The omission in Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s $245 million deal that knocked down his AAV
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is raking in the money following his new massive five-year extension. However, there is an interesting quirk in the new deal. The Broncos quarterback agreed to a five-year, $245 million extension on Thursday. He had two years remaining on his current deal, bringing the total contract to seven years, $298 […] The post The omission in Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s $245 million deal that knocked down his AAV appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’s ex-teammate fires back at Browns fans calling him ‘bitter’
Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz retired back in July. However, retirement hasn’t saved him from catching flack from NFL fans. A now-deleted tweet from a Cleveland Browns fan drew the ire of the former Chiefs lineman. Without reservation, Schwartz decided to hit back at the fan’s insinuation of the veteran lineman being […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’s ex-teammate fires back at Browns fans calling him ‘bitter’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ pointed message to Samori Toure after making the 53-man roster
The Green Bay Packers offense has a lot of new faces this year. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is used to having that one, elite receiver that he can rely on. For the last handful of years, that was Davante Adams. Prior to that, it was Jordy Nelson and Greg Jennings before him.
Nick Saban, Alabama football make history with 55-point demolition of Utah State
There’s a reason why Nick Saban’s Alabama football program is no. 1 in the nation. They showed exactly that on Saturday night as they demolished Utah State to start off the 2022 season. Saban’s crew recorded a 55-0 win, with Bryce Young leading the way with five passing touchdowns and one rushing TD. The Alabama […] The post Nick Saban, Alabama football make history with 55-point demolition of Utah State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stefon Diggs drops Josh Allen truth bomb that will catch Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady’s attention
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs made a bold Josh Allen claim on the Pat McAfee show on Friday. Diggs stated that Allen is the best quarterback in the NFL right now. “Josh Allen in my opinion is the best quarterback in the league,” Diggs said. “I’m not just saying that just because he’s my quarterback.”
‘Some guys bring liquor’: Arkansas football’s Sam Pittman drops verbal dimes in preparation for Cincinnati
No. 19 Arkansas will take on No. 23 Cincinnati on Saturday. The Bearcats are fresh off of a 2021 season that saw them reach the college football playoffs. However, they lost some a few key components to the team following last year. For Arkansas football, they enjoyed a quality 2021 campaign. But they would love […] The post ‘Some guys bring liquor’: Arkansas football’s Sam Pittman drops verbal dimes in preparation for Cincinnati appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Texans cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon to make room for OJ Howard
The Houston Texans recently added much-needed depth to their tight end room. The team brought in a veteran tight end, OJ Howard. Upon the signing of Howard, the Texans chose to release another veteran pass-catcher. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Texans released wide receiver, Chris Conley. Chris Conley...
Ohio State football star Jaxon Smith-Njigba exits Notre Dame game with injury
Ohio State football got some early bad news on Saturday after wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba left their Notre Dame game with an apparent injury. While the nature of the injury has yet to be disclosed, it appears Smith-Njigba is dealing with some sort of knee or hamstring injury. Prior to the issue, he took a […] The post Ohio State football star Jaxon Smith-Njigba exits Notre Dame game with injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ECU HC’s message to kicker whose double choke sealed win for NC State football
You could say that the East Carolina Pirates snatched a defeat from the jaws of victory in their 21-20 loss to the no. 13 NC State Wolfpack. The Pirates had a great chance to seal an upset victory against a ranked opponent in their first game of the season, but kicker Owen Daffer missed what would have been the game-winning field goal for East Carolina. Daffer’s miffed kick had NC State football letting out a huge sigh of relief.
Raiders HC Josh McDaniels speaks out on surprising Trayvon Mullen trade
After three seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, cornerback Trayvon Millen will begin a new chapter of his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals. The Raiders traded the former Clemson Tigers defensive back to Arizona earlier this week for a seventh-round pick in 2023, a decision that did not seem easy for Las Vegas, according […] The post Raiders HC Josh McDaniels speaks out on surprising Trayvon Mullen trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots showing Dont’a Hightower major respect with subtle gesture amid uncertain future
The New England Patriots decided to move on from their longtime linebacker Dont’a Hightower this offseason. That doesn’t mean they have forgotten about him and his impact on the franchise during his time with the team. As Hightower remains a free agent, the Patriots have opted to leave...
