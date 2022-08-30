Read full article on original website
Related
No. 1 Don Bosco Prep suffers first loss, falls to Edgewater in Orlando - Football recap
Don Bosco Prep’s night in Florida began with a lightning delay. Edgewater’s Cedric Baxter Jr. ensured that things wouldn’t improve even after the weather cleared. Baxter, a University of Texas commit ran for 274 yards on 26 carries, highlighted by a pair of long second half touchdown runs as Edgewater (FL) defeated Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, 34-10, in Orlando.
Football: No. 2 Bergen Catholic brings ‘Jersey football’ to Arizona desert
With more than 700 fans and students chanting “Jersey football” from start to finish Friday night, Bergen Catholic brought East Coast football to the Arizona desert and left No. 2 Saguaro in the dust in Scottsdale. Bergen Catholic traveled 2,138 miles to get the 28-7 victory, but it...
Football: Clifton leaves no doubt in shutout of No. 20 East Orange (PHOTOS)
There was a carnival game, a black hawk U.S. Army helicopter, bass bumping music and there were thousands of fans. Clifton wanted this one badly.
Somerville must forfeit season-opening victory due to ineligible player
Somerville’s dominating win over Mastery Charter of Camden last week to open the season is now a loss in the record books. The Pioneers had to forfeit that 31-7 decision because they had participated with an ineligible player in violation of the New Jersey State Athletic Association’s transfer rule. The forfeit was acknowledged Saturday by Somerville athletic director Tim Davis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Football: Point Boro blanks Neptune in season opener
Maddox Samaritano and Colin Obser each recorded 10 tackles as Point Pleasant Boro shut out Neptune, 42-0, in Point Pleasant. Aiden Ward also recorded five stops on the night for Point Boro (1-0), which scored all 42 points in the first and second quarters. Point Boro notched a 41-0 shutout last season against Barnegat.
Wayne Valley wins another showcase game, tops Lenape at Rumble on the Raritan
The Wayne Valley High School football team is set on making its mark in every section of the state this year. Last Sunday, the Indians made the long ride from Passaic County to the doorstep of the Atlantic Ocean, defeating Delran, 17-13, at the Battle at the Beach in Ocean City.
FOOTBALL PHOTOS: No. 18 Northern Highlands vs. Winslow, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2012
It is the final of eight games at Rutgers at this year’s Rumble at the Raritan event. No. 18 Northern Highlands and Winslow met up in a matchup of 2021 sectional champions. Above check out the photos from the highly anticipated matchup at Rutgers.
Football: Rahway squeaks out one-point win over Linden
Rahway edged out a 21-20 home season-opening win over Linden, in Rahway. The Tigers: (0-1) scored a touchdown with 6:11 left in the game to turn a seven-point deficit into a six-point deficit, but a mishap on the PAT gave Rahway (1-0) the one-point difference it needed to secure the win.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Who is NJ’s top HS football recruit? Who made top 10? Here is new NJ.com Top 50, 2022 (Full list)
Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
Garbolino flashes fancy footwork, ‘D’ bares its teeth in North Brunswick shutout
Perhaps establishing himself as North Brunswick’s all-time passing leader prior to senior year had left Frankie Garbolino a little bored with the exploits of his right arm. Or, more likely, the gutty quarterback will simply do whatever it takes to win. Garbolino was his typically efficient self when throwing...
Football: Hun rumbles past Mastery Camden for home-opener victory (PHOTOS)
Hun rolled to a 48-13 home-opener win over Mastery Camden, in Princeton. The Raiders (1-0) found the endzone early and often and racked up a 48-0 lead by halftime. Logan Galletta contributed to the win by running back a blocked put for a touchdown and by recording a receiving touchdown.
HS FOOTBALL PHOTOS: No. 13 Toms River North vs. Rumson-Fair Haven, Sept. 3, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
NJ.com No. 10 Ramapo rolls into 2022 with win over Willingboro
It did not take long for Jack Grusser to make an impression on the 2022 NJSIAA high school football season. Not that many people would be surprised by that revelation: the senior quarterback was All-State in 2021 and will be heading to Harvard University next fall. But the Grusser and...
Manchester Twp. wins with first-time coach Tom Farrell’s young squad - Football recap
Sophomore quarterback Aiden Lunn hit senior Tyrone Benjamin with a 70-yard scoring strike to set the tone early in Manchester Township’s 43-26 road win over Lakewood in Tom Farrell Jr.’s debut as a first-time ever head coach. The new head coach is the son of Tom Farrell Sr.,...
Martini, Edwards, North Hunterdon shake up new-look Cranford’s season debut
Having taken what became an 11-win Cranford team to the brink almost a year to the day, the North Hunterdon High School Lions finished the job and then some this time around. Top rusher Kente Edwards and quarterback Luke Martini were each responsible for two touchdowns, as the Lions triumphed in a 34-7 decision on Friday night at Memorial Field. Last September, North Hunterdon (2-0) nearly spoiled what became a perfect regular season for Cranford before falling in a 43-37 heartbreaker. Keeping the offensive fireworks purely on their side this time around, the Lions rolled to their second victory in a row after topping Hunterdon Central 29-8 last week.
Football: Christian rushes in two TDs to help Spotswood take home win over Belvidere
Anthony Christian racked up 84 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries to lead Spotswood to a 21-18 win over Belvidere, in Spotswood. Christian ran in a 28-yard touchdown in the opening quarter and a four-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Trey Lazar put Spotswood (2-0) on the board by...
Football: Rancocas Valley stops last-minute two-pointer to beat Paterson Eastside
Malachi Castle ran for two touchdowns and Rancocas Valley stopped a last-minute rally by Paterson Eastside to defeat the visiting Ghosts, 21-20, in Mount Holly. Paterson Eastside (0-1) scored on a 10-yard run with just 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but its two-point pass was knocked down in the end zone.
Rumble on the Raritan: No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep runs into St. Joseph Prep (PA) buzzsaw
All the Marauders could do was laugh on the sideline. NJ.com’s No. 3 team was humbled by Philadelphia power St. Joseph Prep (PA) in a 55-20 final in Saturday’s edition of the Rumble on the Raritan series at SHI Stadium on the campus of Rutgers. These two clashed...
Giovanni Del Re throws two TDs as Chatham shuts down Morristown - Football recap
Giovanni Del Re threw a pair of 10-yard scoring strikes to different receivers as Chatham won on the road, 21-0, over Morristown. Del Re hit Quinn Allison in the first quarter for a 7-0 advantage and later threw to Filip Gache in the third quarter to complete the scoring for Chatham (2-0).
Two big plays by Devron Lewis help Hightstown football open with win over Trenton
A high school football game is 48 minutes long, and Hightstown led its season-opener for 47 minutes and 45 seconds. It took Devron Lewis just 15 seconds to return the game’s opening kickoff 85 yards to spark the Rams to a 35-12 victory at Trenton Saturday.
NJ.com
NJ
207K+
Followers
119K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0