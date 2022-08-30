Read full article on original website
Fatal car crash in Marcy kills one pedestrian
MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Marcy have reported that a fatal vehicle accident occurred on State Route 49 in the town of Marcy on August 31st leaving one pedestrian dead. According to state police, around 9:28 pm on Wednesday, a 2015 Ford Focus driven...
Syracuse rocks Louisville in season opener
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse opened the season in impressive fashion on Saturday night at the Dome, blasting ACC foe Louisville 31-7. SU would jump on the Cards early, scoring points on its first three drives of the game. Andre Szmyt got the scoring started for the Orange, drilling a 31-yard field goal. It was Szmyt 66th field goal of his career at Syracuse. Sean Tucker would push the ‘Cuse lead to 10-0, taking a 55-yard screen pass to the house for a touchdown with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter. Tucker would finish the first half with a four-yard touchdown run, extending SU’s lead to 17-7 at halftime.
