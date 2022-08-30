Read full article on original website
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant is Known for its Legendary BurgerTravel MavenMichigan State
Deer Walks Into Dollar General Store In MichiganKyle SchepperleyJackson, MI
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Kalamazoo nonprofit celebrates five years of giving by surpassing $250K in donations
KALAMAZOO, MI — Creating maximum impact with minimum effort. It’s a model that Cody Livingston and his older brother Justin have found to be appealing to a growing number of guys across the country through Guys Who Give, a nonprofit that launched seven years ago in Boulder County, Colorado. The organization’s second chapter hatched in Kalamazoo County in August 2017.
Ann Arbor Pride to host first in-person event since 2019
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor Pride will be returning in full force this month after a two-year span where there were only virtual versions of the event. Ann Arbor Pride’s Pride in the Park event, hosted by the Jim Toy Community Center, will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Wheeler Park, 200 Depot St., Ann Arbor. This if the first year since 2019 that the event will be held in-person.
First ever Big Little Fair brings arts, crafts and Jedi lightsaber training to Ypsilanti
YPSILANTI, MI -- Ypsilanti-area residents can listen to live music, take Congolese dance lessons and hear from support organizations at an upcoming event hosted by the local chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters. The Big Little Fair, hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Washtenaw County, will take place from...
New Ann Arbor-area nature preserve honors legacy of ‘Grampa Don’
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI — Just beyond Ann Arbor’s western border is a wooded area off Miller Road by M-14 where the songs of birds echo through the forest and where deer prance and wildflowers cover the ground each spring. It’s been a place of refuge and recreation for...
Keeping customers happy for 100 years: R.M. Brewer & Son celebrates milestone anniversary
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Roy M. Brewer opened his business in 1922, and since then has helped thousands of residents with their water. The well and pump service business in Parma is celebrating its 100th year of operation this year. And, while R.M. Brewer & Son Inc. has seen many changes through the years, it has stuck with its goal to always keep its customers happy with great service, co-owner Shaun Brewer said.
Pets of the Week: Tater has a big woof. Rusty loves attention
ACKSON, MI -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption.
Ypsilanti-based boutique features boys clothing basics
YPSILANTI, MI -- When Kimberly Allen was raising her two daughters, she had no trouble finding clothing for them. In fact, the Ypsilanti native said, she had trouble believing people who thought shopping for little boys was difficult. Then her daughter had a son. “And I just could not believe...
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Sept. 4
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Here’s a list:. Stadium Boulevard between Brockman Boulevard and Washtenaw Avenue: The installation of a new water main near the East Stadium Boulevard and Washtenaw Avenue intersection plans to bring some lane closures to the area. The project plans to be completed by 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, weather permitting.
Franchised mental health clinic to open first Michigan location in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new model for dealing with mental health needs will soon be opening in Ann Arbor. Ellie Mental Health, a franchised mental health clinic, is opening its first Michigan location at 1601 Briarwood Circle, Ann Arbor. While the clinic has been open for telehealth appointments since Aug. 1., it will soon be available for in-person appointments, with an estimated opening date of Sept. 14.
5 great places to get a salad in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Nothing balances the last dredges of summer like a bowl full of leafy greens. With flavors ranging from classic strawberry salads to Indian-inspired greens, Ann Arbor has plenty of choices for every salad craving.
Ann Arbor dog who died during storms was a ‘silly goofball’ who loved people, owner says
ANN ARBOR, MI – As power is slowly restored and downed trees cut and carted away, traces of the powerful line of thunderstorms that swept across Michigan on Monday, Aug. 29 are slipping away. But for one Ann Arbor woman and her family, moving on is not going to...
Ann Arbor woman killed in senior apartment building; neighbor admits to slaying
ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ann Arbor man was arrested Thursday after admitting to killing a woman inside a senior apartment building in downtown Ann Arbor during a visit two days earlier, police said on Friday. Police were called at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, to the Courthouse Square...
Skyline High School closed Tuesday, Sept. 6
ANN ARBOR, MI – Skyline High School is closed Tuesday. A leak in the geothermal system was discovered over the weekend, Ann Arbor Public Schools said Sept. 4. Skyline High School is closed, along with all before and after school activities Sept. 6, the district said. The leak was...
Woman pleads no contest to embezzling thousands from Jackson condos
JACKSON, MI -- A Jackson woman pleaded no contest Friday to embezzling more than $60,000 from a senior-centric condominium. Regina Brewer, 52, offered her plea Sept. 2 to a charge of embezzlement of more than $50,000 from Fayette Arms Condominiums in Jackson, were she serves as treasurer. Brewer will appear...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Afternoon Delight still makes its bran muffin with its original recipe
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Afternoon Delight owner Joanne Williams said there are still some things that haven’t changed since the restaurant opened in 1978. The Ann Arbor breakfast and lunch spot has expanded its menu over the years, but Williams said some menu items, like its freshly baked bran muffins, are still made from their original recipes.
Michigan Republican SOS candidate Kristina Karamo tried to crash car with family in it, according to court filing
Court filings have emerged in which Michigan’s Republican nominee for secretary of state Kristina Karamo’s ex-husband alleged she tried to crash a moving car with her children inside. Karamo’s ex-husband, Adom Karamo, wanted to be awarded more parenting time with the two daughters they shared when making the...
Driver rams Michigan State Police cruiser
CLINTON COUNTY, MI – A driver rammed a Michigan State Police cruiser Saturday. A trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle that was going 97 mph on I-69 in Clinton County, but the driver fled Sept. 3, MSP said. The driver was later found in Shiawassee County and a...
Police seize drugs, weapons and $20K near Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Several police agencies cooperated Thursday to seize a large amount of cash and drugs in Jackson County. On Sept. 1, a total of 12 search warrants were executed by police investigators from the Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office at multiple locations in Jackson County.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: There’s more than wine at Cherry Creek Cellars in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, MI – While wine is No. 1 at Cherry Creek Cellars, you won’t want to pass up the food. Cherry Creek Cellars was opened by John and Denise Burtka in 2003. It’s currently owned by Patrick Spensley, who joined the winery’s team in 2011 and took over as owner in 2018.
See 44 photos as Ypsilanti Lincoln takes on Monroe in high school football
YPSILANTI, MI -- In a nerve wracking match up filled with interceptions and turnovers, Monroe was able to secure a 28-21 win over Ypsilanti Lincoln. Monroe was led by senior receiver Aidan Brodie with two touchdowns, as well as one from Dinato Gandara and Ryan Sieler. Lincoln was led by...
