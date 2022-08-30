ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Kalamazoo nonprofit celebrates five years of giving by surpassing $250K in donations

KALAMAZOO, MI — Creating maximum impact with minimum effort. It’s a model that Cody Livingston and his older brother Justin have found to be appealing to a growing number of guys across the country through Guys Who Give, a nonprofit that launched seven years ago in Boulder County, Colorado. The organization’s second chapter hatched in Kalamazoo County in August 2017.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor Pride to host first in-person event since 2019

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor Pride will be returning in full force this month after a two-year span where there were only virtual versions of the event. Ann Arbor Pride’s Pride in the Park event, hosted by the Jim Toy Community Center, will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Wheeler Park, 200 Depot St., Ann Arbor. This if the first year since 2019 that the event will be held in-person.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Jackson, MI
Society
Jackson County, MI
Education
Jackson, MI
Health
Jackson County, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Education
City
Jackson, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Jackson, MI
Education
MLive

Keeping customers happy for 100 years: R.M. Brewer & Son celebrates milestone anniversary

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Roy M. Brewer opened his business in 1922, and since then has helped thousands of residents with their water. The well and pump service business in Parma is celebrating its 100th year of operation this year. And, while R.M. Brewer & Son Inc. has seen many changes through the years, it has stuck with its goal to always keep its customers happy with great service, co-owner Shaun Brewer said.
PARMA, MI
MLive

Ypsilanti-based boutique features boys clothing basics

YPSILANTI, MI -- When Kimberly Allen was raising her two daughters, she had no trouble finding clothing for them. In fact, the Ypsilanti native said, she had trouble believing people who thought shopping for little boys was difficult. Then her daughter had a son. “And I just could not believe...
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive

Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Sept. 4

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Here’s a list:. Stadium Boulevard between Brockman Boulevard and Washtenaw Avenue: The installation of a new water main near the East Stadium Boulevard and Washtenaw Avenue intersection plans to bring some lane closures to the area. The project plans to be completed by 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, weather permitting.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Luminary#Michigan Ave#Ballroom#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases
MLive

Franchised mental health clinic to open first Michigan location in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new model for dealing with mental health needs will soon be opening in Ann Arbor. Ellie Mental Health, a franchised mental health clinic, is opening its first Michigan location at 1601 Briarwood Circle, Ann Arbor. While the clinic has been open for telehealth appointments since Aug. 1., it will soon be available for in-person appointments, with an estimated opening date of Sept. 14.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Education
The Ann Arbor News

Skyline High School closed Tuesday, Sept. 6

ANN ARBOR, MI – Skyline High School is closed Tuesday. A leak in the geothermal system was discovered over the weekend, Ann Arbor Public Schools said Sept. 4. Skyline High School is closed, along with all before and after school activities Sept. 6, the district said. The leak was...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Driver rams Michigan State Police cruiser

CLINTON COUNTY, MI – A driver rammed a Michigan State Police cruiser Saturday. A trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle that was going 97 mph on I-69 in Clinton County, but the driver fled Sept. 3, MSP said. The driver was later found in Shiawassee County and a...
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Police seize drugs, weapons and $20K near Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Several police agencies cooperated Thursday to seize a large amount of cash and drugs in Jackson County. On Sept. 1, a total of 12 search warrants were executed by police investigators from the Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office at multiple locations in Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

49K+
Followers
51K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy