College Sports

Alabama football: Nick Saban says Crimson Tide RB performance with Jahmyr Gibbs 'wasn't what it needed to be'

Alabama opened up its season with a 55-0 win over Utah State, and while that would seem like a great way to open a campaign, head coach Nick Saban pumped the brakes a bit, particularly on the run game. The offseason highlighted the addition of transfer running back Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech. The very talented back was praised by Saban previously, but during the game against Utah State, he said the group as a whole was not enough. In fact, quarterback Bryce Young actually led the team in rushing during the game, going for 100 yards on the ground.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1

We're still a few days out from the latest college football AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1, but Saturday's results at the top of the poll will certainly shake up how things look moving forward after Labor Day weekend. Unranked Florida's home over Utah should cause a shakeup, along with Georgia's emphatic blowout of Oregon and Ohio State's highly-contested tussle with fifth-ranked Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, longtime Clemson DC, reveals what Dabo Swinney told him before Week 1

First-year Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables debuted with a win Saturday, beating UTEP by a score of 45-13. Oklahoma hired after a 10-year stint at Clemson where he served as Dabo Swinney's defensive coordinator. Following yesterday's game, Venables revealed discussions with Swinney before Saturday's Week 1 kickoff. Swinney, of course, kicks off his own season on Labor Day against Georgia Tech.
NORMAN, OK
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Cincinnati

The Hogs were fortunate to take a 14-0 lead to halftime after seeing the Bearcats miss two first-half field goals, but the visitors came on strong in the third quarter and had a chance to tie or take the lead in the fourth. Jordan Domineck made a game-changing strip sack and recovery to give the ball back to Arkansas, and the Hogs made Cincinnati pay with a game-deciding touchdown after just two offensive plays.
CINCINNATI, OH
Report Card: Nebraska grinds out ugly win over North Dakota

Nebraska football churned out a strong second half to help the Huskers overcome North Dakota 38-17 in a game that had the potential to get sideways. Tied 7-7 at halftime the Huskers came out and scored a quick touchdown and added another field goal, before North Dakota ripped off 10 points of its own to tie things back up. The Huskers then got a strong performance from its ground game to go along with a few important catches that allowed the team to pull ahead.
LINCOLN, NE
WATCH: Oregon State vs Boise State Postgame Press Conference

The Oregon State football team embarked on its 2022 campaign with a 34-17 win over Boise State on Saturday, securing its first season-opening victory in seven years. After the score went final, defensive back Jaydon Grant, quarterback Chance Nolan, inside linebacker Jack Colletto, and head coach Jonathan Smith fielded questions during the postgame press conference.
CORVALLIS, OR
Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy sends message to Lincoln Riley

Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy gave a succinct answer this week when asked what he would tell former Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley if he saw him at a supermarket. Riley left Oklahoma after the 2021 season for the job vacancy at USC and now has the Trojans as one of the perceived frontrunners in the Pac-12.
NORMAN, OK
Tennessee football OL Darnell Wright accuses Ball State of dirty play

Tennessee football offensive lineman Darnell Wright is accusing Ball State of a dirty play following Thursday night's season-opening win for the Volunteers. Wright posted a video on Twitter showing what appears to be a Ball State player pulling him down to the turf by the ankle during a passing play for Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Final Arkansas vs. Cincinnati Injury Report

Here's a look from the press box pregame at where things stand for the Hogs from an injury standpoint heading into the season opener. The offseason is finally coming to an end for the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks as they welcome the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats into Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) this weekend.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Saturday’s Loss

It was a tough loss for the Irish on the road on Saturday. Despite carrying a 10-7 lead at halftime, Ohio State scored two unanswered touchdowns in the second half. The Buckeyes cruised to a 21-10 victory to open the season. Following the matchup, Marcus Freeman addressed the media as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