Las Vegas Raiders’ 2 best trade assets after 53-man roster cuts
The wait is over, Raider Nation. For weeks, you’ve been patiently waiting to see what the deal is with the Las Vegas Raiders’ 53-man roster. Now that the preseason is all wrapped up, the wait is over. Las Vegas has announced every cut on the way to 53 players.
Jets execute C.J. Mosley move that creates nearly $12 million in cap space
The New York Jets reportedly made a monster move Friday to create nearly $12 million in salary cap space for the 2022 NFL season by restructuring C.J. Mosley’s contract. Per Field Yates of ESPN, the Jets converted nearly $15 million of the linebacker’s contract to a signing bonus and added two void years to the contract. That led to this whopping savings against the cap this season:
Bears march on with roster overhaul by bringing in ex-Patrick Mahomes protector
The Chicago Bears, like most rebuilding teams, are open to trying out whoever they can to get the team on the right track. The Bears have been active on the waiver wire, which landed them 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood after he was let go by the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s not just young players that […] The post Bears march on with roster overhaul by bringing in ex-Patrick Mahomes protector appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Melvin Gordon update should worry Javonte Williams fantasy football owners
Most fantasy football drafts are behind us with the regular season less than a week away. For those who haven’t drafted yet, there is some crucial information you need to know. Broncos running back Javonte Williams is ready for a breakout season. But it appears he is going to have wait another year as Melvin Gordon is likely to stay heavily involved.
Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles
Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles moved on from former first-round pick Jalen Reagor. The Eagles traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings. In return for Reagor, the Vikings sent the Eagles two future draft picks. A 2023 seventh-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. During his time with the Eagles, Jalen Reagor wore […] The post Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reasons why expanded 12-team College Football Playoff is bad idea
The College Football Playoff is expanding soon — maybe sooner than you think. The CFP executive board authorized an expansion to 12 teams on Friday. It capped off a more-than-three-year effort and delivered the most substantial alteration to the playoffs in college football history. According to SI, the 11-member...
‘We couldn’t win’: Ex-Vikings player turned coach reveals what doomed Mike Zimmer era
The Minnesota Vikings just couldn’t seem to get over the hump under Mike Zimmer. They had their success: an NFC Championship Game run and multiple playoff appearances are nothing to sneeze at. However, they just weren’t able to take that next step into greatness. Eventually, the team crumbled into nothing more than Wild Card fodder for an NFC contender.
‘Life is great’: Aaron Rodgers reveals why he’s ‘having a blast’ with Packers
Green Bay Packers fans will absolutely love the latest update on Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers recently revealed that he is enjoying life in Green Bay ahead of the 2022 NFL season, per Packers reporter Kyle Malzhan. “Life is great. I got Tom Clements back in the room. We’re having a blast,” Rodgers said. Tom Clements is […] The post ‘Life is great’: Aaron Rodgers reveals why he’s ‘having a blast’ with Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 NFL Odds: New York Giants over/under win total prediction
Under: 7.5 (-145) Believing that the Giants will win eight games probably correlates positively with your trust in Daniel Jones. Jones was the sixth pick of the 2019 draft out of Duke, which then general manager Dave Gettleman incorrectly identified as members of the Big Ten. Jones has been up and down since that draft, first dealing with the turnover bug in his rookie season, fumbling a league-leading 19 times. Then, Jones dealt with various injuries in 2020 and 2021 but seemed to rid himself of the plague of turnovers. All this has culminated in a 12-25 record for Jones as a starter. In those 37 starts, there are plenty of glimpses of Jones’ talent level. The fourth-year pro has shown the ability to get it done with both his arm and his legs, throwing for 45 touchdowns and adding five rushing touchdowns. Jones may have been the victim of boring offenses, or a lack of talent surrounding him. This all can change in 2022.
