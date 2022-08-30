Read full article on original website
Using her mother's support as inspiration, a Florida high school girl wins the Google Doodle competitionTechnology JournalStuart, FL
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie CountyK2 Photo MarketingSaint Lucie County, FL
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin familyK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
Loggerhead Marinelife Center launches second annual Tour de Trash
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — To celebrate International Coastal Cleanup month, Loggerhead Marinelife Center (LMC) is kicking off its second annual Tour de Trash. LMC will travel to several beaches along the South Florida coast, including stops in Palm Beach county, to remove debris and help keep the beaches clean.
Car hit by train in Indian River County
FLORIDA RIDGE, Fla. (CBS12) — A car was struck by a train overnight in Indian River County. According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, the driver got his vehicle stuck in gravel while crossing the tracks at Highlands Drive and Old Dixie Highway. The driver managed to get...
New hauler gets early start with trash in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Trash problems in Port St. Lucie have gone on for years now. The company hired by the city to pick up residential trash was falling further and further behind due to staffing problems – and garbage has been piling up in people’s yards.
Juvenile shot in Royal Palm Beach early Friday morning
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A minor was injured in a shooting in Royal Palm Beach on Friday morning. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the shooting took place just after midnight along Fox Trail Road, in a neighborhood near Okeechobee Boulevard and State Road 7. Authorities...
Unsolved homicide case reaches fifth year; $3,000 reward for information
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed in 2017. Deputies say on Sept. 25, 2017, they responded to a call at 3 p.m. on Davis Road in Lake Worth. When they arrived they saw Giovani Castro, 15, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Detectives conduct sting operation to arrest Amazon employee for selling opioids
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Port St. Lucie was arrested for selling opiate pills after the sheriff's office conducted a sting operation on Thursday. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said deputies have had to deal with roughly 200 overdose calls since the start of 2022.
Man who murdered Jensen Beach woman, transferred to state prison
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The handyman who killed a woman and put her body in a septic tank in Jensen Beach, is no longer an inmate at the Martin County Jail. The Martin County Sheriff's Office says 34-year old Keoki Demich was transported to a state prison where he will begin serving three life sentences for the murder of Cynthia Cole. Detectives found Cole's body in a septic tank in March, about a week after she disappeared.
Drug house out of business after bust
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday after detectives say they were operating a drug house in a residential community in Port St. Lucie. Detectives say Tonya Medders, 55, and Frank Lodato, 67, had open warrants for trafficking prescription drugs, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia—Lodato was also charged with resisting an officer without violence.
Beloved head coach for the West Boca 9U All-Stars passes away
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Boca 9U Baseball All-Stars, who proudly represented Palm Beach County at the Cal Ripken World Series over the summer, are in mourning. Their beloved head coach Nick Maddaloni, who was the president of the West Boca Youth Baseball Organization, passed away suddenly on Thursday, the day before his 39th birthday.
Police searching for two men who stole from a Lowe's in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie police are searching for two men who stole from a Lowe's on NW St. Lucie West Boulevard. According to authorities, the thieves entered the Lowes at 3:30 p.m. on August 12 and made off with approximately $3,355 in electrical wire.
Residents pushing for ability to have chickens in their backyards
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — When you think of backyard animals you think of dogs, rabbits, maybe a cat — and probably chickens in some cases. But in Port St. Lucie, chickens are not allowed. Some residents – including two young girls – are trying to change...
Driver dies after being ejected from motorcycle in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A driver was killed on Friday night after deputies say he was ejected from his motorcycle as it overturned. Just after 9:30 p.m. of Friday, deputies say 52-year-old Craig Attilio was driving eastbound on Orange Grove Blvd, while 63-year-old Roland Robinson was headed westbound, preparing to turn on 121st Terrace N.
Man found guilty for the murder of MMA fighter in 2017
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was found guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday after the sheriff's office said he was involved in the death of a mixed marital arts fighter back in 2017. The Palm Beach County Circuit Court sentenced 23-year-old Roberto Ortiz with three consecutive...
3-car crash slows both sides of I-95 near Southern Boulevard
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Highway Patrols says a three car crash led to lane closures on I-95 in both directions near Southern Boulevard on Friday. investigators say the crash happened in the northbound lanes, just south of Southern. investigators said a 22-year-old woman in a...
