A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
Disney requires that cruise travelers are vaccinated against COVID-19 and test negative no more than two days before boarding.
Insider's writer has cruised on Princess, Carnival, and Disney, but thought an all-inclusive Mexico resort was cheaper for a big suite and more to do.
For some plus-size travelers, cruising is a largely inclusive way to travel. Here's why.
Some of the leases could be as cheap as $25,000 per year. Imagine spending every day exploring wondrous locations, eating expertly crafted meals, enjoying year-round indulgence … could there be anything better?. Taking a lifelong cruise might sound like something out of a dream, and an unrealistic one at...
Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
I had never been on a cruise before because I assumed I would hate it. What I expected: bad food, screaming children, crowded pools, the smell of chlorine (because of said crowded pools), and bad drinks with a guaranteed side of hangover. What I got aboard Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages'...
Royal Caribbean International (RCL) and Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) have built their businesses around shorter cruises, at least when it comes to sailings from U.S. ports on its newest ships. Royal Caribbean uses its newest, largest ships (Oasis and Quantum Class) for six-to-eight-day itineraries from Florida. Carnival has been doing...
Insider's writer traveled with her husband and twins between LA and the Caribbean and learned to plan for luggage delays and use GPS bag tags.
What’s better than vacationing in the Maldives? Having your own private home there, of course. As luck would have it, an idyllic overwater villa on the island of Medhufaru has just hit the market for $7 million. Roughly 35 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the secluded 150-acre island is one of the largest in the famed archipelago and is encircled by a picturesque coral reef. It is also home to Soneva Jani. Opened in 2016, this resort features an array of villas that are available for both holidayers or homeowners. The two-story villa in question spans a little over 6,700...
A true “Magic Kingdom” has just landed on the market. Set in the heart of western Massachusetts, the sprawling estate offers a range of over-the-top amenities to appeal to the well-heeled yet had quite a humble beginning. It was originally equipped with just one small Colonial that late Yankee Candle Co. founder Michael J. Kittredge II bought for $144,000 in 1984. Several years later, the candle king had acquired enough properties nearby to expand the original 1.84-acre lot to a bonkers 100 acres. The founder’s son, Michael “Mick” Kittredge III, is now selling a 60-acre parcel with its own gated manse...
A two-hour drive from the Capital is all it takes to enjoy a place of tranquility and relaxation, highlighting the landscaped gardens in the surroundings, a scenic white sandy beach, and sparkling azure and warm waters of the Arabian Gulf. Dhafra Beach Hotel offers a money-saving staycation with the entire family to spend quality time without worrying about the hustle and bustle of the city.
There’s no denying that the Walt Disney World Resort is a very popular vacation destination for many Guests, which, in turn, can lead to heavy crowds at nearly all times of the year. While crowds are just a part of a Disney vacation, they can become overwhelming and Guests might find themselves looking for quiet spots to escape the chaos. These “secret” quiet spots aren’t necessarily true secrets, so much as overlooked areas throughout the four Disney Parks that are hidden in plain sight.
This Calabasas estate comes with a temperature-controlled wine cellar, saltwater aquarium and…a luxury vacation to Italy? Yeah, you read that right. If the seller of this $18 million Tuscan-designed villa accepts a full-price offer put through escrow, they’ll throw in a $100,000 trip to Portofino and Lake Como. Well, that’s certainly a first. Not to bury the lede—although, we’re not sure which part of the deal is more exciting—the stately manse spans an impressive 13,000 square feet and is sited on a nearly 1.5-acre lot in double guard-gated Estates of the Oaks community. Dubbed Villa Serenia, this grand California residence serves up all...
Tulum is about to get a new luxury retreat. Just 22 miles outside the popular destination in the Sian Ka’an biosphere, Casa Chablé offers a luxury experience that lets you fully immerse yourself in the natural wonder of Quintana Roo’s Caribbean coastline. The property sits on 12 acres of tropical jungle abutted by white sand beaches. The interior takes inspiration from its surroundings. The boutique villa teamed up with award-winning interior designer Paulina Moran to reimagine the property and emphasize its closeness with nature. This can be seen in the use of sustainable tropical Parota wood furnishings and the presence of indigenous...
