Read full article on original website
Related
1011now.com
Four hospitalized after Saturday morning crash in Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At least four people were hospitalized after a crash Saturday morning in southwestern Lancaster County. It happened around 7:45 a.m. at Southwest 14th & Highway 33, just north of Sprague. According to the Lancaster County’s Sheriff’s Office, an eastbound vehicle on Highway 33 was attempting to turn left when it was struck by a westbound vehicle.
klkntv.com
Two-vehicle crash leaves two dead near Wymore
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two people are dead following a collision four miles south of Wymore Friday evening. Just before 7 p.m., Gage County Deputies along with Wymore Fire and Rescue were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 77 and Sycamore Road. According to the Gage County Sheriff’s...
1011now.com
20-year-old man arrested as accessory to Branched Oak murder
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested after deputies say he helped clean up a murder scene. According to court documents, 20-year-old Saif D. Saber is accused of being an Accessory to a Felony as well as Destroying Evidence in a deadly shooting at Branched Oak Lake earlier this summer. Saber’s bond is currently set at $250,000. According to those court documents, Saber went to a friend’s house and asked for cleaning products to “clean up blood.” He was then seen getting in the car of the man arrested for the murder.
1011now.com
LIVE: Lincoln Police release details on suspicious death investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a Friday morning press conference, Lincoln Police are set to release details on a suspicious death investigation. Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said the body was found near NW 12th Street and West Bond and that investigators have been collecting evidence at the scene. Police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1011now.com
Second deadly crash in southeast Nebraska on Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Otoe County say two people were killed in a head-on crash very early Saturday morning. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a crash on Highway 50 between Cook and Syracuse, roughly a mile south of Highway 128 near County Road O.
1011now.com
Lincoln Police release timeline of homicide and suspicious death
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are still working to identify a man they believe is the victim of a homicide -- the second this week in the Capital City. Lincoln Police didn’t discover the man’s body until after the body of 61-year-old Ronald George, Jr. was found near the People’s City Mission early Wednesday morning. However, police believe the unidentified man was killed before George.
klkntv.com
2 hospitalized after overnight hit-and-run in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A two-vehicle hit-and-run sent two people to the hospital early Friday morning. Lincoln Police tell Channel 8 that those injured are expected to be OK. The Lincoln Police Department said it was called to the crash at the intersection of 48th Street and Cornhusker Highway...
1011now.com
25-year-old man arrested near Lincoln convenience store after robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at a Kwik Shop near 44th and O Streets Saturday morning. According to LPD, officers were called to the area on an alarm at around 8:24 a.m. After arriving on the scene, officers contacted an employee, who said that an unknown...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1011now.com
Inmate missing from Lincoln correctional facility
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities say an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln. They say Kelcey Schrage left his job Thursday and did not return to the corrections facility. Schrage started his sentence on March 17, 2022. He was sentenced to two years for possession of...
1011now.com
Lancaster County farmer prepares for Pine Ridge Reservation clothing drive
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bill Hawkins recently returned home from a supply delivery to the South Dakota Pine Ridge Reservation, but his mind is already on the next trip. For the past several years, Hawkins, known as Farmer Bill by some in the community, has frequented the more than 400 mile patch of road that separates Lincoln from Pine Ridge. Hawkins tugged a trailer full of mattresses and homecoming dance dresses to the reservation this week, and he plans to haul hundreds of pairs of winter clothes up after Thanksgiving.
UPDATE: Missing Lincoln inmate returns to Community Corrections Center on Friday
A search is over for the missing Lincoln inmate, Kelcey Schrage after he returned to Community Corrections Center on Friday.
News Channel Nebraska
Gun found during vehicle search in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was cited by Lincoln Police Department after a handgun was found in the vehicle he was driving. LPD said the Gang Unit Investigators were traveling in the area of 21st and K Street on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. when they saw 23-year-old Stephan Dennis operating a motor vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWT
Helicopter transports victim of crash after tire falls off car on Interstate 80
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - A loose tire caused a series of events Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 80 that led to a crash where one person injured and in need of a helicopter medical transport. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday evening that the injury crash...
KETV.com
Loose tire hits oncoming traffic near Gretna interstate, injures two people
GRETNA, Neb. — Officials responded to a multiple-injury crash near Gretna Wednesday afternoon. By the westbound Gretna exit 432 on Interstate 80, law enforcement said two people were injured in the accident. Officials said a tire came off 82-year-old Clifford Kern's Dodge Avenger traveling eastbound and struck two vehicles...
KETV.com
California man arrested in Nebraska after deputy finds 9 handguns, suspected drug currency
SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. — A California man was arrested in Seward County after a deputy located nine handguns and suspected drug currency during a traffic stop, according to authorities. On Aug. 25, a Seward County deputy stopped a Nissan Altima after spotting a traffic violation on Interstate 80 between...
klin.com
LSO Arrests Four People Wanted In Grand Island Credit Card Theft
Four people from Los Angeles were arrested during a traffic stop I-80 near NW 48th Street in Lincoln around 1:15 Thursday afternoon. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says they were wanted by Grand Island Police for the theft of a credit card that was used to make purchases at a Best Buy in Grand Island.
1011now.com
Missing inmate arrested in Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln last month, has been arrested in Grand Island. Torrien Harris was taken into custody by the Grand Island Police Department on Tuesday. She failed to return to CCC-L on July 18 from her job assignment in the community.
1011now.com
Harmful Algal Blooms Alert issued for four Nebraska lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. All...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police release name of man killed in Cornhusker Highway crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police released the name of a 28-year-old man who died in a crash on N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway Monday evening. On Monday at 6:35 p.m., a motorcycle, driven by 28-year-old Pierce White of Lincoln, was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching North 35th Street with a green traffic signal. A Hyundai Sonata was eastbound on Cornhusker Highway and was in the left turn lane to turn northbound onto N. 35th Street.
doniphanherald.com
Exclusive: Inmates say Patrick Schroeder killed himself on Nebraska's death row
Fellow inmates say death row inmate Patrick Schroeder killed himself Monday, after attempting suicide earlier this month. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed the 45-year-old's death at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in a news release. But it declined to provide any details of his death, saying the cause...
Comments / 1