Washington, DC

ClutchPoints

The omission in Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s $245 million deal that knocked down his AAV

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is raking in the money following his new massive five-year extension. However, there is an interesting quirk in the new deal. The Broncos quarterback agreed to a five-year, $245 million extension on Thursday. He had two years remaining on his current deal, bringing the total contract to seven years, $298 […] The post The omission in Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s $245 million deal that knocked down his AAV appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’s ex-teammate fires back at Browns fans calling him ‘bitter’

Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz retired back in July. However, retirement hasn’t saved him from catching flack from NFL fans. A now-deleted tweet from a Cleveland Browns fan drew the ire of the former Chiefs lineman. Without reservation, Schwartz decided to hit back at the fan’s insinuation of the veteran lineman being […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’s ex-teammate fires back at Browns fans calling him ‘bitter’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban, Alabama football make history with 55-point demolition of Utah State

There’s a reason why Nick Saban’s Alabama football program is no. 1 in the nation. They showed exactly that on Saturday night as they demolished Utah State to start off the 2022 season. Saban’s crew recorded a 55-0 win, with Bryce Young leading the way with five passing touchdowns and one rushing TD. The Alabama […] The post Nick Saban, Alabama football make history with 55-point demolition of Utah State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Washington State
Washington, DC
ClutchPoints

‘Some guys bring liquor’: Arkansas football’s Sam Pittman drops verbal dimes in preparation for Cincinnati

No. 19 Arkansas will take on No. 23 Cincinnati on Saturday. The Bearcats are fresh off of a 2021 season that saw them reach the college football playoffs. However, they lost some a few key components to the team following last year. For Arkansas football, they enjoyed a quality 2021 campaign. But they would love […] The post ‘Some guys bring liquor’: Arkansas football’s Sam Pittman drops verbal dimes in preparation for Cincinnati appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ClutchPoints

Ohio State football star Jaxon Smith-Njigba exits Notre Dame game with injury

Ohio State football got some early bad news on Saturday after wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba left their Notre Dame game with an apparent injury. While the nature of the injury has yet to be disclosed, it appears Smith-Njigba is dealing with some sort of knee or hamstring injury. Prior to the issue, he took a […] The post Ohio State football star Jaxon Smith-Njigba exits Notre Dame game with injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
#Washington Commanders#American Football#Espn
ClutchPoints

ECU HC’s message to kicker whose double choke sealed win for NC State football

You could say that the East Carolina Pirates snatched a defeat from the jaws of victory in their 21-20 loss to the no. 13 NC State Wolfpack. The Pirates had a great chance to seal an upset victory against a ranked opponent in their first game of the season, but kicker Owen Daffer missed what would have been the game-winning field goal for East Carolina. Daffer’s miffed kick had NC State football letting out a huge sigh of relief.
RALEIGH, NC
ClutchPoints

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels speaks out on surprising Trayvon Mullen trade

After three seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, cornerback Trayvon Millen will begin a new chapter of his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals. The Raiders traded the former Clemson Tigers defensive back to Arizona earlier this week for a seventh-round pick in 2023, a decision that did not seem easy for Las Vegas, according […] The post Raiders HC Josh McDaniels speaks out on surprising Trayvon Mullen trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NewsBreak
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
ClutchPoints

Jets execute C.J. Mosley move that creates nearly $12 million in cap space

The New York Jets reportedly made a monster move Friday to create nearly $12 million in salary cap space for the 2022 NFL season by restructuring C.J. Mosley’s contract. Per Field Yates of ESPN, the Jets converted nearly $15 million of the linebacker’s contract to a signing bonus and added two void years to the contract. That led to this whopping savings against the cap this season:
ClutchPoints

Bears march on with roster overhaul by bringing in ex-Patrick Mahomes protector

The Chicago Bears, like most rebuilding teams, are open to trying out whoever they can to get the team on the right track. The Bears have been active on the waiver wire, which landed them 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood after he was let go by the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s not just young players that […] The post Bears march on with roster overhaul by bringing in ex-Patrick Mahomes protector appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Melvin Gordon update should worry Javonte Williams fantasy football owners

Most fantasy football drafts are behind us with the regular season less than a week away. For those who haven’t drafted yet, there is some crucial information you need to know. Broncos running back Javonte Williams is ready for a breakout season. But it appears he is going to have wait another year as Melvin Gordon is likely to stay heavily involved.
ClutchPoints

Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles

Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles moved on from former first-round pick Jalen Reagor. The Eagles traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings. In return for Reagor, the Vikings sent the Eagles two future draft picks. A 2023 seventh-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. During his time with the Eagles, Jalen Reagor wore […] The post Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

3 reasons why expanded 12-team College Football Playoff is bad idea

The College Football Playoff is expanding soon — maybe sooner than you think. The CFP executive board authorized an expansion to 12 teams on Friday. It capped off a more-than-three-year effort and delivered the most substantial alteration to the playoffs in college football history. According to SI, the 11-member...
ClutchPoints

‘Life is great’: Aaron Rodgers reveals why he’s ‘having a blast’ with Packers

Green Bay Packers fans will absolutely love the latest update on Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers recently revealed that he is enjoying life in Green Bay ahead of the 2022 NFL season, per Packers reporter Kyle Malzhan. “Life is great. I got Tom Clements back in the room. We’re having a blast,” Rodgers said. Tom Clements is […] The post ‘Life is great’: Aaron Rodgers reveals why he’s ‘having a blast’ with Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

2022 NFL Odds: New York Giants over/under win total prediction

Under: 7.5 (-145) Believing that the Giants will win eight games probably correlates positively with your trust in Daniel Jones. Jones was the sixth pick of the 2019 draft out of Duke, which then general manager Dave Gettleman incorrectly identified as members of the Big Ten. Jones has been up and down since that draft, first dealing with the turnover bug in his rookie season, fumbling a league-leading 19 times. Then, Jones dealt with various injuries in 2020 and 2021 but seemed to rid himself of the plague of turnovers. All this has culminated in a 12-25 record for Jones as a starter. In those 37 starts, there are plenty of glimpses of Jones’ talent level. The fourth-year pro has shown the ability to get it done with both his arm and his legs, throwing for 45 touchdowns and adding five rushing touchdowns. Jones may have been the victim of boring offenses, or a lack of talent surrounding him. This all can change in 2022.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

