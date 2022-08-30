Read full article on original website
wgvunews.org
MiBiz with Mark Sanchez
Patrick Center: Wednesday afternoon, time for our bi-monthly conversation with MiBiz senior writer Mark Sanchez. Craft beverage industry, it's been exploding over the years. For many, you could consider West Michigan a talent cluster and especially now when it comes to a lot of changes in the industry. There's a big one taking place right now.
wgvunews.org
AAA Urges Drivers To Be Cautious As Kids Go Back To School
“Drivers should have a heightened sense of awareness from the moment they leave the driveway,”. That’s Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group in Michigan. She says because children can move so quickly across the road and unexpectedly it’s important to scan the road and be ready to stop at a moment’s notice. She adds a new survey from AAA shows that many drivers admit to risky behaviors in school zones.
