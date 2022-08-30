ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Navy veteran uses non-profit dog service to support other veterans

By Reggie Lee
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GARMX_0hayfIJ900

ST. LOUIS – Jason Howe proudly served in the US Navy from 2002-2007.

Following his time in the service, he connected with a service dog non-profit (K9’S on the Frontline,) which he ultimately brought to Jefferson City to support other veterans following their time in the military.

Upon departing the Navy in 2007, like most veterans, Jason struggled with readjusting to civilian life. Rather than staying in Missouri, Jason decided to head back up to Maine where he grew up and that is where he happened to get connected with the veteran-owned company, K9’s on the Frontline.

Trending: Apartment rep blames tenants for poor conditions

It is at K9s on the Frontline where Jason became linked to his service dog, Sobee and from there, his life transformed. Sobee would go on to win the 2021 American Humane Hero Dog award for service dog of the year.

Jason was inspired by the program so much that he headed back to Missouri to help St. Louis veterans in the way that he had been. Jason brought the nonprofit to Jefferson City, where he currently helps place fully trained PTSD service dogs at no cost to veterans.

They have won Missouri’s Best Non-Profit for 2021 and 2022. To learn more about K9s on the Frontline – visit http://K9sonthefrontline.org/ or follow @MOK9SOTFL on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Pets & Animals
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
Jefferson City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Jefferson City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
State
Maine State
City
St. Louis, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Service Dog#Dog Health#Veteran#Pet Owner#Louis#The Us Navy#The Frontline Where Jason#American#Best Non Profit#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX 2

SLU accepting COVID vaccine trial volunteers

ST. LOUIS – SLU researchers are enrolling volunteers in the second stage of a COVID vaccine trial. They’re testing a second-generation of shots. They’re looking for healthy volunteers over 60 years old who have already been vaccinated and boosted once. For more information or to sign up for the study, email vaccine@slu.edu.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Get $10 off Labor Day Uber rides with this code

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anheuser-Busch and Mothers Against Drunk Driving want to make sure you make it home safe following your Labor Day holiday celebrations. They’ve teamed up with Uber to continue the “decide to ride” campaign. Just use the code “DTR Labor Day” to get...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Three people, including a teen, shot in Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Three people including a teen were shot overnight in Downtown St. Louis. City police report they were called to 13th and Washington around 2:00 am today. They found the victims all suffering from gunshot wounds. A 17-year-old boy, a 34-year-old man, and a 42-year-old man...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
PTSD
FOX 2

Worker crushed and killed at Swansea, Illinois business

SWANSEA, Ill. – A worker was killed at Century Castings Corporation in Swansea, Illinois Friday morning. The Swansea Police Department said a 59-year-old man was crushed by hydraulic machinery at approximately 6 a.m. Police said officers arrived at the scene within one minute of the emergency and “ran towards the victim and the large machinery. […]
SWANSEA, IL
FOX 2

Officers help woman give birth in Glen Carbon, Illinois

GLEN CARBON, Ill. – Officers from the Glen Carbon Police Department successfully assisted a woman Wednesday in giving birth to her child. A call was made to 911 at 3:30 p.m. from an address on Lucinda Drive for a woman in active labor. The baby was born just six minutes later. Telecommunicator Kelsey Overholtz dispatched […]
GLEN CARBON, IL
FOX 2

FOX 2

41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy