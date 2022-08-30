ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Catalent says COVID-19 related business will drop by two-thirds next year

By Boris Ladwig, The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TBCba_0hayeY9K00

Catalent’s shares fell more than 7% Monday after company executives said they expect the COVID-19 related business to decline by two-thirds in the next year.

CEO Alessandro Maselli said in an earnings call Monday that as COVID-19 transitions away from a pandemic, the drug maker likely would see lower and more seasonal demand for the COVID-19 vaccine.

More: Workers to see 'disruptive' changeCatalent workers to see 'disruptive' changes; about 200 temp jobs to be eliminated

Chief Financial Officer Thomas Castellano said the demand for COVID-19 related products peaked in the first three months of the year and has declined since then.

The company’s shares on Monday fell 7.44%, closing at $92.28. The S&P 500 fell less than 0.7%. Investors Business Daily listed Catalent among the S&P 500’s “biggest losers” Monday.

Catalent has about 4,000 employees in Bloomington. Deals with Johnson & Johnson and Moderna to produce COVID-19 vaccines prompted Catalent to make hundreds of millions of dollars in investments in Bloomington and to hire hundreds of employees.

The company could not be reached immediately to say how the expected decline in the COVID-19 business would affect the local workforce, but Maselli and Castellano said the company was gaining other business that was more than offsetting the COVID-related decline.

For example, despite the lower revenue from the COVID-19 related business, the company’s Biologics segment, its largest, saw revenue rise 14% from a year earlier.

Maselli also said transitioning COVID-19 related production lines to other offerings was “mostly seamless.”

“We always wanted to have the possibility to serve new customers … while still leaving enough capacity to satisfy the COVID vaccine demand,” he said.

For the fiscal year that ended on June 30, the Somerset, New Jersey-based company said it generated revenue of $4.8 billion, up 28%. Net earnings, at $519 million, were down $51 million, or 9%.

Maselli said the company also was still dealing with supply chain constraints, inflation and energy supply problems in Europe. The company projects its overall revenue in the next year to increase by up to 8%, although net income could decline slightly.

Catalent’s Bloomington campus is by far the largest among the company’s North American locations. Catalent added 1,000 jobs in Bloomington last year and raised its minimum wage twice, including to $19 in November. It bought additional property on South Patterson Drive next to its Bloomington campus last year.

More: Catalent to invest $350MCatalent commits to investing $350M in its Bloomington facility, creating 1,000 new jobs

In April, the company said it would invest another $350 million in the Bloomington campus and create another 1,000 jobs “in the coming years.” The company obtained from the Bloomington City Council a $43 million tax abatement for the investment. The new jobs will pay an average of nearly $67,000 a year.

Catalent first proposed the expansion in February, saying it expects its annual sales to nearly double to $7.5 billion through 2026, in part because of high demand for its biologics, including COVID-19 vaccines.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Indiana Business
City
Bloomington, IN
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Bloomington, IN
Health
Bloomington, IN
Business
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Linus Business#Linus Covid#General Health#Investors Business Daily#Covid#Biologics
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bloomington, IN from The Herald-Times.

 http://heraldtimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy