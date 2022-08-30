ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Comments / 3

Related
103GBF

The Most Dangerous Road in Indiana Runs Right Through Evansville

Indiana is known as the "Crossroads of America", but which of these roads is the most dangerous?. While Indiana is full of roads that offer great scenery and make for a great Sunday drive, we also have a few sketchy roads throughout the state too. Whether they are very narrow, curvy, crowded with other drivers, or just full of potholes, I'm sure we can all think of a few roads that we tend to try to avoid.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Darkness spreads across the Tri-State as storms pass

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As floods and storms dampen the Tri-State, hundreds of people have found themselves in the dark. CenterPoint Energy’s outage map show ten separate areas in Vanderburgh County have been impacted, leaving many without power. Outages for Indiana customers spread as far as Warrick County and Gibson County. Kenergy shows some in […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theobold Lane
cbs4indy.com

Southern Indiana woman dies after house swept away by flash flooding

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — An elderly woman has died in Jefferson County after several homes, including hers, were washed away by severe flash flooding. According to the National Weather Service, emergency management officials in southern Indiana have responded to several reports of homes washed away along E. Brushy Fork Road.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
KISS 106

The Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse

It is often simply called the "Old Courthouse," and was once the center of Vanderburgh County, Indiana government. Construction started in the spring of 1888 and was completed in November 1890. The building was ready to be occupied by the county government in early 1891. It sits in the heart of downtown Evansville.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Demo underway at former Clarion Inn on Highway 41 in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Demolition is underway at a former Evansville hotel. The Clarion Inn near the intersection of Highway 41 and Lynch Road has been closed since 2014. It was sold back in March to a group from out of town. The realtor says only the “common area” of...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
City
Vincennes, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list

Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty...
INDIANA STATE
wuzr.com

Indiana 17th in “Hardest Working State” in America

Indiana was ranked as the 17th “Hardest-Working State” in America in a new study by Wallethub. Wallethub used 10 key indicators to come up with their rankings. They ranged from average workweek hours to share of workers with multiple jobs to annual volunteer hours per resident. WallletHub ranks...
INDIANA STATE
wakoradio.com

KNOX COUNTY CAR-TRAIN COLLISION

Two people were injured and hospitalized after being involved in a car-train collision Thursday afternoon in Knox County Indiana. The Knox County Sheriffs Department indicates that the mishap occurred around 1:30 p.m. EDT in the town of Wheatland. A vehicle being driven by 68 year old Dasil Mills of Washington was attempting to cross the tracks at Seminary Street when struck by the train. Both Mills and a passenger-62 year old Nancy Benjamin also of Washington were hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WBKR

Evansville Food Truck Announces They Will Be Closing

After hitting the streets earlier this Summer, an Evansville food truck announced they will be closing up shop. I don't know what it is, but for some reason when food comes off of a truck it just tastes fantastic! I don't know if it's the allure because you can only get food truck food when the food truck is out and about, or if it's just because we have so many delicious food trucks in the Tri-State area, but I'm always down for food truck food.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Indiana AG reaches $15M settlement over slow internet speeds

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's attorney general announced a settlement Friday with Frontier Communications over slow internet speeds. Indiana was among six states that joined the Federal Trade Commission in a lawsuit last May, claiming the company was not delivering the internet speeds it promised and charging customers for a more expensive service than they were receiving.
INDIANA STATE
wuzr.com

Hydrant Flushing to Start September 11th in Vincennes

Sunday night, September 11th, marks the beginning of three weeks of hydrant flushing across Vincennes. The first flushing, September 11th, is in an area bounded by Willow Street, Indianapolis Avenue, Second Street, and the Wabash River. Flushing will run from 8:00 p.m. each evening to 4:00 the next morning. It...
VINCENNES, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Support services coming to Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thanks to a collaboration between Indiana University and the Sullivan County Public Library, free and confidential mental health services will soon be offered to the county. According to a press release, The Indiana University School of Social Work and Center for Rural Engagement have...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
wuzr.com

Indiana State Department of Health Starts Monkeypox Dashboard Online

The Indiana Department of Health has launched a new data dashboard showing the prevalence of monkeypox cases in the state, broken down by age group, gender, ethnicity, race, and public health district. Since mid-June, Indiana has reported 153 probable or confirmed cases of monkeypox. The dashboard, which is posted at...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Halvik Corporation expands to Greene County

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - An IT company that works with the US Federal Government is expanding it's operations to Greene County. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Thursday for the opening of Halvik Corporation's new office on Northgate Boulevard in Bloomfield. The ceremony many attended the event, including Bruce...
GREENE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy