Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
Longtime Lyon County judge details relationship between preparedness, fairness at retirement ceremonies
Officially, Merlin Wheeler is retired. Wheeler served 32 years as Lyon County judge, including the last 25 as chief judge — and he was formally honored with a special retirement ceremony and reception at the County Courthouse on Friday. Shortly after his retirement was announced, Wheeler told KVOE News...
KVOE
Dorneker retires after nearly 18 years as Chase County sheriff, Welsh begins tenure as county’s law enforcement leader
There was a changing of the guard in Chase County on Thursday. Longtime sheriff Richard Dorneker had his farewell reception after serving Chase County since 1994, including over 17 years as sheriff. He says he’s focused on serving the county and its residents throughout his career. Dorneker says he...
KVOE
Topeka man hurt in motorcycle wreck north of Admire
The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Topeka man was hurt in Sunday’s motorcycle crash north of Admire. The Highway Patrol’s crash log says 71-year-old Joseph Mueller was northbound on Kansas Highway 99 when he crashed around 12:25 pm near Road 370. Mueller was going around a curve and went off the highway for currently unlisted reasons. He and his motorcycle flipped into a ditch nearby.
KVOE
Dorneker retires after nearly 18 years as Chase County sheriff: ‘I’m gonna miss it’
There was a changing of the guard in Chase County on Thursday. Longtime sheriff Richard Dorneker had his farewell reception after serving Chase County since 1994, including over 17 years as sheriff. He says he’s focused on serving the county and its residents throughout his career. Dorneker says he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVOE
Woman facing two separate drug-related cases in Lyon County District Court
A woman facing criminal charges of suspected drug possession now has a separate case of alleged drug distribution. Nikki Rae Garrison, 30, has been charged with single counts of methamphetamine distribution, possession of paraphernalia and use of paraphernalia. Court documents allege Garrison had over 3.5 grams of meth in her possession on or around Aug. 5.
KVOE
Stacchini named new Emporia Public Library Director
The Emporia Public Library has announced its new leader. Pauline Stacchini has been named as the next Executive Director of the Library once current Executive Director Robin Newell officially retires at the end of the month. Stacchini comes to Emporia from Austin, Texas where she served as the managing librarian at Austin Public Library.
KVOE
Council Grove teen transported to Newman following two vehicle collision in Emporia Saturday morning
A Council Grove teen was hospitalized after a pickup and car collided at the intersection of Sixth Ave. and State Street late Saturday morning. Emporia Police and EMS were called to the scene shortly after 11 am. According to police at the scene, a 2010 Chevy Silverado pickup was westbound on Sixth while an early 2000s Ford Focus was traveling northbound on State.
KVOE
Kansas Turnpike Authority conducting annual Customer Satisfaction Survey
The Kansas Turnpike Authority is asking residents to give input on their Turnpike travel experiences through the end of September. An online survey is asking residents to take part in the KTA’s annual Customer Satisfaction Survey, regardless of whether they use the highway on a daily or irregular basis.
RELATED PEOPLE
KVOE
Lyon County Crime Stoppers offers reward for woman wanted on suspicion of failing to abide
Lyon County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman. Adena Masters, age 26, is wanted for warrants on suspicion of failing to abide. Other details are pending. Crime Stoppers has posted a reward of up to $1,000 in Masters’ case. If you have...
KVOE
Blair: USD 251 budget signifies district’s emphasis on efficiency, education quality
The USD 251 North Lyon County budget for the ongoing school year is set. Board members approved the budget as part of work last week. Superintendent Bob Blair was pleased to report minimal adjustments for the budget as a whole and the local option budget specifically. Blair also says the...
KVOE
Community mural project draws around 300 people to Emporia’s Earthly Delights
Typically, Emporia’s community murals cover one wall — or part of one wall. That was definitely not the case at Earthly Delights, 105 East 12th, on Friday. As many as 300 people spent time Friday painting all around the building. Alex Polzin says it was amazing for him and his wife, Andrea, to see an idea come together the way this one did.
KVOE
Emporia once again a good host for PDGA Pro World Championships
Emporia continues to be a destination for disc golfers and fans. Fans from all around came to town for the 2022 PDGA Pro Worlds Championships which wrapped up Saturday at the Emporia Country Club. Dynamic Discs President Doug Bjerkaas says hosting events like the Dynamic Discs Open helps when it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVOE
Labor Day quilt show begins Saturday at Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve
The Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve is ready to launch its annual quilt display with a new theme that visitors will be able to enjoy this Labor day. Chief of Interpretation, Heather Brown says this year’s display is focused on the 9-patch and 4-patch design, which is a basic of quilting.
KVOE
Sheffy-Harris, True claim top-10 finishes at Manhattan
The Emporia High Cross Country teams were in action Saturday in Manhattan. The Spartan boys finished ninth as a team and were led by sophomore Daghyn True, who finished in eighth. The Spartan girls did not field a full team, but had three runners place in the top 20. Micah...
KVOE
Cross Country seasons open for Emporia State and Emporia High
The Emporia State Cross Country teams open their season at the Wichita State JK Gold Classic Saturday. Emporia State Cross Country Coach Mark Stanbrough says he will learn a lot about both teams. The Emporia High cross country teams open their seasons at Manhattan. Sophomore Daghyn True is one of...
KVOE
Emporia State Cross Country teams finish 2nd and 3rd at J K Gold Classic
The Emporia State cross country teams opened their season at the Wichita State J-K Gold Classic Saturday. The women finished in 2nd place. They were led by Freshman Tayler Williams who finished in 10th place. Sophomore Irina Honc finished in 13th place. Freshman Ayden Kearney finished in 15th place and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball wraps up trip to Oklahoma with win
The Emporia State volleyball team split the two matches they played Saturday at the Central Oklahoma / Oklahoma Christian Invitational. The Lady Hornets began the day with a 4-set loss to St. Marys University of Texas. (21-25,25-17,11-25, 18-25) They closed out the tournament with a 4-set win over Southeastern Oklahoma State. After losing the first set 23-25, Emporia State won the next 3 sets – 28-26, 25-18,29-27. Leah Mach led the offense with 18 kills. Orianna Clements finished with 12 kills.
KVOE
Kansas State shuts out South Dakota 34-0
The Kansas State Wildcats rolled to a 34-0 win over South Dakota in their season opener Saturday. Malik Knowles scored on the first play of the game on a 75-yard run and the Cats rolled. A scoop and score off a blocked punt gave the Wildcats a 14-0 lead. Deuce...
KVOE
Emporia State soccer and volleyball on the road again
The Emporia State soccer team is in North Dakota where they will play the University of Mary Friday afternoon looking for their first win. Hannah Woolery says they have to stay positive. Coach Bryan Sailer says they will be tested again this weekend. The Emporia State volleyball team is in...
KVOE
Emporia High’s Keough takes 3rd; Spartan volleyball sweeps
Thursday was a good day for Emporia High freshman Kali Keough. Keough finished third in singles with a 3-1 record in the EHS Invitational. The doubles team of Kaitlyn Velasquez and Lillee Frank finished sixth. Ashlyn Foraker and Kailey Reynoso finished 11th. Darian Chadwick took 15th in singles. As a...
Comments / 0