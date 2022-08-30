ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

No. 1 Don Bosco Prep suffers first loss, falls to Edgewater in Orlando - Football recap

Don Bosco Prep’s night in Florida began with a lightning delay. Edgewater’s Cedric Baxter Jr. ensured that things wouldn’t improve even after the weather cleared. Baxter, a University of Texas commit ran for 274 yards on 26 carries, highlighted by a pair of long second half touchdown runs as Edgewater (FL) defeated Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, 34-10, in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
NJ.com

Somerville must forfeit season-opening victory due to ineligible player

Somerville’s dominating win over Mastery Charter of Camden last week to open the season is now a loss in the record books. The Pioneers had to forfeit that 31-7 decision because they had participated with an ineligible player in violation of the New Jersey State Athletic Association’s transfer rule. The forfeit was acknowledged Saturday by Somerville athletic director Tim Davis.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Long Island University#Depaul#Tulane#American Football#Highschoolsports#Division
NJ.com

Football: Point Boro blanks Neptune in season opener

Maddox Samaritano and Colin Obser each recorded 10 tackles as Point Pleasant Boro shut out Neptune, 42-0, in Point Pleasant. Aiden Ward also recorded five stops on the night for Point Boro (1-0), which scored all 42 points in the first and second quarters. Point Boro notched a 41-0 shutout last season against Barnegat.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Rahway squeaks out one-point win over Linden

Rahway edged out a 21-20 home season-opening win over Linden, in Rahway. The Tigers: (0-1) scored a touchdown with 6:11 left in the game to turn a seven-point deficit into a six-point deficit, but a mishap on the PAT gave Rahway (1-0) the one-point difference it needed to secure the win.
RAHWAY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Who is NJ’s top HS football recruit? Who made top 10? Here is new NJ.com Top 50, 2022 (Full list)

Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

Martini, Edwards, North Hunterdon shake up new-look Cranford’s season debut

Having taken what became an 11-win Cranford team to the brink almost a year to the day, the North Hunterdon High School Lions finished the job and then some this time around. Top rusher Kente Edwards and quarterback Luke Martini were each responsible for two touchdowns, as the Lions triumphed in a 34-7 decision on Friday night at Memorial Field. Last September, North Hunterdon (2-0) nearly spoiled what became a perfect regular season for Cranford before falling in a 43-37 heartbreaker. Keeping the offensive fireworks purely on their side this time around, the Lions rolled to their second victory in a row after topping Hunterdon Central 29-8 last week.
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
207K+
Followers
119K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy