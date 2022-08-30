ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity, NC

WSLS

State police investigating deadly crash in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly single vehicle crash. The crash occurred Saturday evening around 9 on Virginia Avenue, one tenth of a mile south of Wheeler Avenue in Henry County. Investigators said a 2012 Dodge Charger was traveling north on Virginia Avenue, when...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Trinity, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Woman fatally shot in altercation

A woman is dead after a shooting at a mobile home park in Robbins on Saturday. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Sunset Place. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields told Sandhills Sentinel on the scene the woman was knocking on the doors of several homes in the mobile home park. A physical altercation took place between the woman and a person at one of the homes, and then she was shot by another resident. Laura Hernandez, 23, of Robbins, was pronounced dead at the scene.
ROBBINS, NC
FOX8 News

Victim identified in fatal High Point house fire

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The man killed in a house fire in High Point on Friday has been identified to FOX8 by a family member. According to the High Point Fire Chief, a call came in around 2:40 a.m. Friday about a house fire on West Green Drive. A family member identified the victim […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

3 shot on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police got a call about a shooting Saturday around 1 a.m. Officers responded to Reynolda Road and when they arrived police said two people had gunshot wounds. The two people were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and have non-life threatening injuries. Police said...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Rowan man loses both legs in traffic accident

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends are rallying around a Rowan County man who lost both legs after he was struck by a car while standing behind his work truck. Crash Morrison was on a garbage collection route on Long Ferry Road. “Crash Morrison is an unbelievably sweet...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

I-85/40 crash shuts down 2 lanes in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two lanes of Interstate 85 North/Interstate 40 West were closed following a crash late Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 143, near Exit 143 for NC-62/Alamance Road. The closure began at 4:56 p.m. and was closed until 7:18 p.m. Given […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Teenage girl identified after dying in head-on crash in Trinity

TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenage girl is dead after a head-on crash on Finch Farm Road in Randolph County, according to Highway Patrol. At 9:10 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to the crash near Saddle Club Drive. Troopers say an 18-year-old from Trinity was driving a 2004 Acura TSX north on Finch Farm Road with […]
TRINITY, NC
