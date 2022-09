A bridge rehabilitation project is being postponed to Sept. 19. UPDATE: The project has been postponed to September 19. (Switzerland County, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Enneking Pressure Cleaning plans to begin work next week on a bridge rehabilitation contract in Switzerland and Ohio Counties. The contract includes deck overlays at three locations: S.R. 250 over Wade Creek, S.R. 56 over Arnold Creek and S.R. 56 over Laughery Creek.

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO