FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
This Texas Spa Hotel Gave Food to Furloughed EmployeesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Austin, TX
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
fox7austin.com
FOX 7 Weekend: Longhorn City Limits, Look Out Fest, Art in ATX, Family Fun Days
Looking for something to do this weekend? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow shares some fun events happening, including Longhorn City Limits on the LBJ Lawn with Texas native Charley Crockett, the Look Out Fest at the Long Center, Family Fun Days at Flat Creek Estate Winery and Vineyard, the Art In ATX: A Fall Market at Moontower Cider Company and a new movie in theaters called "Gigi and Nate".
fox7austin.com
13-year-old jujitsu competitor takes mat at biggest fitness event in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Thousands of people showed up to the Austin Fit Fest to participate in and watch strongman, CrossFit, powerlifting, weightlifting, arm wrestling, and jujitsu competitions at the Palmer Events Center on Saturday. Thirteen-year-old Apolonia Nuncio, known as ‘Apple’ on the mat, was one of about 75 kids competing...
fox7austin.com
Cats of the Weekend: Julie and Scarlett at WCRAS
Julie and Scarlett are ten-year-old bonded sisters who were owner surrendered to the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter. They love attention and affection and comfy places to nap and snuggle. WCRAS is also offering "name your price adoptions" this Labor Day weekend for all medium-to-large dogs and adult cats, including Julie and Scarlett.
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Bentley at WCRAS
Nine-year-old Bentley is looking for a comfy place to rest his old bones after a year at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter in Georgetown. Bentley also has an adoption angel, says WCRAS, meaning his adoption is free. WCRAS is also offering "name your price adoptions" this Labor Day weekend for all medium-to-large dogs and adult cats.
fox7austin.com
Vandegrift shuts out Cedar Park in FOX 7's Game of the Week
CEDAR PARK, Texas - FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week voters got this week's game right, and with ease! Vandegrift easily won this week's poll predicting the winner of Friday's game, getting 80% of the votes. It was nearly that lopsided on the field, with the Vipers taking...
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 2
AUSTIN, Texas - The second week of high school football in Central Texas brought several surprising wins and every team in the area is holding it down with at least one win apiece. Check out our rankings for Week 2 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
fox7austin.com
Amore Austin helps couples plan the perfect proposal
If you're looking to plan the perfect proposal, Amore Austin wants to help. Founder and lead planner Tessa Bertamini joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to talk about how her business has helped Austin couples design execute romantic and unique proposals.
fox7austin.com
Bijan Robinson donates backpacks to Austin school
A memorable moment for the students of Harmony School of Excellence in South Austin as they got to meet Texas Longhorns Heisman hopeful Bijan Robinson and get a hand-delivered backpack from him. He donated $3,000 worth.
fox7austin.com
Texas Football fans show up for season opener despite rainy conditions
AUSTIN, Texas - Despite the rain, Longhorn fans came out in full force for the game against Louisiana-Monroe. "Been a Longhorn fan since I was five years old," Kendric Johnson said. "The Longhorns are a state of mind, my blood is burnt orange, it's been there since 1961, and it's...
fox7austin.com
Texas Longhorns take on Louisiana-Monroe in home opener
College football is back! FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets all the details about what's going on for UT's season opener.
fox7austin.com
APD to enforce personal watercrafts ban on Lake Austin over Labor Day Weekend
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department Lake Patrol Unit will be enforcing the city ordinance to ban personal watercrafts on Lake Austin over Labor Day Weekend. The city ordinance prohibits the use and operation of personal watercraft, wet bikes, motorized surfboards, and similar devices — designed to be operated by a person sitting, standing, or kneeling on the vessel.
fox7austin.com
Tailgating and football returns as Texas Longhorns open season
AUSTIN, Texas - College football is back, and the Texas Longhorns are gearing up for their season opener against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, September 3. There's a lot of anticipation for the season with quarterback Quinn Ewers leading the team and all eyes on Heisman Trophy hopeful Bijan Robinson. Besides the...
fox7austin.com
MetroRail suspended Labor Day weekend, says CapMetro
AUSTIN, Texas - MetroRail service in Austin is currently suspended for construction projects, says CapMetro. The suspension will last through Labor Day weekend to allow construction crews to work on the future McKalla Station. Crews will do double-tracking work along the rail line. The suspension started Friday and is expected...
fox7austin.com
#StandWithUvalde: Texas school districts to honor Uvalde CISD after Robb Elementary shooting
AUSTIN, Texas - Uvalde CISD is set to begin its new school year on Tuesday, and several Texas school districts are encouraging their communities to show their support. Students, parents, teachers and community members are asked to wear maroon and white, Uvalde CISD's colors, on Sept. 6 to show support for the district after the deadly mass shooting in May.
fox7austin.com
Man struck with umbrella, robbed near UT campus
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was struck with an umbrella and robbed early Sunday morning near the University of Texas at Austin campus, says the university police department. UTPD responded to a call to assist the Austin Police Department around 7:40 a.m. Sept. 4 near the 2200 block of Guadalupe Street, across from the UT Austin School of Architecture. UTPD assisted APD in establishing a perimeter and searching the area.
fox7austin.com
This weekend’s College Football on FOX: No. 9 Oklahoma hosts UTEP in season opener
NORMAN, Okla. - Oklahoma opens its college football season with a matchup against UTEP. Coverage kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on FOX. The ninth-ranked Sooners will host the Miners in Norman, Oklahoma. The storied program starts a new chapter with new Sooners head coach Brett Venables who helped build dominant defenses in 26 years as an assistant coach at Kansas State, Oklahoma, and Clemson.
fox7austin.com
Austin City Council discuss APD license plate readers
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin City Council worked through a 141-item agenda. One of the items of note included potential development on the former Statesman location. Several public commenters expressed concerns about the harm to nature. "I strongly oppose the plans of the development of the Statesman [Planned Unit Development] currently...
fox7austin.com
Austin to receive $500K in federal funding to prevent domestic violence killings
Austin was chosen to receive a $500,000 federal grant to put toward creating a “standardized firearm surrender protocol." It has all involved parties on the same page.
fox7austin.com
Flood Advisory issued for several Central Texas counties, additional rain expected
AUSTIN, Texas - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Advisory for the following Central Texas counties: Blanco, Burnet, Hays, Travis and Williamson. The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday, September 3. NWS says minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is likely due to...
fox7austin.com
Suspect leads police on chase, shoots at officers in Pflugerville
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - An investigation is underway after a suspect took police on a pursuit, shot at officers, and tried to carjack a civilian. Pflugerville Police Department says officers were conducting a narcotics investigation on Friday, Sept. 2. When officers tried to arrest a suspect, a pursuit started around 6:30 p.m.
