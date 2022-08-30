Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Brighton Ax Murder - 40 Year Old Murder Case Goes to rialA.W. NavesBrighton, NY
From Hong Kong to Honeoye Falls, independent bookstore Bleak House Books to reopen in rural Western New YorkD.J. EatonHoneoye Falls, NY
Hungry for Breakfast? These 4 Spots Have You Covered—Hidden Gems to Check OutAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Fall in Rochester Is Approaching—Take Part in These Fun Activities to Make the Most of It!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
Related
13 WHAM
The Floating Museum visits Port of Rochester Labor Day weekend
Rochester, N.Y. — The Floating Museum of Spanish Maritime Heritage was offering on-board tours this weekend. The Nao Trinidad is a replica of the captain ship of what was called the Armada Del Maluco (1529-1522) commanded by Ferdinand Magellan. The ship arrived at the Port of Rochester on Saturday.
13 WHAM
Drum and bugle corps take over Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Dozens of musicians from across the country are in Rochester this Labor Day weekend for The Drum Corps Associates (DCA) World Championships. Drum and bugle corps of all ages are competing in a series of events from September 2 through September 4. You can find more...
13 WHAM
St. John Fisher University welcomes their largest first-year class Labor Day weekend
Rochester, N.Y. — St. John Fisher University welcomed its largest first-year class in the institution’s history this Labor Day weekend. The class of 2026 is also the inaugural incoming class of the newly named St. John Fisher University. Comprised of over 650 students in its class, it is...
13 WHAM
Celebrating Harriet Tubman's 200th birthday in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A traveling tribute to a freedom pioneer with local ties is in our area. This year marks what would be Tubman's 200th birthday. The Harriet Tubman "Journey to Freedom" sculpture arrived Friday in Washington Square Park. The work commemorates her tireless work in freeing slaves through the Underground Railroad - and the contributions of African American women throughout history.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13 WHAM
49-year-old man stabbed on Lake Ave. Saturday
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to the area of Lake Avenue for the report of a man stabbed around 4:20 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located a 49-year-old man who had been stabbed at least once in the upper body. The victim was transported to Strong Hospital by...
13 WHAM
Parents and activists call for transparency from RCSD on $1.1 billion budget
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Activists outside the Rochester City Board of Education Saturday demanding a say in where the school district uses its $1.1 billion dollar budget. “It’s about the children, it’s about the education, it’s about the future of America,” said RCSD parent Robert Brown.
13 WHAM
Remembering Slain RPD Officer Daryl Pierson eight years later
Rochester, N.Y. — Saturday marked eight years since the death of Rochester Police Officer Daryl Pierson. Pierson was shot and killed in the line of duty September 3, 2014. He was responding to a call on Hudson Avenue when he was killed. Thomas Johnson III was convicted of killing...
13 WHAM
Rochester Police investigating homicide in Charlotte
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police tell 13WHAM they are investigating a homicide at Ontario Beach Park in Charlotte early Friday morning. Police say officers responded to the parking lot at Ontario Beach Park just after 3:30 a.m. for the report of a male shot. When officers located the male...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13 WHAM
Armed robbery investigation on Rochester's south side
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Rochester police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday afternoon. They say around 2:50 p.m., somebody was robbed of personal property at gunpoint on Luther Circle, off South Plymouth Avenue. The victim was not injured. No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked...
13 WHAM
Police: Catalytic converters stolen during Rochester Red Wing game Friday
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles Friday during the Rochester Red Wings game. Both vehicles were parked in the area of Brown Street. There are currently no suspects in custody. The investigation is ongoing.
13 WHAM
People in Ukraine not forgotten by Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester continues reaching out to help the people of war-torn Ukraine. Rochester Regional Health has been holding a medical relief drive, collecting donations to buy and deliver medical supplies to those in need overseas. Dr. Yuliya Snyder, a pediatric neurologist at RRH, and Dr. Alex Paciorkowski,...
13 WHAM
Two men recovering after overnight double shooting near Owen Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to the area of Lake Ave and Owen Street for the report of a man shot around 1:20 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they located a 24-year-old man, a city resident, who had been shot at least once in the upper body. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13 WHAM
Volunteers tie teal ribbons in Brighton and Pittsford for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month
Pittsford, N.Y. — Local women are “Turning the Towns Teal” for ovarian cancer, Thursday. Volunteers tied teal ribbons in Brighton and Pittsford for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. The ribbons will be up for the entire month of September. Residents are also permitted to tie ribbons on their...
13 WHAM
Police: Standoff in Park Avenue neighborhood ends without incident
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Police say a standoff in a Park Avenue neighborhood ended without incident Friday afternoon. Officers were called to Wellesley Street, off Oxford Street, around 3 p.m. for the report of a man threatening to blow up or light his house on fire. The street was closed as officers made contact with the man. Investigators say the man willingly exited his home and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
13 WHAM
Labor Day weekend ends with showers
Sunday September 4, 2022 — It has hardly looked or felt like the unofficial end of summer through the course of the day Sunday. Temperatures hovered in the mid 60s for much of the day as a cool northeast breeze stirred up behind a cold front. This slow moving cold front will continue to allow for cooler air to infiltrate the region through the course of Monday as well. Clouds remain in place, and rain showers will move into the area for much of the morning on Monday, while temperatures struggle to make it to 70 degrees.
13 WHAM
Man recovering after being shot on Iroquois Street Saturday
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Iroquois Street for the report of a person shot around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival they located a man, a city resident in his 50's suffering from at least one gun shot wound to his lower body. He was transported...
13 WHAM
Joan Osborne to play at JCC
Eight-time Grammy-nominee and multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter Joan Osborne will play a 90-minute show at the Louis S. Wolk JCC of Greater Rochester in Rochester on September 7. Osborne's 1995 was a critical and commercial success and included the international hit single, "What if God Was One of Us." From performing...
13 WHAM
Wayne County man allegedly drives into home in Town of Walworth
Wayne County, N.Y. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the area of Whitney Road and South Slocum Road for the report of a loud crash and a person on in the roadway with his phone. Upon arrival, deputies found a man laying in the roadway,...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Meals On Wheels
Webster, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Meals on Wheels and the Webster-Fairport Elks Lodge #2396. When the Webster-Fairport Elks lodge learned that Meals on Wheels had a waiting list of veterans requesting financial assistance for meal services, their membership unanimously agreed to act. The Elks have a...
13 WHAM
Man shot and killed on Lyell Avenue Saturday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — UPDATE: Rochester Police Officers responded to the 400 block of Lyell Ave around 8:30 p.m. Saturday for the report of a man shot. When they arrived, they found the victim, 27-year-old Raymond J. Walls in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to...
Comments / 0