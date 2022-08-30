Sunday September 4, 2022 — It has hardly looked or felt like the unofficial end of summer through the course of the day Sunday. Temperatures hovered in the mid 60s for much of the day as a cool northeast breeze stirred up behind a cold front. This slow moving cold front will continue to allow for cooler air to infiltrate the region through the course of Monday as well. Clouds remain in place, and rain showers will move into the area for much of the morning on Monday, while temperatures struggle to make it to 70 degrees.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO