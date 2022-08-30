ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, OK

KFOR

Crash in Moore leaves one dead and three injured

MOORE (KFOR) – One is confirmed dead and three injured following a crash near Southwest 4th St. and North Santa Fe Avenue in Moore. The accident occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday night. One victim was pronounced dead shortly after crews arrived on scene. Three others were injured, including a one-year-old. The three injured victims […]
MOORE, OK
Crime & Safety
Cimarron City, OK
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
blackchronicle.com

Police investigating drive-by shooting at apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they search for a shooting suspect. - Advertisement - Around 2 p.m. on Feb. 27,Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting in the 2700 block of W. I-240 Service Rd. When officers arrived at...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OHP: Crews responding to rollover accident in Moore

MOORE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they are responding to a rollover accident in Moore. On Saturday, crews responded to a rollover accident near Interstate 35 and South 12th Street in Moore. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
MOORE, OK
KOCO

Investigators looking into possible pipe bombs found in Payne County

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A pipe bomb and a grenade were found inside a Payne County home. Now, a 19-year-old is behind bars. It started as an anonymous tip to the Perkins Police Department. That tip has turned into a multiagency response to investigate why 19-year-old Cade Wells would potentially create an explosive device.
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Koco 5
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma woman shoots and kills ex-boyfriend during break-in

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) — A Yukon woman shoots and kills an intruder who is her ex-boyfriend. Police say Sunday morning around 4 a.m., a woman called 9-1-1 after shooting her ex-boyfriend during a break-in and attack. In the 300 block of Spruce Drive detectives say the man broke into...
YUKON, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Sept. 1-2

The flowing information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:02 a.m. Chickasaw nation Lighthorse police confirmed warrants on Terry Cooper. At 3:25 a.m. a deputy transported three juveniles from Cleveland County to Kay County. At 10:29 a.m. Kildare School reported receiving a fraudulent email over the...
KAY COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Wanted kidnapping suspect arrested in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man wanted in Elk City on suspicion of kidnapping and child neglect was captured in Oklahoma City. Elk City Police Department officials issued an alert on Dillon Thomas Marshall in mid-August, asking for help locating the suspect. Marshall, 38, was wanted on a handful of charges, including kidnapping and child […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Choctaw community comes together to help teens injured in crash

CHOCTAW, Okla. — Choctaw High School is hurting. Two 17-year-old students were trapped after a rollover crash Thursday night. One is fighting for his life. The district will honor the boys at a football game. Many will be at the home game, but everyone’s mind will be at OU...
CHOCTAW, OK
News On 6

2 Trapped In Car After Rollover Crash In Choctaw

Multiple agencies responded to a rollover crash where two people are trapped inside a car, police said. Two 17-year-old boys were transported to a local hospital after being freed from the car. The incident crash happened at 16000 SE 29th in Choctaw on Thursday night, said police. Choctaw Police, Harrah...
CHOCTAW, OK

