. Goshen

Class 2A

1, West Lafayette, 2. Brebeuf Jesuit, 3. Evansville Memorial, 4. Canterbury, 5. Concordia Lutheran.

6. Mishawaka Marian, 7. Bishop Dwenger, 8. SB St. Joseph, 9. Heritage Christian, 10. Culver Academies.

11. Speedway, 12. Guerin Catholic, 13. Bremen, 14. Providence, 15. Lawrenceburg.

16. Heritage Hills, 17. Yorktown, 18. Leo, 19. Cascade, 20. South Dearborn.

Class 1A

1, Park Tudor, 2. Westview, 3. University, 4. Faith Christian, 5. Kouts.

6. Forest Park, 7. Carroll (Flora), 8. Covenant Christian (Indianapolis), 9. North White, 10. South Knox.

11. Providence Cristo Rey, 12. Switzerland County, 13. Southwestern (Shelby)(, 14. Lafayette Central Catholic, 15. Bethany Christian.

16. Wheeler, 17. Southwestern (Hanover), 18. Lutheran (Indianapolis), 19. Oldenburg Academy, 20. Jac-Cen-Del

GIRLS SOCCER

Indiana Soccer Coaches Association girls polls

Class 3A

1, Noblesville, 2. Hamilton Southeastern, 3. Carmel, 4. Homestead, 5. Castle

6. Saint Joseph, 7. Center Grove, 8. Zionsville, 9. Cathedral, 10. Chesterton

11. Evansville Reitz, 12. Bloomington South, 13. Fishers, 14. East Central, 15. Crown Point.

16. North Central, 17. Westfield, 18. Terre Haute North, 19. Columbus East, 20. Mt Vernon

Class 2A

1, Evansville Memorial, 2. Guerin Catholic, 3. Brebeuf Jesuit, 4. Chatard, 5. Mishawaka Marian.

6. Bishop Dwenger, 7. Leo, 8. Tri West, 9. Bellmont, 10. Silver Creek

11. Hanover Central, 12. Gibson Southern, 13. Western , 14. Lawrenceburg, 15. South Dearborn

16. Batesville, 17. West Lafayette, 18. Heritage Hills, 19. Northwestern, 20. Hamilton Heights

Class 1A

1, Evansville Christian, 2. Park Tudor, 3. Providence, 4. Heritage Christian, 5. Andrean

6. Mater Dei, 7. Faith Christian, 8. Westview, 9. Oldenburg, 10. Switzerland County

11. Canterbury, 12. University, 13. Trinity, 14. Sullivan, 15. FW Blackhawk

16. Forest Park, 17. Northeast Dubois, 18. Wheeler, 19. Argos, 20. Lafayette Central Catholic

BOYS TENNIS

1, West Lafayette Harrison, 2. Carmel, 3. North Central, 4. Zionsville, 5. Hamilton Southeastern.

6. Fishers, 7. Columbus North, 8. Homestead, 9. Center Grove, 10. F.W. Carroll.

11. Bloomington South, 12. Penn, 13. Floyd Central, 14. Indianapolis Cathedral, 15. Munster.

16. Brebeu, 17. Jasper, 18. Avon, 19. Park Tudor, 20. West Lafayette

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

1, Columbus North, 2. Noblesville, 3. Carmel, 4. Hamilton Southeastern, 5. Homestead

6. Franklin Central, 7. F.W. Carroll, 8. North Central, 9. F.W. Concordia, 10. Westfield

11. Bloomington South, 12. Valparaiso, 13. Floyd Central, 14. Penn, 15. Zionsville.

16. Northview, 17. Princeton, 18. Chatard, 19. Guerin Catholic, 20. Northridge.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

1, Carmel, 2. Center Grove, 3. Zionsville, 4. Noblesville, 5. Columbus North.

6. Brebeuf, 7. Fishers, 8. Franklin Central 9. Valparaiso, 10. Hamilton Southeastern.

11. Bloomington North, 12. Northridge, 13. Bloomington South, 14. Portage, 15. Westfield.

16. Chesterton, 17. Lake Central, 18. Brownsburg, 19. Warsaw, 20. Guerin Catholic

