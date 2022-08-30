Read full article on original website
Crash in Moore leaves one dead and three injured
MOORE (KFOR) – One is confirmed dead and three injured following a crash near Southwest 4th St. and North Santa Fe Avenue in Moore. The accident occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday night. One victim was pronounced dead shortly after crews arrived on scene. Three others were injured, including a one-year-old. The three injured victims […]
At Least 3 Injured Following Multi-Vehicle Crash In Guthrie
At least three people were injured Sunday following a crash involving multiple vehicles in Guthrie, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The crash happened near East Simmons Road and South Douglas Boulevard. OHP said a vehicle driven by Michael Story, 43, was travelling southbound on South Douglas Boulevard. The...
Oklahoma City police release additional details on incident that left county deputy dead
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department released a community briefing on an incident last month that left an Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office deputy dead and another wounded. Police said officers responded to 2221 SW 78th Street shortly after 1 p.m. on August 22 after a report...
Bodycam footage released of pursuit, arrest of man accused of killing Oklahoma County deputy
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma City police released bodycam footage from the pursuit and arrest of the man who was accused of killing Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputy Bobby Swartz. OCPD took charge of the investigation. The suspect, Benjamin Plank, fled after shooting two deputies and now, KOCO 5...
Police investigating drive-by shooting at apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they search for a shooting suspect. - Advertisement - Around 2 p.m. on Feb. 27,Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting in the 2700 block of W. I-240 Service Rd. When officers arrived at...
DPS: Woman dies in fatal collision in Garvin County
A woman has died in a fatal car accident on Interstate 35 near marker 79.
OHP: Crews responding to rollover accident in Moore
MOORE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they are responding to a rollover accident in Moore. On Saturday, crews responded to a rollover accident near Interstate 35 and South 12th Street in Moore. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
Investigators looking into possible pipe bombs found in Payne County
PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A pipe bomb and a grenade were found inside a Payne County home. Now, a 19-year-old is behind bars. It started as an anonymous tip to the Perkins Police Department. That tip has turned into a multiagency response to investigate why 19-year-old Cade Wells would potentially create an explosive device.
Oklahoma woman shoots and kills ex-boyfriend during break-in
YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) — A Yukon woman shoots and kills an intruder who is her ex-boyfriend. Police say Sunday morning around 4 a.m., a woman called 9-1-1 after shooting her ex-boyfriend during a break-in and attack. In the 300 block of Spruce Drive detectives say the man broke into...
Search For Missing Man Continues In Cleveland County
Search teams are out looking for a missing man in Cleveland County on Sunday morning. Jeremy Reagan was last seen August 27th at his Forrest Park home. Reagan's truck was found in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve where several search teams are now looking for him. This is a developing story,...
Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office searches for suspect accused of shooting ex's car
LUTHER, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect accused of shooting his ex's car. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the incident occurred in the 20300 block of North Harrah Road in Luther. The suspect left the scene in a purple Jeep-like vehicle. The sheriff's...
Man In Custody Following Foot Pursuit In NW OKC
A man is in custody following a foot pursuit Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. The incident started at the Windsor Point Apartments near 44th Street and Windsor Avenye when deputies were trying to serve a felony warrant, according to OCSO. Authorities said...
Law enforcement logs Sept. 1-2
The flowing information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:02 a.m. Chickasaw nation Lighthorse police confirmed warrants on Terry Cooper. At 3:25 a.m. a deputy transported three juveniles from Cleveland County to Kay County. At 10:29 a.m. Kildare School reported receiving a fraudulent email over the...
Wanted kidnapping suspect arrested in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man wanted in Elk City on suspicion of kidnapping and child neglect was captured in Oklahoma City. Elk City Police Department officials issued an alert on Dillon Thomas Marshall in mid-August, asking for help locating the suspect. Marshall, 38, was wanted on a handful of charges, including kidnapping and child […]
Choctaw community comes together to help teens injured in crash
CHOCTAW, Okla. — Choctaw High School is hurting. Two 17-year-old students were trapped after a rollover crash Thursday night. One is fighting for his life. The district will honor the boys at a football game. Many will be at the home game, but everyone’s mind will be at OU...
2 Trapped In Car After Rollover Crash In Choctaw
Multiple agencies responded to a rollover crash where two people are trapped inside a car, police said. Two 17-year-old boys were transported to a local hospital after being freed from the car. The incident crash happened at 16000 SE 29th in Choctaw on Thursday night, said police. Choctaw Police, Harrah...
Man Arrested, Accused For Making Bomb Threat At OKC Apartment
An Oklahoma City metro man was arrested and is accused of threatening to bomb his southeast OKC apartment complex. According to court documents, police described 36-year-old Maurice Wilson as being in "..a manic state, screaming about people being devils and holograms in his apartment." He also allegedly tried to grab...
Search Warrants Detail Stockpile Of Weapons, Ammunition In Accused Oklahoma Co. Deputy Killer’s Boat
Oklahoma City police found guns and hundreds of live rounds of ammunition in an accused Oklahoma County deputy killer’s property, according to search warrant returns. The newly-released court documents are now part of Benjamin Plank’s murder case. Plank’s truck and boat were taken as evidence from the shooting...
Okla. Co. Deputies Arrest Accused Meth Dealer After 10-Hour Standoff
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a career criminal on Wednesday who managed to hide from them for more than 10 hours. They apprehended Gary Wood, 51, at a southwest Oklahoma City property. From the heat of the day, until after the sun went down. Law enforcement surrounded a...
Peeping Tom caught on camera in Edmond neighborhood
Edmond police want to find a “peeping tom” captured on video looking through the window of a home.
