The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
Back-to-school sends fathers into the kitchenThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
Wake County prioritizes bus safety amid driver shortageThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Raleigh Airport now participates in the Sunflower Program for those with hidden disabilitiesThe Planking TravelerRaleigh, NC
1 killed in I-95 crash where trailer came loose, collided with minivan
A fatal crash on Interstate 95 in Fayetteville shut down several lanes of traffic for several hours in the early morning hours of Sunday.
cbs17
Traffic blocked as tractor-trailer goes up in flames along I-95 in Johnston County
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic is blocked after a tractor-trailer caught fire and burned along Interstate 95 north of Benson in Johnston County Sunday night. The incident was reported in the southbound lanes near mile marker 83 around 8:30 p.m. about two miles north of the interchange with Interstate 40.
WITN
UPDATE: Man charged after fatal scooter accident
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police have provided updates to the investigation of a fatal scooter crash that happened Friday night. Dominique Jasper, 31, was charged with misdemeanor death by a motor vehicle and unsafe movement. Police say 71-year-old Van Monroe was involved in a crash with Jasper. After the...
cbs17
One dead in Rocky Mount crash between car, motor scooter: police
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say they’re investigating a deadly crash Friday night between a car and a motor scooter. At about 9:15 p.m., officers say they were called to a crash with injury on the 1500 block of South Church St. According to reports,...
Serious crash closes both lanes of I-95 in Cumberland County
A serious crash closed both lanes of Interstate 95 in Cumberland County near Hope Mills Sunday morning. The interstate shutdown at Exit 46, or the exit to North Carolina Highway 87, around 12 a.m. Sunday and re-opened around 6:30 a.m. Drivers passing through the area were being directed around the...
Suspect arrested after man on scooter dies in Rocky Mount crash
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A man driving a motor scooter was killed when it was struck by a vehicle Friday night in Rocky Mount. On Sunday, the man driving the vehicle was arrested. Police there said they responded to the 1500 block of South Church Street at around 9:15 a.m. for a crash involving […]
I-85/40 crash shuts down 2 lanes in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two lanes of Interstate 85 North/Interstate 40 West were closed following a crash late Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 143, near Exit 143 for NC-62/Alamance Road. The closure began at 4:56 p.m. and was closed until 7:18 p.m. Given […]
WITN
71-year-old man killed in Rocky Mount scooter crash
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man is dead after crashing with a sedan Friday night in Rocky Mount. Police responded to reports of a crash in the 1500 block of South Church Street around 9:15 p.m. The driver of a motor scooter, identified as 71-year-old Van Monroe, was ejected...
State troopers searching for suspect in fatal Orange County hit and run
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the suspect in a fatal hit and run. At 6:35 a.m. on July 8, state troopers responded to a reported crash on Wilkerson Road near Walnut Grove Church Road in Orange County. At the scene, state troopers found […]
jocoreport.com
Fatal Fire Under Investigation
FOUR OAKS – An investigation is underway into a fatal fire near Four Oaks. Sunday morning, fire crews were dispatched to a doublewide home fire in the 200 block of Spring Lake Road, off US Highway 701 South. Fire officials confirmed one person was found dead inside the home...
WITN
Pitt County crash backs up traffic, one person taken to the hospital
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One person had to be cut out of a vehicle Friday after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Pitt County. Traffic was slowed for about 30 minutes at the intersection of Highway 264 and Highway 30 following the noon crash. Once rescuers were able to get the...
cbs17
Apex man stabbed to death at Atlantic Beach: police
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — Atlantic Beach Police and the State Bureau of Investigation are continuing to investigate the death of an Apex man killed on a trip to Atlantic Beach. Randy Miller, 65, died after police said he was stabbed in the chest. John McAlpin was close friends...
WITN
One man injured in Rocky Mount shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Around 10:20 P.M. officers responded to reports of a shooting with injury in the 300 block of Carolina Avenue. The victim, 30-year-old Andre Bynum was transported to ECU Health with a gunshot wound. The Rocky Mount Police Department is currently investigating the incident. Anyone with...
Family of murdered deputy Ned Byrd question Wake sheriff's handling of funeral, investigation
Raleigh, N.C. — "Retaliation." Those words from the family of murdered Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd raised serious questions Saturday about the leadership of the sheriff’s office — including sheriff Gerald Baker himself. The Family was emotional in a press conference they held outside the Wake County...
cbs17
1 arrested after man found dead in Durham: deputies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff said a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting has been arrested. Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead said 38-year-old Ronnie Dale Parrish, of Creedmoor, turned himself in Friday without incident. Deputies said Parrish shot and killed Ralph Anthony Longer II, of...
cbs17
‘A lot of wrong has been done’: Family of fallen Wake Co. Deputy Ned Byrd blasts sheriff, seeks transparency
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The family of fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd is calling on Sheriff Gerald Baker to answer some of their questions after they say the family was lied to, and other deputies were retaliated against. “Why did you fail to maintain integrity by lying to...
Pregnant woman shot in her stomach, Rocky Mount police confirm
The shooting happened Friday night around 9:00 p.m. in the 500 block of Mullins Street
cbs17
Dad shoots up home with wife, son inside, Fayetteville police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville father shot up his house Saturday afternoon while his wife and son were nearby, police said. The incident was reported just after 1:10 p.m. at a home in the 6900 block of Woodmark Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville police. There...
cbs17
Police release photo of car driven by suspect in deadly Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they are looking for the suspect’s car in a deadly shooting from earlier this week. The shooting happened Tuesday just before 6:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Hillsborough Road. Police later said the shooting took place in a parking lot...
cbs17
Johnston County homeowners stuck with fixing potholes after developer never turned the road over to the state
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – On South Ridge Drive in Johnston County, drivers have been dealing with problems with potholes for years. “We have seen people go through here not realizing there’s a big hole, and they’ll scrape the bottom of their cars and you hear the bang,” Mark Wood said, who lives on South Ridge Drive.
