The accident took place Tuesday morning. As summer comes to a close and schools in the Hudson Valley begin to open up it's the perfect time to remind drivers to slow down and follow posted speed limits. It is a message we've all heard many times but some might need a reminder as to how dangerous our Hudson Valley roads can be.
The victim, Paul Montenero, 29, was driving on the bridge, which spans the Hudson River between Newburgh and Beacon, on Tuesday night when his car became disabled in traffic in the eastbound lanes.
A tractor-trailer crashed into a home on Birney Avenue in Scranton just before 2 a.m. Friday and then caught on fire, according to 16ABC. The fiery scene saw the flames spread to the front of the home. Scranton Fire Assistant Chief Brian Scott told 16ABC two people were inside the house at the time of the crash, and both made it out safely. They’re staying at a local hotel.
An Albany man is facing several charges after a reported altercation on the Thruway.
A man fell to his death from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge in New York's Hudson Valley after he got out of his car that had broken down on the highway, according to police. New York State Police said that Paul Montenero, from Poughkeepsie, was driving eastbound along I-84 just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday when his car became disabled while in traffic on the bridge that spans from Dutchess County to Orange County.
ULSTER − A 49-year-old town of Ulster man has been accused in the death of a woman identified by town police as a friend. Police Chief Kyle S. Berardi identified the suspect as Johnny Amaro. He was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Thursday following a daylong investigation. According to Berardi,...
Two men have now died and a woman is on life support following a drowning incident involving family members at a lake in the region. The incident took place around 2:15 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28 in Sullivan County. According to Trooper Steven Nevel, troopers from the Liberty barracks responded to...
State Police investigated a fatal fall from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Beacon, NY: On August 30, 2022, at approximately 9:50 p.m., the New York State Police from Troop K responded to the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84, on the span of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge, to investigate a report of a male subject that fell from the bridge. Investigation revealed that Paul Montenero, age 29, of the town of Poughkeepsie, fell from the bridge after the vehicle he was traveling in became disabled in traffic. Montenero attempted to get to a safer location by trying to gain access to the pedestrian walkway located adjacent to the road and subsequently fell through a gap between the roadway and the pedestrian walkway. Montenero’s body was recovered by the Orange County Technical Rescue Team. Troop K personnel were also assisted by NYSP Troop F members, the NY State Bridge Authority, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol, and the City of Newburgh Fire Department.
NEW YORK - A man from upstate New York died Tuesday when he fell off a Hudson Valley bridge after his car broke down and he attempted to get to safety. According to the New York State Police, at around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man falling from the Newburgh Beacon-Bridge.
Police in New Jersey are investigating the death of a 2-year-old child who was allegedly left in an unattended car for hours before being discovered Tuesday afternoon.
Just months after losing their daughter to a suspected drunk driver, a Capital District family is again in mourning, this time over the loss of their 24-year-old son. Greene County resident Luke Niosi, of Coxsackie, was killed in a single-vehicle crash in the town of Hunter on Sunday, Aug. 28, according to police.
State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Wurtsboro (BCI) arrested Andrew Concors, 62, from Middletown on August 26. After investigation, police found Concors owned a boating and marine shop called Sports Nuts Inc. in Rock Hill.
MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — A man faces attempted homicide charges in Monroe County after allegedly hitting his girlfriend, then driving his vehicle off a cliff. State police say Errol Broomes intentionally drove his car off a cliff in Paradise Township, near Mount Pocono on Sunday morning, with his girlfriend inside.
Forest fires don't just happen out west, they can happen in your backyard too. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has been working tirelessly to put out a massive fire in Ulster County. What started only a few days ago, has now spread much farther than originally expected. According to...
A Hudson Valley duo who allegedly tried to escape police on Tuesday were arrested and now face drug charges, according to officials at the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reports that much of the State is at moderate risk for fire danger. The Capital Region however, down through Westchester County, is at HIGH risk of fire danger, including the Albany Pine Bush. A lightning strike is believed to have ignited a...
A family vacation in the Hudson Valley has turned into a major tragedy. New Yorkers are now helping the family. On Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported three people were pulled from a lake in the Catskills after drowning. In a tragic update, we've learned two people are dead, including an 18-year-old. A 21-year-old is fighting for her life.
Two people are believed to have died in a house fire in Passaic County.
Two women have been found dead following a fire in a home in Passaic County, according to the county prosecutor.
A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
