KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: September 2nd, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 65°. Winds S→NW 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Weak cold front. Isolated storms. High of 88°. Winds SW→NE 15-20 MPH. A weak cold front is expected to pass...
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity kicks off 2022 Blitz Build on Labor Day
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will be kicking off its third annual Blitz Build with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. on Labor Day, September 5, 2022, at their construction site located at 3318 East Dartmouth St. Lubbock, TX 79403. Local volunteers and businesses will...
Motorcycle crashes into Lubbock home Sunday afternoon, 1 seriously injured
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Central Lubbock Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around around 4:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of 58th Street. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com a motorcycle crashed into a house. The motorcyclist suffered serious...
City of Lubbock accepting applications for various boards, committees
The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The City of Lubbock is now accepting applications for several boards and commissions. The City of Lubbock encourages all Lubbock residents to apply! This is a chance for Lubbock citizens to be an active part in their city’s future. The term for these positions start March 1, 2023, and the deadline to submit an application is Friday, September 30, 2021. If you have previously submitted an application as of January 1, 2020, your application will be considered. It is encouraged that you login and update your application to ensure the City of Lubbock has the most up-to-date information on file.
Vehicle crashes into South Lubbock business Saturday morning, 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched the scene of a vehicle crash into a building in South Lubbock Saturday morning. The incident was reported around 11:10 a.m. in the 12100 block of Slide Road. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the vehicle crashed into All-State Fence & Supply.
The United Family always makes eating easy
LUBBOCK, Texas—This is a big weekend for eating. If you are entertaining for the football games or the long Labor Day weekend; Brenda Garcia can make it easy. The United Family can help you be weekend ready in the kitchen. Find a store near you at theunitedfamily.com.
Lubbock woman dies in crash, north of Midland
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock resident, Becky Wilson, 53, was killed in a crash on Sunday, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. The crash happened at approximately 11:00 a.m., on South Highway 349, six miles north of Midland. According to the report, Wilson veered into...
Nacho Daddy is here with their food truck
LUBBOCK, Texas—These aren’t just nachos, these are Nacho Daddy nachos. This food truck is serving up for Lubbock and surrounding areas for a good cause. Keep up with them on FB and Instagram: FB: NACHO DADDY, @NACHODADDY806.
LPD officer, 3 others injured after Central Lubbock crash Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to a crash Sunday about 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of 66th Street and University Avenue. Images from the scene showed a pickup truck and police unit both damaged. The pickup truck was overturned on its side. Police said four people were taken...
THSRA Region 2 Rodeo to visit Levelland, September 9-10
LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Levelland will host the Texas High School Rodeo Association Region 2 Rodeo on September 9-10, 2022, at the Mallet Arena & Event Center. On Saturday, September 9 the rodeo will begin at 2 pm. Sunday’s activities will include church at 8 am and the rodeo will start at 9 am. There is no charge to watch the performances.
Dalhart football player injured in game passes away at UMC Children’s
DALHART and LUBBOCK, Texas — A Dalhart High School football player has died after sustaining a head injury during a game, according to a social media post by family. Sophomore Yahir Cancino was hurt during the fourth quarter of a junior varsity football game against Sundown High School in Dimmitt on Thursday.
LPD: 1 seriously injured in stabbing early Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured in a stabbing early Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The incident occurred just before 1:00 a.m. in the 4800 block of Avenue Q. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com officers were initially called to the scene following reports of a robbery.
PoliTech to host panel forum on abortion at Texas Tech on Thursday, Sept. 8
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — PoliTech will host a panel forum to discuss the topic of Abortion in Texas. This is an important issue in which constructive discourse is crucial at this time. The group of 6 panelists includes representatives from special-interest groups and state legislators from across the political spectrum.
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Sept. 4-10
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library:. **All Lubbock Public Library Locations will be closed on Monday, September 5 for Labor Day. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, September 6.**. Come to preschool storytime at the library! This...
2 died in head-on collision, Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Texas – According to reports from Floyd County Record, two people were killed Thursday night at approximately 8:30 p.m., following a crash near the intersection of Farm to Market Road 54 and U.S. Highway 62, just South of Floydada. Initial reports said a pickup collided with a...
WBU-Lubbock professor integrates personal experiences into his 35 years of teaching
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Teaching government and political science courses is personal for Clint Inmon. That’s because the 77-year-old educator has lived what he teaches. And for the last 35 years, he has shared his personal knowledge of politics with students as an adjunct professor at Wayland Baptist University’s Lubbock campus. Inmon’s primary assignment has been teaching American Government, but he has also taught Constitutional Law and Texas Government. His hands-on experiences bring to life the principles he teaches in his classroom.
The United Family launches Aisles of Smiles campaign to help MDA
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Throughout the month of September, all United Family locations across Texas and New Mexico will begin raising funds and spreading awareness about muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases during the annual MDA Aisles of Smiles program to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).
DPS: Semi-truck overturns between Post and Snyder, no injuries
GARZA COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews responded the scene of a semi-truck rollover crash in far southeastern Garza County early Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred around 12:20 p.m. along U.S. Highway 84 near the Garza-Scurry County line. The Texas Department of Public Safety told EverythingLubbock.com the semi-truck crossed the...
CASA of the South Plains continues the 30 in 3 Volunteers Campaign through Sept.
The following is a press release from CASA of the South Plains:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — As the end of 2022 is approaching quickly, CASA is actively looking for 30 new Volunteers to walk alongside children in foster care. In the six counties CASA serves, there are approximately 1250 children who desperately need the gift of a CASA Volunteer right now. Throughout September, CASA is hosting four CASA 101 Informational Sessions for anyone wanting to know more about the pivotal role CASA Volunteers play in the life of a child in foster care. CASA’s final Volunteer Advocate Training Session will run from October 25 to November 3, so community members are encouraged to register for one of these upcoming CASA 101s as soon as possible.
Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center’s 52nd Annual Fall Arts & Crafts Festival on Sept. 10
The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/ Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The 52nd Annual Fall Festival will take place Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on the front lawn of the Garden & Arts Center located at 4215 University Avenue. The event features more than 50 vendors selling handmade craft items and fine art. This year’s Fall Festival will include live entertainment, a variety of food trucks, free art activities for kids, and art demonstrations in the Garden & Arts Center Studio. An exhibition of current artwork by Lubbock artists Seth and Nancy Neill will be featured in the Center’s Cultural Hall, as well as an exhibit of pastel artworks made by students of Henry Salley. This family-friendly event is free of charge.
