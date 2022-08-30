Read full article on original website
nwahomepage.com
By the numbers: Parsing out meaningful stats and trends from No. 19 Arkansas’ 31-24 win over 23rd-ranked Cincinnati
The 19th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks defeated a ranked opponent in a season opener for the first time in 48 years with their 31-24 victory over No. 23 Cincinnati on Saturday at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. From a successful and balanced run/pass attack with solid game-management and timely playmaking by star junior...
No. 19 Arkansas takes down No. 23 Cincinnati in season opener
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are now 1-0 on the season. The Hogs took down Cincinnati in their season opener 31-24 on Saturday. Arkansas struck first in this one, but with a little help from the defense. With 7:13 left to go in the first quarter, LSU...
PTN Faceoff: Best Arkansas uniforms?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – For week one of the season, the Pig Trail Nation team faces off about the best Arkansas uniforms. Alyssa Orange argues for the anthracite uniforms and Mike Irwin likes the white on white ones. Check out the video above to see the full discussion and...
Hoop Hogs’ veteran, energetic enforcer Kamani Johnson looks to expand role
LITTLE ROCK — Head Hog Eric Musselman wasted no time bolstering his frontline by dipping into the transfer portal at the conclusion of his Arkansas basketball program’s second consecutive NCAA tournament Elite Eight run as he snatched up four long, tall, and athletic big men in the span of a week bridging the end of April to the first few days of May.
WATCH: SEC Network Personalities preview Cincinnati vs. Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – It’s a big deal when you kick off the year with a Top 25 matchup and that’s exactly why SEC Network decided to make their first stop of the College Football season in Fayetteville. On Friday, the Pig Trail Nation crew got a...
Cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman says this is “best job in the country” for him
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – First-year cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman might be new to the Razorbacks staff this year, but it doesn’t feel that way to him. That’s because Arkansas holds a special place in his heart and working for this team is really a dream come true because he gets to be right back where it all started.
Happening in NWA: Red Glow Friday, Freckled Hen
Here’s a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. University of Arkansas students, staff, alumni and fans are encouraged to show their support today by wearing Razorback red today and every Friday throughout the season. COLLEGE COLORS DAY. Today is also College Colors Day! Be on the lookout...
