Alabama football: Nick Saban says Crimson Tide RB performance with Jahmyr Gibbs 'wasn't what it needed to be'
Alabama opened up its season with a 55-0 win over Utah State, and while that would seem like a great way to open a campaign, head coach Nick Saban pumped the brakes a bit, particularly on the run game. The offseason highlighted the addition of transfer running back Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech. The very talented back was praised by Saban previously, but during the game against Utah State, he said the group as a whole was not enough. In fact, quarterback Bryce Young actually led the team in rushing during the game, going for 100 yards on the ground.
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1
We're still a few days out from the latest college football AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1, but Saturday's results at the top of the poll will certainly shake up how things look moving forward after Labor Day weekend. Unranked Florida's home over Utah should cause a shakeup, along with Georgia's emphatic blowout of Oregon and Ohio State's highly-contested tussle with fifth-ranked Notre Dame.
Iowa vs. South Dakota State football: Hawkeyes' offense, Brian Ferentz blasted by national media after 7-3 win
Iowa football opened its 2022 season with an uninspiring 7-3 win against FCS South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes' offense struggled all day, failing to score despite the seven points generated by the entire team. Iowa's defense forced two safeties in the second half — which is the same amount of...
Virginia Tech confirms items were stolen from the locker room at Old Dominion
Following Virginia Tech’s 20-17 loss at Old Dominion on Friday night, claims spread throughout social media that the Hokies locker room had been broken into at some point during the game with several valuables taken. On Sunday morning, Virginia Tech confirmed those claims in a statement issued by the...
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, longtime Clemson DC, reveals what Dabo Swinney told him before Week 1
First-year Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables debuted with a win Saturday, beating UTEP by a score of 45-13. Oklahoma hired after a 10-year stint at Clemson where he served as Dabo Swinney's defensive coordinator. Following yesterday's game, Venables revealed discussions with Swinney before Saturday's Week 1 kickoff. Swinney, of course, kicks off his own season on Labor Day against Georgia Tech.
Ole Miss wide receiver Dannis Jackson enters transfer portal on eve of season opener
Wide receiver Dannis Jackson has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Jackson's name appeared in the official NCAA transfer portal on Friday. The fourth-year senior will have two seasons to play somewhere else. Jackson was caught in a numbers game at the receiver position, as Ole Miss added four new experienced...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Cincinnati
The Hogs were fortunate to take a 14-0 lead to halftime after seeing the Bearcats miss two first-half field goals, but the visitors came on strong in the third quarter and had a chance to tie or take the lead in the fourth. Jordan Domineck made a game-changing strip sack and recovery to give the ball back to Arkansas, and the Hogs made Cincinnati pay with a game-deciding touchdown after just two offensive plays.
UPDATED: Top recruits wowed at electric night at Ohio State as Buckeyes beat Notre Dame 21-10
UPDATED at 11:10 am Sunday. The Buckeyes beat Notre Dame 21-10 on Saturday night. Bucknuts has reaction from top prospects the Buckeyes are recruiting.
NC State football: East Carolina coach Mike Houston opens up on loss to Wolfpack
No. 13 North Carolina State narrowly defeated East Carolina on the road Saturday, winning by a score of 21-20. The Pirates had a chance to win the game but missed a 42-yard field goal with four seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. After the game, ECU head coach Mike Houston assessed his team's performance.
Report Card: Nebraska grinds out ugly win over North Dakota
Nebraska football churned out a strong second half to help the Huskers overcome North Dakota 38-17 in a game that had the potential to get sideways. Tied 7-7 at halftime the Huskers came out and scored a quick touchdown and added another field goal, before North Dakota ripped off 10 points of its own to tie things back up. The Huskers then got a strong performance from its ground game to go along with a few important catches that allowed the team to pull ahead.
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's 7-3 win over South Dakota State
The Hawkeyes rolled into Kinnick Stadium and came away with one of the most unconventional wins that you'll see. Despite the score being 7-3, Iowa's offense couldn't get anything going against the Jackrabbits. It took two safeties and a field goal to put away the FCS powerhouse. Frustration boiled over...
WATCH: Oregon State vs Boise State Postgame Press Conference
The Oregon State football team embarked on its 2022 campaign with a 34-17 win over Boise State on Saturday, securing its first season-opening victory in seven years. After the score went final, defensive back Jaydon Grant, quarterback Chance Nolan, inside linebacker Jack Colletto, and head coach Jonathan Smith fielded questions during the postgame press conference.
Stoops talks openly about emotions of passing Bear Bryant as UK's winningest coach
Shortly after he was hired in late 2012, Mark Stoops was settling into his office and discovered some old media guides, a one-stop resource for the history of Kentucky football. He quickly thumbed to the section on coaches and confirmed what he suspected before taking the job, noting, “It didn’t...
Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy sends message to Lincoln Riley
Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy gave a succinct answer this week when asked what he would tell former Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley if he saw him at a supermarket. Riley left Oklahoma after the 2021 season for the job vacancy at USC and now has the Trojans as one of the perceived frontrunners in the Pac-12.
What Kansas State players said after their 34-0 win against South Dakota
This is what Kansas State players said after their 34-0 win against South Dakota on Saturday September 3, 2022. “It’s another game week, we didn’t treat this any less than a Power Five opponent and we won’t treat the next game or the next game after that any less.”
Three takeaways from the Rebels' season-opening victory over Troy
A position that had question marks coming into the season no longer has one. With Braylon Sanders, Dontario Drummond no longer wearing the Ole Miss uniform, enter Malik Heath, Jaylon Robinson and J.J. Henry. By the end of the day, the Ole Miss receiving core would haul in 19-passes for...
Tennessee football OL Darnell Wright accuses Ball State of dirty play
Tennessee football offensive lineman Darnell Wright is accusing Ball State of a dirty play following Thursday night's season-opening win for the Volunteers. Wright posted a video on Twitter showing what appears to be a Ball State player pulling him down to the turf by the ankle during a passing play for Tennessee.
Final Arkansas vs. Cincinnati Injury Report
Here's a look from the press box pregame at where things stand for the Hogs from an injury standpoint heading into the season opener. The offseason is finally coming to an end for the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks as they welcome the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats into Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) this weekend.
Watch: Coach Marcus Freeman's Post-Game Comments After the Loss to Ohio State
Coach Marcus Freeman talked in the post-game about the fourth quarter and the importance, for his team, to learn how to finish. He also commented on the play of Ohio State Quarterback CJ Stroud, who made big plays when he needed to, as well as talking about the Notre Dame running game which was the game plan for the Irish against the Buckeyes.
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Saturday’s Loss
It was a tough loss for the Irish on the road on Saturday. Despite carrying a 10-7 lead at halftime, Ohio State scored two unanswered touchdowns in the second half. The Buckeyes cruised to a 21-10 victory to open the season. Following the matchup, Marcus Freeman addressed the media as...
