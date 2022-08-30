ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing ingredients - red what?

I'm sorry to say this, but I'd punt on this particular recipe and look for something better written. The standard practice in writing recipes is to list the ingredients in the order they are used, something this author didn't do. But there's more... You've pointed out two errors. The ingredients...
