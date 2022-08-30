ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansans could see higher taxes on cancelled student loan debt

By Claire Kreuz
 5 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Following President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, millions of Americans will soon have $10,000 of student loan debt wiped away. Borrowers in Arkansas may see a higher tax bill because of it.

Arkansas is one of 13 states where borrowers would have to pay about $550 on state taxes. At the federal level, the $10,000 dollars of forgiveness will not be taxed. Arkansas has its own tax code and there is no provision for debt cancellation which makes it taxable income.

“If things don’t change, there will be an additional tax hit. Now that may be a trade if you were asked if you’d take it you would. You’d say ‘sure for 10,000 dollars of student loan debt cancellation yes I’ll pay 550 dollars to Arkansas.’ None the less it could be a surprise and you don’t want this to come as a surprise,” Tax Foundation State Projects President Jared Walczak said.

Walczak said for it to change, it would require a legislative fix and lawmakers have a very narrow window to get it done.

“Taxes need to be filed by April and many people are filing them earlier than that so if the change is not made quickly enough you would have to either find some way to refund people or have to deal with a raft of amended returns,” Walczak said. “That’s not what the state wants to do. It’s not what taxpayers want to do.”

Walczak says it’s important borrowers are aware of this so it’s not a surprise when they start doing their returns next year.

MyArkLaMiss

Plans in the works to begin mental health education in K-12

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Thousands of Louisianans struggle with mental health every day. Some lawmakers are making a push to make sure kids are getting educated on mental health and suicide prevention. Act 650 by Rep. Royce Duplessis requires mental health to be taught in K-12 classrooms.  “Kids are experiencing trauma, kids are experiencing […]
LOUISIANA STATE
California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help. “I love you and I will find […]
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
Weekend Evening Forecast – Saturday, September 3rd

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s Labor Day Weekend! I hope you all have a great, safe holiday. Showers and storms rolled through the southeast and south sections of the ArkLaMiss earlier in the afternoon. Now this evening, lingering showers triggering Flash Flood Warnings in Tensas and Franklin Parishes until 10 pm. Storms in southern […]
ARKANSAS STATE
