Visitors and residents on Ocracoke Island are invited to join rangers at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore for a public sea turtle nest excavation on Labor Day, September 5. The excavation will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m., and visitors can park at the Pony Pen Beach Access lot. The nest i located just 0.03 miles south of the Pony Pen Beach Access ramp.

OCRACOKE, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO