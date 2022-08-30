ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauwatosa, WI

Southbound I-41 lanes near West Burleigh Street reopen after crash

By Elliot Hughes, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 5 days ago

Southbound lanes of Interstate 41 have reopened near West Burleigh Street in Wauwatosa after debris from a crash obstructed traffic.

The crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday and reopened by 11 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

No injuries were immediately reported.

