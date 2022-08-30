Read full article on original website
CNET
Save $40 on a Pair of Amazon's Flagship Noise-Canceling Echo Earbuds
At their usual price of $120, Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds didn't quite make our list of the best wireless earbuds for this year -- but they make a much more compelling case when you can find them at a discount. Right now, Amazon has these true wireless earbuds on sale for $40 off, dropping the price down to as low as $80 for a standard pair, or $100 if you want the wireless charging case. There's no clear-cut expiration on this offer, but if you're serious about grabbing a pair at this price, we'd recommend acting soon, since discounts like this can disappear at any time.
CNET
Save Up to 67% With Labor Day Doorbuster Deals at Lenovo
Looking for a new laptop or tablet? With so many great Labor Day deals going on this weekend, now is the perfect chance to snag a new PC. From now until Sunday, Sept. 4, you can save up to 67% on doorbusters in PCs and tech at Lenovo. MyLenovo Rewards members get 3x points -- up to 6% back - on all purchases.
CNET
Best Buy Labor Day 2022 -- Shop Hundreds of Huge Discounts Starting Today
With Labor Day weekend upon us, Best Buy's Labor Day sale has officially launched. After kicking off a selection of appliance deals a few days ago, Best Buy is back with its full Labor Day sale, offering huge discounts across tech, smart home, appliances, kitchen gadgets, toys, health, fitness and much more.
CNET
Grab 35% Off Tech Gear During Aukey's Labor Day Sale
Labor Day is around the corner and that means great Labor Day sales on nearly everything. You can add tech gear to that list with Aukey's Labor Day sale, where you can get 35% off sitewide. That means every single product is discounted for a few days only. Aukey is...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi announces major change for shoppers
Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
CNET
CNET's Sleep Expert Reveals Her Favorite Bed Material (And It's Not Memory Foam)
People spend a ton of time on their beds but rarely think about the materials inside them. Memory foam is a popular material that you've probably heard of as it's one of the most widely used in the industry. It was first invented by NASA and is a comfortable foam, but it also has downsides. The resistance created by the slow-responding foam can make it difficult to switch positions, and it also has a reputation of sleeping hot.
CNET
Best Bike Rack for 2022
Riding a bicycle from Point A to Point B is easy and a lot of fun. Getting a bike from Point A to Point B without riding it? That's trickier. If you like to ride on vacation or if you prefer a path that's a bit far from home, then you know how valuable the right bike rack can be.
CNET
Turn Your Android Into a Google Home and More. Here's How
If you typically get a new Android phone every year, your options are to either trade in your old phone or keep it. So if you choose to keep your older Android, what should you do with it? Some options are to stash it in a drawer or try to sell it. But you may like the idea of making it useful -- you did spend money on it, after all.
CNET
Brumate's Labor Day Sale Offers a Rare Chance to Save 20% on Its Top Sellers
On a hot day there's nothing better than a nice cold drink, but keeping that drink cold once you open it can be a struggle. Whether you're indulging in a nice sparkling water, seltzer, beer or mixed drink, odds are you want it to stay chilly from the first to the last sip, right? That's where a Brumate becomes your best friend. Right now you can save 20% on several of the company's bestselling cups and coolers when you use coupon code LDW20 at checkout.
CNET
Stressed Out? Wearable Gadgets From Fitbit, Apple and Others Want to Help
Smartwatches and fitness trackers have been measuring our physical well-being for years. Now they're trying to help us manage our mental health, too. The recently announced Fitbit Sense 2, which launches this fall, is one of the latest examples of how tech companies are expanding their wellness offerings to encompass stress management and general mental well-being. Fitbit's new high-end smartwatch can measure signs of stress throughout the day, building on the previous Sense's on-demand checks. Startup Happy Health also recently introduced the Happy Ring, which claims to track stress levels in real time. Both announcements come after Apple launched its Mindfulness app for the Apple Watch last year.
CNET
Apple Watch Series 7 vs. Apple Watch Series 6: The Biggest Differences
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The Apple Watch Series 7's larger display, sturdier design and fresh color options make it a modest but appreciated upgrade from the Series 6. The Series 7's bigger screen is undoubtedly the most dramatic update. Other improvements, including faster charging, feel minor by comparison.
CNET
Verizon May Add Apple One Services Bundle to Your Mobile Plan
While all eyes are on Apple ahead of next week's iPhone 14 launch event, Verizon may have another incentive to get iOS users to sign up for its 5G service: including Apple One, the bundle of all Apple services, as a free perk. Verizon may include Apple One with its...
CNET
Netflix With Ads Will Reportedly Launch on Nov. 1
Netflix plans to launch its new ad-supported subscription option on Nov. 1 in multiple countries, Variety reported on Thursday, citing industry sources. The ad-supported tier will reportedly go live on Nov. 1 in countries including the US, Canada, UK, France and Germany. The streaming giant is reportedly moving up its...
CNET
'Corn Kid': What to Know About the Internet's Latest Obsession
It's been a big month or so for corn on the cob. A corn-loving kiddo has captured the attention of the internet, as has his clear snack of choice. If you've spotted something related to the corn mania, here's some background on where it stems from. The "Corn Kid" meme involves a youngster named Tariq, whose enthusiastic, adorable, short-and-sweet interview about corn (and pretty much nothing else) is worth seeing if you haven't already.
CNET
Is Your iPhone Compatible With iOS 16? Here's How to Find Out
The release of Apple's next major software update, iOS 16, is expected to be announced at next weeks "Far Out" event on September 7. New features like editing and unsending text messages and better customization for your lock screen will come to the iPhone, but unfortunately not everyone will get the chance to install it.
CNET
iOS 16: How to Download The Latest Beta to Your iPhone
The sixth public beta of iOS 16 is now available to download, as long as you have a compatible iPhone, like the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. iOS 16 brings several new features to your iPhone, including a customizable lock screen, an intelligent cropping feature and the ability to unsend and edit text messages.
CNET
'The Rings of Power' Is on Prime Video: 9 Tips to Make Your TV's Picture Pop
Picture settings on your new TV might not be ideal right out of the box. Getting the best image possible out of your TV will make all your shows and movies pop. We break down all the settings you'll need to adjust to get the best picture quality. Prime Video's...
CNET
Get up to 75% Off Styles When You Shop Toms Surprise Sale
Surprise! Toms is having a surprise sale where you can grab items for up to 75% off from now until Sept. 5. You have to enter your email address to get "special access" to this sale, but once you do, you're in! This Labor Day sale features tons of comfortable shoes from a brand that has taken the world by storm for years.
CNET
This 3-Day Sale Offers Big Discounts on Microsoft's Surface Laptops and More
Microsoft first launched the Surface in 2012, and since then, it's manufactured many different Surface styles. Twelve of those styles are on sale at Woot right now, which can save you hundreds on these devices. Some of these are in new condition, but most are refurbished or factory-reconditioned computers that work like they're brand-new, but they don't come with the usual hefty price tag of Surfaces.
CNET
Here Comes Adobe's Camera App for Serious Photographers
Adobe is working on a camera app designed to take your smartphone photography to the next level. Within the next year or two, the company plans to release an app that marries the computing smarts of modern phones with the creative controls that serious photographers often desire, said Marc Levoy, who joined Adobe two years ago as a vice president to help spearhead the effort.
