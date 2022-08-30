Navy veteran uses non-profit dog service to support other veterans

ST. LOUIS – Jason Howe proudly served in the US Navy from 2002-2007.

Following his time in the service, he connected with a service dog non-profit (K9’S on the Frontline,) which he ultimately brought to Jefferson City to support other veterans following their time in the military.

Upon departing the Navy in 2007, like most veterans, Jason struggled with readjusting to civilian life. Rather than staying in Missouri, Jason decided to head back up to Maine where he grew up and that is where he happened to get connected with the veteran-owned company, K9’s on the Frontline.

It is at K9s on the Frontline where Jason became linked to his service dog, Sobee and from there, his life transformed. Sobee would go on to win the 2021 American Humane Hero Dog award for service dog of the year.

Jason was inspired by the program so much that he headed back to Missouri to help St. Louis veterans in the way that he had been. Jason brought the nonprofit to Jefferson City, where he currently helps place fully trained PTSD service dogs at no cost to veterans.

They have won Missouri’s Best Non-Profit for 2021 and 2022. To learn more about K9s on the Frontline – visit http://K9sonthefrontline.org/ or follow @MOK9SOTFL on Facebook.

