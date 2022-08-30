ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

cw34.com

Loggerhead Marinelife Center launches second annual Tour de Trash

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — To celebrate International Coastal Cleanup month, Loggerhead Marinelife Center (LMC) is kicking off its second annual Tour de Trash. LMC will travel to several beaches along the South Florida coast, including stops in Palm Beach county, to remove debris and help keep the beaches clean.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Car hit by train in Indian River County

FLORIDA RIDGE, Fla. (CBS12) — A car was struck by a train overnight in Indian River County. According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, the driver got his vehicle stuck in gravel while crossing the tracks at Highlands Drive and Old Dixie Highway. The driver managed to get...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

New hauler gets early start with trash in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Trash problems in Port St. Lucie have gone on for years now. The company hired by the city to pick up residential trash was falling further and further behind due to staffing problems – and garbage has been piling up in people’s yards.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cw34.com

Juvenile shot in Royal Palm Beach early Friday morning

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A minor was injured in a shooting in Royal Palm Beach on Friday morning. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the shooting took place just after midnight along Fox Trail Road, in a neighborhood near Okeechobee Boulevard and State Road 7. Authorities...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Unsolved homicide case reaches fifth year; $3,000 reward for information

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed in 2017. Deputies say on Sept. 25, 2017, they responded to a call at 3 p.m. on Davis Road in Lake Worth. When they arrived they saw Giovani Castro, 15, suffering from a gunshot wound.
LAKE WORTH, FL
cw34.com

Man who murdered Jensen Beach woman, transferred to state prison

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The handyman who killed a woman and put her body in a septic tank in Jensen Beach, is no longer an inmate at the Martin County Jail. The Martin County Sheriff's Office says 34-year old Keoki Demich was transported to a state prison where he will begin serving three life sentences for the murder of Cynthia Cole. Detectives found Cole's body in a septic tank in March, about a week after she disappeared.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Drug house out of business after bust

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday after detectives say they were operating a drug house in a residential community in Port St. Lucie. Detectives say Tonya Medders, 55, and Frank Lodato, 67, had open warrants for trafficking prescription drugs, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia—Lodato was also charged with resisting an officer without violence.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cw34.com

Beloved head coach for the West Boca 9U All-Stars passes away

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Boca 9U Baseball All-Stars, who proudly represented Palm Beach County at the Cal Ripken World Series over the summer, are in mourning. Their beloved head coach Nick Maddaloni, who was the president of the West Boca Youth Baseball Organization, passed away suddenly on Thursday, the day before his 39th birthday.
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Driver dies after being ejected from motorcycle in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A driver was killed on Friday night after deputies say he was ejected from his motorcycle as it overturned. Just after 9:30 p.m. of Friday, deputies say 52-year-old Craig Attilio was driving eastbound on Orange Grove Blvd, while 63-year-old Roland Robinson was headed westbound, preparing to turn on 121st Terrace N.
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
cw34.com

Man found guilty for the murder of MMA fighter in 2017

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was found guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday after the sheriff's office said he was involved in the death of a mixed marital arts fighter back in 2017. The Palm Beach County Circuit Court sentenced 23-year-old Roberto Ortiz with three consecutive...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

3-car crash slows both sides of I-95 near Southern Boulevard

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Highway Patrols says a three car crash led to lane closures on I-95 in both directions near Southern Boulevard on Friday. investigators say the crash happened in the northbound lanes, just south of Southern. investigators said a 22-year-old woman in a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

