TV Series

‘Chicago PD’ Star Tracy Spiridakos Shares Stunning Shots From Photoshoot

People who watch Chicago PD regularly know that Tracy Spiridakos plays Hailey Upton on the NBC police drama. Yet in this series of photos that Spiridakos shared on Tuesday from her Instagram account, she’s not Upton. Nope, these photos are from a photoshoot that the actress did for Michigan Avenue Magazine. The mag’s account says that it is “The Luxury Traveler’s Guide to Chicago.”
Chicago PD: What does Halstead’s exit mean for Upton?

Chicago PD is gearing up for big changes. The long-running police procedural has confirmed that one of its main characters, Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), will be leaving after season 10. It’s a tough pill to swallow for fans who have followed the character’s story for a decade, but it’s going to be even tougher on his onscreen wife, Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos).
How tall is Adam Ruzek on Chicago PD?

Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) doesn’t mess around. The Chicago PD character is often at the center of shootouts and action scenes, making it clear that he’s fearless when it comes to putting bad guys behind bars. Ruzek certainly looks physically imposing when he’s pursuing perps, but some...
‘Blue Bloods’: This Is the Only Way Amy Carlson Would Return as Linda Reagan

Blue Bloods has had its fair share of plot twists but none is still sticking in the craw of fans like Linda Reagan’s death. The character, played by Amy Carlson in the CBS police drama, would die. It happened after Season 7 on the show and would leave Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, as a single parent. She died in a helicopter accident that took place somewhere before Season 8 would start up on the network/
Why everyone quit NCIS

NCIS is one of television's longest-running (and most successful) shows, having aired over 400 episodes and churned out three spin-off series: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and 2021's new series NCIS: Hawaii. With a dedicated fan-base and jaw-dropping storylines in abundance, it's no wonder why CBS renews the naval...
‘Chicago Fire’: Why Lauren German Left the Show After Just 2 Seasons

One of the great things about television is that, unlike movies, you’re presented with a new addition to the story every week – sometimes every day. The various twists and turns of any given show can stretch on for years, even decades. And while part of the appeal is not knowing what’s going to happen next, you always have a rough idea of what to expect from your favorite series.
This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
‘The Rookie’ Adds ‘Chicago P.D.’ Alum to Season 5 Cast

One Chicago PD alum will be donning a badge once again as Lisseth Chavez joins The Rookie team in the fifth season of the hit ABC action-drama TV series. Chavez is slated to guest-star in multiple episodes of this popular Nathan Fillion-led series which will be premiering in homes all across the country on September 25.
‘NCIS’: How Many Kids Does Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs Have?

During his time with the NCIS team, Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs served as a fatherly presence for his agents, which likely came from his being a dad to one child, a little girl named Kelly. But sadly, his time with her was short. And losing her set the tone for his character’s stoic yet loving personality throughout the series.
‘Chicago PD’ Alum Lisseth Chavez Lands Big New Role

ABC’s The Rookie is recruiting a new rookie. Season five is shaping up and the new cast member comes in the form of Chicago P.D. alum Lisseth Chavez. Chavez will be appearing as a guest star in multiple season five episodes. She’ll be playing the role of Celina, a new and overconfident rookie with high marks at the Academy. Her unconventional approach to police work will pose a unique challenge for her training officer.
‘General Hospital’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s Cause of Death Revealed

General Hospital actress Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death has been revealed nearly six months after she was found dead in Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Pearlman died by suicide from sodium nitrite toxicity. The case was closed Aug. 1, the coroner’s office tells The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterRegal Owner Cineworld Evaluating "Strategic Options" as Admissions Fall "Below Expectations" Due to "Limited Film Slate"Florence Pugh Confirms Breakup With Zach Braff'Verzuz' Battle On: Timbaland, Swizz Beatz Sue Triller for $28M Pearlman, 43, had recurring roles on General Hospital and Chicago Justice and was found dead inside of...
