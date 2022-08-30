LeBron says he’d ‘definitely’ be looking at who has 1st-round picks from 2024 to 2027 because of chance to play with his sons

Read full article on original website
Stephen Curry open to playing for one other NBA team before he retires
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will go down as one of the best players in NBA history. The face
LeBron James jokes that Bronny would get a ‘whooping’ if he stole a play from him like Ken Griffey Jr. did with his father
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has made it clear that he’s hoping to play in the NBA with his son Bronny at some point. The elder James will turn 38 during the 2022-23 season, but it doesn’t seem like he’s close to running out of steam.
2-time NBA champ stirs the pot by asking why Kobe Bryant-led teams aren’t as publicized as the Showtime Lakers
Sacramento Kings guard Quinn Cook, who has won championships with the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, recently stirred things up on social media by asking a thought-provoking question about the Kobe Bryant-led Lakers. Many Twitter users answered Cook, with plenty of them providing compelling arguments as to why...
Report: Lakers need to surrender 1 1st-round pick to park Russell Westbrook somewhere and 2 if they want back rotation pieces
If the Los Angeles Lakers plan on dealing Russell Westbrook to improve their lineup, a new report indicates that they’ll likely have to relinquish first-round picks to do it. Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times looked at the current state of the Lakers and the different options they...
Report: Lakers and Suns interested in Bojan Bogdanovic
The Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns reportedly are interested in Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic. The Jazz reportedly are engaged in trade talks surrounding veterans such as Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley after they traded away three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell on Thursday in a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA exec says Lakers’ 1st-rounders in 2027 and 2029 are ‘most powerful thing as far as picks go’ in league right now
Many NBA teams have started to settle down regarding roster changes. However, the Los Angeles Lakers may be among those who are still not done. According to an anonymous NBA executive, L.A. actually has two of the most intriguing assets that other front offices could still be coveting. “The two...
Look: USC's defense scores 3 touchdowns - all on pick-sixes - in first game of Lincoln Riley era
Caleb Williams and USC's offense captured most of the headlines heading into their 2022 season opener vs. Rice. But the Trojans' defense stole the show. Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch's revamped defense came up with three touchdowns - all on pick-sixes - in just over two quarters of play ...
ABOUT
Los Angeles Lakers news, rumors, videos, and schedule for Lakers fans everywhere.https://lakersdaily.com/
