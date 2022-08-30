Alabama opened up its season with a 55-0 win over Utah State, and while that would seem like a great way to open a campaign, head coach Nick Saban pumped the brakes a bit, particularly on the run game. The offseason highlighted the addition of transfer running back Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech. The very talented back was praised by Saban previously, but during the game against Utah State, he said the group as a whole was not enough. In fact, quarterback Bryce Young actually led the team in rushing during the game, going for 100 yards on the ground.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO