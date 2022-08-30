ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Coroner identifies victim in Youngstown gas station shooting

By Noelle Haynes
 5 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was fatally shot at a gas station on Logan Avenue.

The victim in the shooting was 36-year-old Cameron Dyer, who was pronounced dead at the Youngstown Police Department after his body was brought to the station by the suspect in the shooting.

The shooting happened a little before 9 p.m. last Friday at 1704 Logan Ave. in Youngstown. The gas station was blocked off for several hours, and blood and casings were both found on the scene.

Jacques Peterman-Oliver has been charged with murder in Dyer’s death. Police say he brought Dyer’s body to the police station in a vehicle and turned himself in after the shooting.

Peterman-Oliver was in court Monday when bond was set at $500,000 .

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted the autopsy and the murder still remains under investigation, according to a press release.

