Memphis, TN

Delta Fair returns to Mid-South in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 17th annual Delta Fair and Music Festival returns to the Memphis area Friday afternoon. Fairgrounds at Agricenter International will open at 4 p.m. Friday. The fair will be open at varying times everyday following until Sept. 11. Fair Director Mark Lovell said the fair will...
Nashville college students express concerns after abducted jogger in Memphis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While the search continues for Eliza Fletcher, the woman who was abducted while jogging near the University of Memphis campus, college students in Nashville have been expressing their concerns for safety on college campuses. “There are times that I’m out late,” Kayla Piowel, a student at...
WLOK’s Soul Stone Picnic returns to the Bluff City

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WLOK’s Stone Soul picnic is back in the Bluff City this Saturday, September 3. It’s a Labor Day weekend tradition for Memphis, filling Overton Park Shell with the sounds of foot tapping music, and the holy ghost. “I’ve never been to a city like...
Vigil held for missing Eliza Fletcher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vigil was held for Eliza Fletcher at Second Presbyterian Church. It has been 24 hours since the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher, and today friends and family gathered in support of each other and Eliza. A resident who attended the vigil said, “It’s just awful to...
Rev. ignites movement tackling police shortages, safe neighborhoods

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police departments nationwide are coping with critical staff shortages and are struggling to hire patrol officers, 911 operators and more. Reverend Markel Hutchin, CEO of MovementForward and civil rights activist, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the work happening in the city of Memphis and what it will take to ensure safe neighborhoods across America.
Chances for rain over the Labor Day Weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An unsettled pattern will take hold of the area this holiday weekend. Before that, we have another day of great weather. Drier air still lingers across the area today, but that changes by the weekend. Clouds will mix with a little sun Saturday with a pop-up...
TSU community remembers student killed in car crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University community celebrated the life of a student who lost her life in a car crash in late August. Saturday, family and friends got the chance to say goodbye. On August 20th, 20-year-old Kelona Hudson of Memphis was in the front passenger seat...
901 Day celebrates with the first ever Grizz Bash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 901 day celebration started with a packed crowd outside the Fed Ex Forum tonight for the 901 Day Grizz Bash. The 901 Day Grizz Bash offered Family-friendly activities such as face painting, a dunk tank, and photo pops. One Memphian said, “It gives us the...
10 thousand CrimeStoppers reward for man killed in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A $10,000 CrimeStoppers reward for a man that was killed in Raleigh during a carjacking. Terry Henderson Jr. was murdered in a carjacking on August 12, 2022. Henderson was found dead at the intersection of Kerwin and Battlefield Drive. The victim’s car was found at Breezy...
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.
Details released in Eliza Fletcher’s abduction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department arrested a man in connection with the abduction of Eliza Fletcher. Cleotha Abston, 38, was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with fabricating evidence early Saturday morning. Fletcher, a 34-year-old teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, went missing after a jog...
USPS to host job fair in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting a job fair in Olive Branch on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The job fair will be held at the Olive Branch Post Office located at 8850 Midsouth Drive and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, according to the release.
Arrest made in connection with Eliza Fletcher abduction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a man in connection with the abduction of Eliza Fletcher. Cleotha Abston, 38, was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with fabricating evidence early Saturday morning. Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, went missing after a jog...
Eliza Fletcher’s family releases statement regarding her disappearance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family releases a statement about Eliza Fletcher after she was abducted near the University of Memphis. Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, went missing after a jog near the University of Memphis campus on Friday, September 2, at 4:30 a.m.
Statement from Superintendent of Haywood County Schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A statement from the Superintendent of Haywood County Schools denies any wrongdoing financially. Superintendent Hassell Joey remarked after being suspended by Mayor Livingston that Hassell had stolen money from the school district. In joey’s statement, he admitted to the school board that he had used his...
Miss. State outlasts Memphis after lengthy lightning delay

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - After a quick 7-0 lead by Mississippi State over Memphis in Starkville, things came to an abrupt halt. A lightning delay kept the two teams off the field for more than two hours as storms moved through the area, and Memphis appeared to be more flustered than Mississippi State by the break.
Three kids kidnapped after father helps suspect in a car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The old saying goes: “crime doesn’t pay.” Being a Good Samaritan Friday evening didn’t pay either for a Memphis father. His car, with his three children inside, was stolen by a crash victim he had pulled over to assist. And despite the...
New court date for man convicted in 2016 murder pushed back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis judge will not revisit the life sentence of a man convicted of murder until a later time. Kwasi Corbin is serving a life sentence for the death of Myneshia Johnson, a mother, and soon-to-be high school graduate. She was shot and killed near Beale...
