Southbound I-41 lanes near West Burleigh Street reopen after crash

Southbound lanes of Interstate 41 have reopened near West Burleigh Street in Wauwatosa after debris from a crash obstructed traffic.

The crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday and reopened by 11 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

No injuries were immediately reported.

