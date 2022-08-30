Read full article on original website
The Most Dangerous Road in Indiana Runs Right Through Evansville
Indiana is known as the "Crossroads of America", but which of these roads is the most dangerous?. While Indiana is full of roads that offer great scenery and make for a great Sunday drive, we also have a few sketchy roads throughout the state too. Whether they are very narrow, curvy, crowded with other drivers, or just full of potholes, I'm sure we can all think of a few roads that we tend to try to avoid.
Indiana Woman Spots Unique Fungus That’s “Out of This World”
Barb Martin was strolling through a wooded area in Vigo County, Indiana when she spotted one of Mother Nature's most unique creations. I don't know if I would have thought twice about it, but luckily for us, Barb knew exactly what it was and that she needed to take a picture of it.
Wave 3
Flash flooding in Jefferson Co., Ind. washes away homes; woman’s body found downstream
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Officials in Jefferson County, Ind. confirmed one death and multiple homes damaged in Saturday night’s flash flooding. According to the Jefferson County Emergency Manager, reports came in around 5 p.m. on Saturday for homes that had been washed away in Madison on East Brushy Fork Road.
Darkness spreads across the Tri-State as storms pass
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As floods and storms dampen the Tri-State, hundreds of people have found themselves in the dark. CenterPoint Energy’s outage map show ten separate areas in Vanderburgh County have been impacted, leaving many without power. Outages for Indiana customers spread as far as Warrick County and Gibson County. Kenergy shows some in […]
cbs4indy.com
Southern Indiana woman dies after house swept away by flash flooding
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — An elderly woman has died in Jefferson County after several homes, including hers, were washed away by severe flash flooding. According to the National Weather Service, emergency management officials in southern Indiana have responded to several reports of homes washed away along E. Brushy Fork Road.
The Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse
It is often simply called the "Old Courthouse," and was once the center of Vanderburgh County, Indiana government. Construction started in the spring of 1888 and was completed in November 1890. The building was ready to be occupied by the county government in early 1891. It sits in the heart of downtown Evansville.
Classic Paddlewheeler Riverboat Makes Return Trips to Evansville This Fall
The Ohio River gets a bad rap sometimes. Sure, it's brown and looks kinda nasty, and you certainly wouldn't want to drink from it - but the river does have lots to offer us too... Easy access to take your boat out on a sunny day. Plenty of fishing opportunities.
14news.com
Demo underway at former Clarion Inn on Highway 41 in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Demolition is underway at a former Evansville hotel. The Clarion Inn near the intersection of Highway 41 and Lynch Road has been closed since 2014. It was sold back in March to a group from out of town. The realtor says only the “common area” of...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list
Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty...
wuzr.com
Indiana 17th in “Hardest Working State” in America
Indiana was ranked as the 17th “Hardest-Working State” in America in a new study by Wallethub. Wallethub used 10 key indicators to come up with their rankings. They ranged from average workweek hours to share of workers with multiple jobs to annual volunteer hours per resident. WallletHub ranks...
wakoradio.com
KNOX COUNTY CAR-TRAIN COLLISION
Two people were injured and hospitalized after being involved in a car-train collision Thursday afternoon in Knox County Indiana. The Knox County Sheriffs Department indicates that the mishap occurred around 1:30 p.m. EDT in the town of Wheatland. A vehicle being driven by 68 year old Dasil Mills of Washington was attempting to cross the tracks at Seminary Street when struck by the train. Both Mills and a passenger-62 year old Nancy Benjamin also of Washington were hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
Evansville Food Truck Announces They Will Be Closing
After hitting the streets earlier this Summer, an Evansville food truck announced they will be closing up shop. I don't know what it is, but for some reason when food comes off of a truck it just tastes fantastic! I don't know if it's the allure because you can only get food truck food when the food truck is out and about, or if it's just because we have so many delicious food trucks in the Tri-State area, but I'm always down for food truck food.
wdrb.com
IMAGES | $48 million property hits the market in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Have you ever wondered what a $48 million property looked like? It turns out there's one in southern Indiana. Big Tree Farm in Santa Claus, Indiana, hit the market Thursday. It's 550 acres and comes with more than 50,000 square feet in buildings. The estate has...
Indiana AG reaches $15M settlement over slow internet speeds
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's attorney general announced a settlement Friday with Frontier Communications over slow internet speeds. Indiana was among six states that joined the Federal Trade Commission in a lawsuit last May, claiming the company was not delivering the internet speeds it promised and charging customers for a more expensive service than they were receiving.
wuzr.com
Hydrant Flushing to Start September 11th in Vincennes
Sunday night, September 11th, marks the beginning of three weeks of hydrant flushing across Vincennes. The first flushing, September 11th, is in an area bounded by Willow Street, Indianapolis Avenue, Second Street, and the Wabash River. Flushing will run from 8:00 p.m. each evening to 4:00 the next morning. It...
G2E: Washington falls to Gibson Southern 57-20
FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Washington 20 Gibson Southern 57
MyWabashValley.com
Support services coming to Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thanks to a collaboration between Indiana University and the Sullivan County Public Library, free and confidential mental health services will soon be offered to the county. According to a press release, The Indiana University School of Social Work and Center for Rural Engagement have...
wuzr.com
Indiana State Department of Health Starts Monkeypox Dashboard Online
The Indiana Department of Health has launched a new data dashboard showing the prevalence of monkeypox cases in the state, broken down by age group, gender, ethnicity, race, and public health district. Since mid-June, Indiana has reported 153 probable or confirmed cases of monkeypox. The dashboard, which is posted at...
Cherry Street project extended; Mayor tells more
The Mayor of Mount Carmel, Joe Judge, shared an update on social media on the status of various road projects.
WTHI
Halvik Corporation expands to Greene County
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - An IT company that works with the US Federal Government is expanding it's operations to Greene County. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Thursday for the opening of Halvik Corporation's new office on Northgate Boulevard in Bloomfield. The ceremony many attended the event, including Bruce...
