13 WHAM

The Floating Museum visits Port of Rochester Labor Day weekend

Rochester, N.Y. — The Floating Museum of Spanish Maritime Heritage was offering on-board tours this weekend. The Nao Trinidad is a replica of the captain ship of what was called the Armada Del Maluco (1529-1522) commanded by Ferdinand Magellan. The ship arrived at the Port of Rochester on Saturday.
13 WHAM

Drum and bugle corps take over Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Dozens of musicians from across the country are in Rochester this Labor Day weekend for The Drum Corps Associates (DCA) World Championships. Drum and bugle corps of all ages are competing in a series of events from September 2 through September 4. You can find more...
13 WHAM

Celebrating Harriet Tubman's 200th birthday in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A traveling tribute to a freedom pioneer with local ties is in our area. This year marks what would be Tubman's 200th birthday. The Harriet Tubman "Journey to Freedom" sculpture arrived Friday in Washington Square Park. The work commemorates her tireless work in freeing slaves through the Underground Railroad - and the contributions of African American women throughout history.
13 WHAM

49-year-old man stabbed on Lake Ave. Saturday

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to the area of Lake Avenue for the report of a man stabbed around 4:20 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located a 49-year-old man who had been stabbed at least once in the upper body. The victim was transported to Strong Hospital by...
13 WHAM

Remembering Slain RPD Officer Daryl Pierson eight years later

Rochester, N.Y. — Saturday marked eight years since the death of Rochester Police Officer Daryl Pierson. Pierson was shot and killed in the line of duty September 3, 2014. He was responding to a call on Hudson Avenue when he was killed. Thomas Johnson III was convicted of killing...
13 WHAM

Rochester Police investigating homicide in Charlotte

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police tell 13WHAM they are investigating a homicide at Ontario Beach Park in Charlotte early Friday morning. Police say officers responded to the parking lot at Ontario Beach Park just after 3:30 a.m. for the report of a male shot. When officers located the male...
13 WHAM

Armed robbery investigation on Rochester's south side

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Rochester police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday afternoon. They say around 2:50 p.m., somebody was robbed of personal property at gunpoint on Luther Circle, off South Plymouth Avenue. The victim was not injured. No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked...
13 WHAM

People in Ukraine not forgotten by Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester continues reaching out to help the people of war-torn Ukraine. Rochester Regional Health has been holding a medical relief drive, collecting donations to buy and deliver medical supplies to those in need overseas. Dr. Yuliya Snyder, a pediatric neurologist at RRH, and Dr. Alex Paciorkowski,...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13 WHAM

Police: Standoff in Park Avenue neighborhood ends without incident

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Police say a standoff in a Park Avenue neighborhood ended without incident Friday afternoon. Officers were called to Wellesley Street, off Oxford Street, around 3 p.m. for the report of a man threatening to blow up or light his house on fire. The street was closed as officers made contact with the man. Investigators say the man willingly exited his home and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
13 WHAM

Labor Day weekend ends with showers

Sunday September 4, 2022 — It has hardly looked or felt like the unofficial end of summer through the course of the day Sunday. Temperatures hovered in the mid 60s for much of the day as a cool northeast breeze stirred up behind a cold front. This slow moving cold front will continue to allow for cooler air to infiltrate the region through the course of Monday as well. Clouds remain in place, and rain showers will move into the area for much of the morning on Monday, while temperatures struggle to make it to 70 degrees.
13 WHAM

Man recovering after being shot on Iroquois Street Saturday

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Iroquois Street for the report of a person shot around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival they located a man, a city resident in his 50's suffering from at least one gun shot wound to his lower body. He was transported...
13 WHAM

Joan Osborne to play at JCC

Eight-time Grammy-nominee and multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter Joan Osborne will play a 90-minute show at the Louis S. Wolk JCC of Greater Rochester in Rochester on September 7. Osborne's 1995 was a critical and commercial success and included the international hit single, "What if God Was One of Us." From performing...
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Meals On Wheels

Webster, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Meals on Wheels and the Webster-Fairport Elks Lodge #2396. When the Webster-Fairport Elks lodge learned that Meals on Wheels had a waiting list of veterans requesting financial assistance for meal services, their membership unanimously agreed to act. The Elks have a...
13 WHAM

Man shot and killed on Lyell Avenue Saturday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — UPDATE: Rochester Police Officers responded to the 400 block of Lyell Ave around 8:30 p.m. Saturday for the report of a man shot. When they arrived, they found the victim, 27-year-old Raymond J. Walls in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to...
